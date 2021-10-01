eFootball 2022: Das schlechteste bewertete Steam-Spiel aller Zeiten

Konamis Free-to-Play eFootball ist bereits das am schlechtesten bewertete Steam-Spiel aller Zeiten!

Konami hat erst gestern eFootball 2022 veröffentlicht und schon einen ersten Negativrekord aufgestellt: Das Free-to-Play Fußballspiel ist bereits das am schlechtesten bewertete Steam-Spiel aller Zeiten!

Laut den Angaben von Steam 250, das Steam-Spielen eine Punktzahl zuweist, die davon abhängt, ob Spieler sie positiv oder negativ bewerten und wie viele Spieler sie bewertet haben, hat eFootball derzeit eine Punktzahl von 8 %. Den Negativrekord hielt bisher Flatout 3 mit unterirdischen 15 %. Doch Konami hat bewiesen, dass man noch tiefer sinken kann und die Pro Evolution Soccer-Fans sind maßlos enttäuscht von dem neuen eFootball und veröffentlichten allerhand verbuggter Gameplay-Videos:

2 years. 2 whole years for this. (live on PS5 live stream) from WEPES

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its the referee in EFootball from WEPES

