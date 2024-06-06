EA SPORTS FC 24: Kostenloses UEFA Euro 24 Update ist live

The EA SPORTS FC 24 Festival of Football Update (Title Update #15) is now available for all platforms and includes a number of changes and additions, including:

Added The UEFA EURO 2024™ experience.

Added a new Skill Move and celebration.

27 new Star Heads.

In addition to these TU notes, be sure to check out our Festival of Football Update Pitch Notes article which dives deep into some of the changes and additions through videos and screenshots.

‌Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of Loan Player matches exceeding 99 when combined with a duplicate Loan Player.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Added the new Double Touch Lane Change Skill Move which can be performed while standing or jogging.

Check out our Pitch Notes to learn more about this Skill Move.

‌

Addressed the following issues:

In certain situations where the Goalkeeper was rushing out, CPU AI controlled players would attempt to perform a chip shot and miss the net unintentionally.

In some stadiums, ball kids could miss their throws to the intended player.

Career Mode

Made the following changes:

Added Double-PlayStyles+ Player Items in the Youth Academy.

Check out our Pitch Notes to learn more about this Youth Academy update.

‌

Addressed the following issues:

In Manager Career, Player Items on International Duty could not be removed from the Starting 11 or Substitutions.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added a new signature celebration.

Updated some ad boards, kits, and UI elements.

‌

Addressed the following issues: