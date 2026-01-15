Elden Ring Nightreign: Frisches Balance‑Update für Nightfarers und mehr

Balance Adjustments and Feature Updates

Nightfarers Adjustments

Duchess

Adjusted the visibility of the phantom when Duchess’s skill „Restage“ is triggered.

Guardian

Increased damage negation for physical and various elemental attacks.

Increased Guard Boost when guarding.

Raider

Increased the speed of various attacks, except dual-wield and jump attacks, and adjusted the movement distance of some attacks when using weapons of the Greataxes, Great Hammers, or Colossal Weapons categories.

Added an effect to the passive ability „Fighter’s Resolve“ that increases attack power for a certain period when HP is significantly reduced.

Expanded the attack range when activating the Ultimate Art „Totem Stela“.

Revenant

Increased the attack power of the special attacks performed by summoned spirits when the Revenant’s Ultimate Art „Immortal March“ is triggered with active summoned spirits.

Increased the attack power and damage negation of spirits summoned through the skill „Summon Spirit“ in the Deep of Night mode, scaling with the depth level of Expeditions.

Executor

Increased the attack power of critical hits while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Increased the Guard Boost while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Increased the stagger damage upon successful deflection while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Reduced the stamina reduction upon successful deflection while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Running out of stamina after a successful deflection no longer result in a guard break while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Changed the specifications to apply the effects of „Improved Skill Attack Power“ and „Improved Melee Attack Power“ to weapon arts while the “Cursed Sword” Character Skill is active.

Increased the power of attacks – except for „Roar“ – while the Ultimate Art: “Aspects of the Crucible: Beast” is active.

Increased damage negation when performing the L2(PS5) /LT (Xbox) / Q (Steam) skill attack while the Ultimate Art: „Aspects of the Crucible” transformation is active, and added a short window where it is not possible to become critically wounded even if your HP reaches zero. If your HP reaches zero during the skill’s activation, you will end the transformation with 1 HP remaining.

Increased the power scaling of attacks – except for „Roar“ – in accordance to the depth level – while the Ultimate Art: “Aspects of the Crucible: Beast” is active and in the Deep of Night mode.

Scholar

Adjusted the distance criteria that affect the progress rate against large enemies in the skill „Analyse“.

Undertaker

Adjusted the movement distance of some attacks against stationary targets when using weapons of the Hammer category.

Relic Adjustments

The burn damage caused by the „[Wylder] Art activation spreads fire in area“ Relic Effect now increases the art gauge.

Increased the effect of the „HP Recovery From Successful Guarding“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „Draw enemy attention while guarding“ Relic Effect.

Increased the power of the shockwaves generated by the „[Guardian] Successful guards send out shockwaves while ability is active“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „Defeating enemies near Totem Stela restores HP“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „Improved Poise Near Totem Stela“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „[Executor] While Character Skill is active, unlocking use of cursed sword restores HP“ Relic Effect.

Renamed and modified the “[Executor] „Character Skill Boosts Attack but Attacking Drains HP“ Relic Effect to „[Executor] Character Skill Boosts Attack but Lowers Damage Negation While Attacking“ and increased the effect amount of the attack power boost.

Increased the healing effect duration of the „[Executor] Slowly Restore HP upon Ability Activation“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „[Undertaker] Attack power increased by landing the final blow of a chain attack“ Relic Effect.

Increased the effect of the „[Undertaker] Physical attacks boosted while assist effect from incantation is active for self“ Relic Effect.

Decreased the effect of the „Successive Attacks Boost Attack Power“ Relic Effect.

Decreased the effect of the „Improved Bow Attack Power“ and „Improved Attack Power with 3+ Bows Equipped“ Relic Effects.

*This addresses an intended bug where the increased effect of the „Improved ●● Attack Power“ and „Improved Attack Power with 3+ ●● Equipped“ Relic Effects in Patch 1.03 were mistakenly applied to the bow weapon category.

Adjustments to Equipment, Sorceries, and Incantations

Distance-related drop-off is now applied to status ailment accumulation, Ultimate Art gauge charging and near-death gauge depletion when attacking downed allies for attacks that take in account damage drop-offs, such as Ranged Weapons.

Changed the primary sorcery of the „Rotten Crystal Staff“ from „Shattering Crystal“ to „Crystal Release.“

Increased the FP consumption of the „Shattering Crystal” sorcery.

Increased the FP consumption of the „Beast Claw“ incantation.

Adjusted the visibility of the effects of some sorceries and incantations.

Reduced the „Reduced Maximum HP“ effect of the „Primal Glintstone Blade“ talisman.

Reduced the „Impaired Damage Negation“ effect of the „Crucible Feather Talisman“.

Field Adjustments

„Fire Pots“ and „Throwing Knives“ now have a maximum amount that can be bought in shops.

Increased the number of Night Invaders that appear when the „Marsh“ Key location experiences cataclysms.

Adjusted the number of some enemies appearing in the „Blacksmith Village“ Key location.

Decreased the attack power of some enemies appearing in the „Blacksmith Village“ Key location in „The Deep of Night.“

Increased the amount of runes obtained by defeating some enemies in the „Marsh“ and „Blacksmith Village“ Key locations.

Increased the probability of rare weapons and items appearing in some treasure chests in the „Marsh“ and „Blacksmith Village“ Key locations.

Adjusted the spawn rate of special shops in „The Great Hollow“ Shifting Earth.

Increased the effect of the „Beast’s Hunt“ special ability obtained in the „Tricephalos“ Raid event to fully restore stamina for surrounding allies during continuous attacks.

Decreased the continuous damage received by player characters during the „Tricephalos“ Raid event.

Adjusted the visibility during the „Tricephalos“ Raid event.

Adjusted the visibility during the „Fissure in the Fog“ Raid event.

Decreased the falling hail damage during the „Fissure in the Fog“ Raid event in the Deep of Night mode.

Adjusted the number of enemies entering the Charm state at some points during the “Balancers” Raid event.

Decreased the amount of attack power boost for enemies in the Charm state during the “Balancers” Raid event.

Other adjustments

Adjusted the appearance rates of the target bosses, key locations, and Shifting Earth added in the DLC „The Forsaken Hollows“ in „The Deep of Night”.

*This adjustment applies to Expeditions when matched only with players who also own the DLC.

Bug Fixes and Improvements