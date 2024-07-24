EA SPORTS FC 24: Diese Fehler behebt Title-Update #18

Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, um zu erfahren, welche Fehler in EA Sports FC 24 mit Title-Update #18 behoben worden sind.

Für EA Sports FC 24 steht ab sofort Title-Update #18 auf Xbox, PlayStation und PC zum Download bereit. Für Nintendo Switch folgt das Update bald.

Im aktuellen Teil der Fußball-Videospielreihe von Electronic Arts wurden unter anderem zwei Probleme in Ultimate Team behoben. So wurden die Multiplikator-Tore in Freundschaftsspielen nicht immer korrekt gezählt. In PlayStyles+ fehlten die Belohnungen auf dem Bildschirm.

Schaut für weitere Details zu diesem Update in die unten aufgeführten Patch Notes.

Title-Update #18 Patch Notes Ultimate Team Addressed the following issues: PlayStyles+ were not displaying on the Objective reward screen.

Multiplier goals were not always counted correctly when playing specific Friendly games. General, Audio, and Visual Addressed the following issues: Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of incorrect and missing text.

Some stadiums could have appeared with incorrect visuals. Made the following changes: Updated some star heads, mask, and balls.