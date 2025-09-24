Elden Ring Nightreign: Anpassungen für Die Tiefe der Nacht live

New features and adjustments

Additions and Changes Related to „The Deep of Night“

• Added a feature to decrease your Deep of Night Depth level by one level.

Note: Your ranking will be adjusted to the midpoint value of the lower level.

• Rank demotion protection: When reaching Depth levels 3, 4 and 5, you will be granted a rank loss demotion protection. This will prevent you from losing a Depth level after a defeat that would trigger this loss.

o The rank loss protection will be applied for 1 defeat for Depth level 3, and 2 defeats for Depth levels 4 & 5.

o This protection also applies even after reaching these levels again after a Depth level demotion.

• If a Depth level 1 player is matched with higher ranking players during a Depth level 2+ expedition, the level 1 player will not lose points upon defeat.

• Updated the Expedition menu icon when reaching the Depth 5 maximum rating in the Deep of Night mode.

Note: Players who had already reached the maximum rating at Depth 5 prior to this update will also receive the updated icon.

Balance Adjustments

Nightfarers Adjustments

• Increased the attack power and stagger damage of Dash & Strong attacks for most weapon types.

• Increased the stagger damage for dual-wielding jump attacks for Thrusting Swords .

• Decreased the stagger damage for dual-wielding jump attacks for Curved Greatswords and Heavy Thrusting Swords.

• Increased the potency of the „Improved Skill Attack Power (+1, +2)“ Passive Effects.

• The effects of „Taking Damage Causes XXX Buildup“ Relic Effects and the „Taking Damage Boosts Damage Negation“ Passive Effect no longer activate when guarding against enemy attacks.

• Adjusted the „[Revenant] Expend own HP to fully heal nearby allies when activating Art“ Relic Effect to also apply to allies rescued from near-death status.

• Adjusted the „Gradual Restoration by Flask“ special effect to provide a small instant heal upon use of the Flask, in addition to the existing gradual healing effect.

• Adjusted the „Guard counters trigger holy bursts“ special effect so that the explosion does not cancel the staggered state of enemies hit by the burst.

o Note: We reapplied this fix due to an incorrect implementation of the fix being applied in patch 1.02.2.

• Increased the amount of Blood Loss inflicted by the “[Wylder] Character Skill inflicts Blood Loss” Depth Relic effect.

• Extended the damage weakening duration of the “[Raider] Hit with Character Skill to Reduce Enemy Attack Power” Depth Relic effect.

• Decreased the Poison amount applied by the “[Ironeye] Character Skill Inflicts Heavy Poison Damage on Poisoned Enemies” Depth Relic effect.

o The damage dealt to poisoned enemies when hit by the skill is now based on their remaining HP.

• Adjusted the balance of the effect amount for Depths Relics effect “[Revenant] Increased Max FP upon Ability Activation”.

Combat & Enemies balance adjustments

• Reduced the HP of the night boss version of Ancient Dragon, The Duke’s Dear Freja, Tibia Mariner, and Great Wyrm.

• Made “Valiant Gargoyle” easier to stagger and reduced its HP.

• Reduced the resistance to poison, rot, and blood loss Status Ailments of “Fallingstar Beast” and “Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast.”

• Reduced the HP and attack power of “Maris, Fathom of Night” during an Everdark Sovereign “Augur” Expedition in „the Deep of Night mode.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

• Fixed a bug where the follow-up wind vortex attack of the „Siluria’s Woe“ Skill would not hit enemies after the weapon part did.

• Fixed a bug where the effect of the „Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear“ item could reactivate after expiring under some conditions.

• Fixed a bug where allies healed by the „Flask Also Heals Allies“ effect would not be properly be healed if the player had „Gradual Restoration by Flask“ the Special Effect.

• Fixed a bug where FP would be not recovered when using the Flask under some conditions if the player had the „Unifying Fate“ Special effect.

• Fixed a bug where the mist from the „Sleep Produces a Mist of Sleep“ Passive effect could continuously be generated under some conditions.

• Fixed a bug where the „Slowly restore HP for self and nearby allies when HP is low“ Relic effect would also apply to „Maris, Fathom of Night“ when the player character fell asleep from its attacks.

• Fixed a bug where some attacks from „Gladius, Beast of Night“ would not hit the player character under specific conditions during the Everdark Sovereign Tricephalos fight.

• Fixed a bug in where the summoned sinners by „Libra, Creature of Night“ may not be rendered during the Everdark Sovereign Equilibrious Beast fight.

• Fixed a bug where the near-death gauge would be pre-filled during the battle against the final Nightlord.

• Fixed a bug in the Deep of Night mode where the latent power dropped by defeating the „Night Assassin“ would add an unintended Skill to Wylder’s Greatsword.

• Fixed a bug in the Relic Rites menu where Deep Relics equipped by allied Nightfarers could be sold.

Fixes and Improvements Related to the Deep of Night

• Rate Reflection Fixes for „the Deep of Night

We have identified the following issues with the Deep of Night rankings calculations:

o Ranking changes not being correctly applied after the end of an Expedition.

o Ranking changes being applied cumulatively with the ranking changes of a subsequent Expedition.

A provisional fix has been applied in Patch 1.02.3, but we will continue to investigate and plan to address these issues in future updates.

• Added a sound effect when the „Attacks Impaired on Occasion“ passive effect is triggered.

• Fixed a bug where the effect timer activation for the „Guarding Ups Sorceries & Incantations“ and „Shielding Creates Holy Ground“ effects would reset when guarding against an enemy attack.

• Fixed a bug where the icon displayed in the log when marking enemies in Evergaols d with pins incorrectly showed the icon for regular tough enemies instead of Deep of Night variants.

• Fixed a bug where the color of icons indicating the increase / decrease amount caused by detrimental Passive Effects was incorrect.

• Fixed a bug where unique armaments did not appear in the Sorcerer’s Rise Untold Power.

• Fixed a bug where the number of scarabs appearing as variants in Shifting Earth: Noklateo, the Shrouded City exceeded expectations.

• Fixed a bug in Shifting Earth: Rotted Woods where some graces were not displayed on the map when missing the map information.

• Fixed a bug where skill attacks enhanced by the „[Raider] Hit with Character Skill to Reduce Enemy Attack Power“ Depth relic effect that would make enemies flinch when hitting them would fail to do so.