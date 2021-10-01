eFootball 2022: Das schlechteste bewertete Steam-Spiel aller Zeiten

Konami hat erst gestern eFootball 2022 veröffentlicht und schon einen ersten Negativrekord aufgestellt: Das Free-to-Play Fußballspiel ist bereits das am schlechtesten bewertete Steam-Spiel aller Zeiten!

Laut den Angaben von Steam 250, das Steam-Spielen eine Punktzahl zuweist, die davon abhängt, ob Spieler sie positiv oder negativ bewerten und wie viele Spieler sie bewertet haben, hat eFootball derzeit eine Punktzahl von 8 %. Den Negativrekord hielt bisher Flatout 3 mit unterirdischen 15 %. Doch Konami hat bewiesen, dass man noch tiefer sinken kann und die Pro Evolution Soccer-Fans sind maßlos enttäuscht von dem neuen eFootball und veröffentlichten allerhand verbuggter Gameplay-Videos:

Konami you really shouldn't have released this in this state. This is bad… I mean really bad.. Like bad bad bad #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/6YYDR8XnmT — TheTrueBrits🎙️⚽️ (@_TheTrueBrits) September 30, 2021

You play Fifa!? Ugh, doesn't that have sliding?! Konami: “hold my beer“! Hahahaha!!! First game I played. This is without exaggeration one of the worst attemts at a game of any genre on any gen, ever! My my my.. #PS5Share, #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/j7wrCwhnfg — 𝕲𝖆𝖑𝖋𝖆𝖓𝖔 10 🛸⚽ (@Galfano_No_10) September 30, 2021

Thanks for kill my fav game @play_eFootball #efootball2022 here is a Video with Ansu Fati running like naruto pic.twitter.com/JQ2KRr2RwC — Ricardo Bassricky (@BassRicky_) September 30, 2021

EA without scanning Messi vs Konami after scanning Messi#FIFA22 #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/CroI2UCnZe — Rohit Upadhyay (@yoyorohit07) September 30, 2021