EA SPORTS F1 24: Handling und mehr verbessert

Mit dem neusten Update für EA Sports F1 24 erhalten Spieler eine Reihe von Verbesserungen beim Fahrverhalten, Änderungen am Bordsteinverhalten sowie grafische Verbesserungen.
Das Update ist ab sofort für alle Plattformen erhältlich.
Details findet ihr in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.
Update 1.6 Patch Notes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rebalanced the Medium Traction Control setting
- When driving over kerbs, cars will now be more unsettled, with sausage kerbs in particular having a greater impact on vehicle stability
- Fixed an issue in Time Trial where in certain circumstances times set with an F1 car could appear on F2 Leaderboards
- Fixed an issue where a specific Specialist Goal could prevent a career save from loading correctly
- Pitcrews in Driver Career have received some training so pitstop times have generally been improved
GRAPHICS/VISUALS
- Improved presentation quality of Broadcast Pit Stops on PS4 & Xbox One
- If an AI is the Driver of the Day in a Multiplayer race they will no longer appear with the Fanzone Expression label of the player
- Fixed an issue where tyre warmers were clipping slightly with the tyres on some cars
- Improved lighting on character models of My Team Icons when beginning a Career
- ‚Frame Generation‘ will work more effectively on PCs which have this option available and enabled
HANDLING
- Having a very high amount of Engine Braking is now less likely to cause the player to lock up their brakes
- AI are now less likely to lock up when using a low amount of pressure on their brakes
- Tyre pressure adjustments will now have more of an effect on tyre grip and heat
GAME STABILITY
- Fixed an issue where the Drivers‘ tab could become unresponsive after viewing Lap Times in the Race Director
- Fixed an issue where the player could select two options at once in the Practice menu, which resulted in the game being stuck
TRACKS
- Fixed a metal grate on the outside of turn 1 at Portugal so it no longer registers as a minor collision with a vehicle passing over it
- Fixed a rare issue in One Shot Qualifying at Silverstone where the AI could drive wide to invalidate the next lap before the player gains control of the car
AUDIO
- Fixed an issue where your engineer could incorrectly tell you that your teammate is outperforming you
PERIPHERALS
- Added support for the Cammus C5 Wheel
MISCELLANEOUS
- New ‚Champions‘ images added to the Compendium, replacing the previous entries. All previously unlocked stickers will remain unlocked for these new images
- Fixed an issue where ten second penalties would only last five seconds during a pitstop
- Updated the logo on the Ferrari garage monitors
- Fixed an issue where the number of laps shown as available in a Practice Programme could be incredibly high
- Various UI improvements in many areas of the game have been made
- General Stability Improvements
- Various Minor Fixes
