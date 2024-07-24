EA SPORTS FC 24: Diese Fehler behebt Title-Update #18

0 Autor: , in News / EA SPORTS FC 24
Übersicht
Image: Electronic Arts

Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, um zu erfahren, welche Fehler in EA Sports FC 24 mit Title-Update #18 behoben worden sind.

Für EA Sports FC 24 steht ab sofort Title-Update #18 auf Xbox, PlayStation und PC zum Download bereit. Für Nintendo Switch folgt das Update bald.

Im aktuellen Teil der Fußball-Videospielreihe von Electronic Arts wurden unter anderem zwei Probleme in Ultimate Team behoben. So wurden die Multiplikator-Tore in Freundschaftsspielen nicht immer korrekt gezählt. In PlayStyles+ fehlten die Belohnungen auf dem Bildschirm.

Schaut für weitere Details zu diesem Update in die unten aufgeführten Patch Notes.

Title-Update #18 Patch Notes

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

  • PlayStyles+ were not displaying on the Objective reward screen.
  • Multiplier goals were not always counted correctly when playing specific Friendly games.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

  • Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.
  • Addressed instances of incorrect and missing text.
  • Some stadiums could have appeared with incorrect visuals.

Made the following changes:

  • Updated some star heads, mask, and balls.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu EA SPORTS FC 24

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort