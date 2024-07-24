EA SPORTS FC 24: Diese Fehler behebt Title-Update #18

Für EA Sports FC 24 steht ab sofort Title-Update #18 auf Xbox, PlayStation und PC zum Download bereit. Für Nintendo Switch folgt das Update bald.
Im aktuellen Teil der Fußball-Videospielreihe von Electronic Arts wurden unter anderem zwei Probleme in Ultimate Team behoben. So wurden die Multiplikator-Tore in Freundschaftsspielen nicht immer korrekt gezählt. In PlayStyles+ fehlten die Belohnungen auf dem Bildschirm.
Schaut für weitere Details zu diesem Update in die unten aufgeführten Patch Notes.
Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- PlayStyles+ were not displaying on the Objective reward screen.
- Multiplier goals were not always counted correctly when playing specific Friendly games.
General, Audio, and Visual
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.
- Addressed instances of incorrect and missing text.
- Some stadiums could have appeared with incorrect visuals.
Made the following changes:
- Updated some star heads, mask, and balls.