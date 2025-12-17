Elden Ring Nightreign: Neue Inhalte für The Forsaken Hollows-Besitzer

Additional content

Players that own the DLC The Forsaken Hollows will now encounter new targets, Landmarks, raid events and Shifting Earth when playing The Deep of Night mode.

These additions will only appear when matched with players that also own the DLC content.

Balance Adjustments and Feature Updates

Increased the Fire, Magic, Lightning, or Holy related curse effects applied to weapons and items that occur in the temples of the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Adjusted the Continuous HP Loss & Continuou powers HP Recovery curse effects that occur in the temples of the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Decreased the attack power of the wolves summoned that appear during the Tricephalos raid event.

Added a stack count display to the damage negation reduction icon that appears when hitting enemies with level 3 Dart-type items thanks to Scholar’s Bagcraft Skill.

Shcolar’s Ultimate Art Communion will no longer break when transforming using Executor’s Ultimate Art Aspects of the Crucible: Beast.

Added a near-death animation when reviving with the Power to Balance the World special effect.

When swapping identical consumables in the Equipment Menu, they will now combine in accordance to their stack limit.

Added icons and explanations to indicate active effects for some special effects in the status menu.

When pinning an item, the item rarity color will now be displayed in the You indicated equipment message.

When engulfed in the Night’s Tide in the Great Hollow Shifting Earth, your character’s feet will now appear to be burning.

Expanded the range of clues discovered when using a map to reveal hidden clues in the Great Hollow Shifting Earth.

Added additional types of attacks when fighting the Night Aspect if all Nightfarers present own The Forsaken Hollows DLC.

You can now remap the Map Display key in the system menu’s keyboard/mouse settings. Note : remapping this key will also change the navigation key in some menus, such as „Open All Presets“ in the Relic Rites Menu.



Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed a bug in the Sentient Pest fight where the boss would not lose sight of the player when using Duchess’s Ultimate Art Finale.

Fixed a bug where the effect of Scholar’s Skill Communion would continue to be applied to the player even if no other targets were affected.

Fixed a bug where the damage to linked enemies and healing to allies would not propagate correctly in the event where a Scholar was put into a Near Death state during the activation of his Communion Ultimate Art.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s Skill Analyze where the art gauge would not increase from the shockwave triggered on oneself at maximum charge.

Fixed a bug where the number of targets analyzed by Scholar’s Skill Analyse would reset if any player would perform the Open door action to transition to the boss fight within the Spirit Tree shelter.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the damage negation reduction effect’s duration would not extend when hitting enemies with level 3 Dart items.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the damage negation reduction effect would not be applied according to the number of hits when hitting enemies with level 3 Fan Daggers.

Fixed a bug in Scholar’s ability Bagcraft where the healing effect added to the level 3 Holy Water Pot would not cause damage to the Royal Revenant.

Fixed a bug where the Crystal Tear count would not display correctly when obtaining a second one from Dormant Powers as Scholar.

Fixed a bug with the Frozen Needle attack motions as Scholar.

Fixed a bug where some enemies appearing in specific Scholar’s Remembrances would not behave as expected.

Fixed an issue where the immortality granted by Revenant’s Ultimate Art Immortal March was not being overwritten by other visual effects.

Fixed a bug where the effect added by the skill Mists of Slumber to the Sword of St. Trina by the special would disappear upon taking enemy attacks.

Fixed a bug where Bow attacks affected by the Black Flame Blade and Bloodflame Blade incantations would not remove the frostbite status effect from enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Improved Rolling Attacks passive effect was not applied to Bows.

Fixed a bug where the Partial HP Restoration upon Post-Damage Attacks effect would not trigger on critical hits performed with Bows.

Fixed a bug where the player character would accumulate frostbite status ailment while standing on the area created by the Holy Ground skill while the weapon is imbued with frost by the Chilling Mist skill .

Fixed a bug where the effect applied to the weapon by the Black Flame Blade incantation would not be applied to attacks made with the Frenzyflame Thrust skill.

Fixed a bug where the effect applied to the weapon by the Black Flame Blade incantation would be applied in hitbox of the Wave of Gold and Thundercloud Form skills.

Fixed a bug where the Golden Retaliation skill and the Carian Retaliation skill/sorcery would not rescue allies from a near-death state in some instances.

Fixed a bug where attack power enhancing effects would be not applied to the Regal Beastclaw and Wave of Gold skills.

Fixed a bug where charging a skill/spell by holding the cast button would not enhance the Ancient Death Rancor sorcery and the Beast Claw incantation.

Fixed a bug where the post-cast delay of the Beast Claw incantation could not be canceled by chaining it with a sorcery or incantation.

Fixed a bug where attribute marks created by Recluse’s Passive Skill Elemental Defense did not appear with attacks from a weapon imbued with an attribute by the Order’s Blade incantation.

Fixed a bug where the reduced HP recovery from the Black Flame’s Protection incantation would also affect the shared healing from the Flask Also Heals Allies relic effect. Allies that receive shared healing from this effect will have their HP recovery reduced if they are under the effect of the Black Flame’s Protection incantation.

Fixed a bug where the Creates Holy Ground at Low HP effects would overwrite each other when players with the same special effect stand near each other.

Fixed a bug where the Critical Hits Inflict Blood Loss special effect did not display its physical attack power enhancement effect.

When the „Communion Grants Anti-Dragon Effect“ special effect adds an Anti-Dragon Effect to a weapon, additional physical damage will now be applied as well.

Fixed a bug where the Cold Mirage special effect was not properly applied to Executor’s Ultimate Art Aspects of the Crucible: Beast.

Fixed a bug where the player would be defeated even after reviving from a near-death state through the Power to Balance the World special effect when playing a Solo Expedition.

Fixed a bug where enemies directly defeated by Raider’s Ultimate Art Totem Stela would not be counted by the Defeating enemies near Totem Stela restores HP relic effect.

Fixed a bug where the attack power enhancement at the sixth stage of the Attack power increased for each Evergaol prisoner defeated relic effect would be differed than expected.

Fixed a bug where the stacks granted by relics that grant accumulating effects while on an Expedition would disappear if the player died and revived during an Expedition after reaching a certain number of stacks.

Fixed a bug where the Increased rune acquisition for self and allies Relic Effect would not share its effect to allies after dying and reviving once.

Fixed a bug where the weapon Great Bow of the Erdtree would not appear as intended.

Fixed a bug where the near-death gauge state from the second day’s boss battle would carry over if any player would perform the Open door action to start the final fight in the Spirit Shelter.

Fixed a bug where it would be not possible to lock on to a near-death ally in some cases.

Improved the hit detection and effect position of ground-based attacks accuracy used by the boss during the fight against Gaping Jaw.

Fixed a bug in the combat with Everdark Sovereign Equilibrious Beast where enemy Raiders would spawn if a Revenant in specific costumes was present during the Expedition.

Fixed a bug where other players could not deal damage to the Dancer of the Boreal Valley while a critical hit was performed against her.

Fixed a bug in the fight against the Dreglord where some spells or ghosts summoned by Revenant’s skill Summon Spirit would sometimes aim incorrectly.

Fixed a bug in the fight against the Dreglord where enemy attacks intended for specific players would sometimes target other players.

Fixed a bug in the fight against the Dreglord where players could become stuck inside objects and be unable to move.

Fixed a bug in the fight against the Dreglord where the timing of the music during multiplayer did not align with the intended sequence.

Fixed a bug in the fight against the Balancers where the sound effect for enemy grab attacks would not play.

Fixed a bug where the defeat animation would not occur when the Demon in Pain and Demon from Below bosses would be defeated simultaneously.

Fixed a bug where arrows hitting the heads of the Demon in Pain and Demon from Below bosses did not deal increased damage.

Fixed a bug where some Night bosses would die if a player who had previously left the session rejoined under some circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Curseblade Night boss version would sometimes perform specific attacks at unintended timings.

Fixed a bug where enemies summoned by some bosses in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth would not disappear even after the boss was defeated.

Fixed a bug in in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where the Tree Guard that appear in the temple would not die.

Adjusted the behavior of some enemies in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where unintended enemies would appear in some areas.

Fixed a bug where the Omenkillers located in the Blacksmith Village could not be hit under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug where some enemies added in the DLC The Forsaken Hollows would not drop appropriate weapons upon defeat.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where HP was not fully restored when a player died with its maximum HP reduced by the Crystal Curse, and then respawned in an area unaffected by the Crystal Curse.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where site of graces and blacksmithing tables would appear even though the special merchant did not.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where players could become immune to the effects of the Crystal Curse when moving to the Eastern Underground Fort or the temple under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug in the temple in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where it would be impossible to proceed under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where additional enemies that appear during the combat might already be present from the start if a player left and then returned to the temple during a boss fight.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where players could sometimes get stuck on some treasure chests and be unable to move.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where the players who remained in the session if a player left and rejoined a session would become unable to use the temple’s Spiritstream.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where Raider’s Ultimate Art Totem Stela would spawn underground on some platforms.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where runes might not be acquired when defeating the temple boss under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where some Spiritstreams would not be displayed on the map.

Fixed a bug in the While on Expedition and Result menus where the Enemy felled message would not be displayed when defeating a boss in the temple of The Great Hollows Shifting Earth.

Fixed a bug where Nightfarer enemies would not appear when Cataclysms occurred in the Blacksmith Village.

Fixed a bug in the Blacksmith Village’s Combat Art workbench where some weapons could be assigned unintended skills.

Fixed a bug in the Augur Raid Event where the powerful water bomb would become invisible to players that left and rejoined a session during the event.

Fixed a bug in the Tricephalos Raid Event where summoned wolves would not immediately disappear after the event was cleared.

Fixed a bug in the Tricephalos Raid Event where the summoned wolves’ HP was higher than intended when on an Expedition with 2 or 3 players.

Fixed a bug in the Tricephalos Raid Event where the damage reduction rate of some summoned wolves was different than intended.

Fixed a bug in the Tricephalos Raid Event where the Raid Event would continue for longer than intended if the last remaining enemy appeared within the night boss spawn area.

Fixed a bug in the Fissure in the Fog Raid Event where the blizzard effect, which precedes the hail, would not be displayed if the event occurred while all player characters were inside a mine.

Fixed a bug in the Fissure in the Fog Raid Event where fog would also appear indoors at some strongholds.

Fixed a bug in the Fissure in the Fog Raid Event where multiple bosses would appear on a rejoining player’s screen if a player left and rejoined a session that was active or had previously experienced the event.

Fixed a bug in the Fissure in the Fog Raid Event where runes could not be acquired upon clearing the event under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in the Balancer Raid Event where the Balancer might not appear under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the attack from the Summon foe-chasing vengeful spirits field item effect could not rescue allies in a Near Death state.

Fixed a bug where Dormant Powers would disappear immediately after obtaining them under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in Sparring Grounds where some effects applied to the player would persist even after changing characters.

Fixed a bug where Undertaker’s Skill Loathsome Hex could be used to reach unintended locations.

Fixed a bug where some effects in specific Remembrances for Scholar and Undertaker would be displayed in incorrect position upon launching the game.

Fixed a bug where accumulated Newly found Sites of Grace would be reset when respawning from death, opening the Spirit Shelter door through the action button leading to the Day 3 boss fight, or leaving and rejoining a session, while under the special effect Traces of Grace-Given Lord.

Fixed a bug where runes from some defeated bosses could sometimes be re-obtained upon leaving and rejoining a session.

Fixed a bug where, if a player exited a session with a curse active while in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth and then respawned inside a Spirit Shelter, the curse would remain active.

Fixed a bug where leaving and rejoining a session at a specific timing during the Balancers Raid Event, the UI emphasis effect for the remaining number of flasks would persist.

Fixed a bug in the Status Menu where stats other than Level and HP for allied players did not reflect their decreased level state after death or other events.

Fixed a bug in the Status Menu and Victor’s Record menu where an empty popup would be displayed when hovering over an empty talisman equipment slot.

Fixed a bug in the map menu where icons from a different depth would sometimes remain on the map when switching floor displays.

Fixed a bug in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth where some Scarabs, Treasures, and Sites of Grace were displayed at incorrect locations on the map menu.

Fixed a bug where the Enemy felled message would appear twice when a specific powerful enemy was defeated in The Great Hollows Shifting Earth.

Fixed a bug in the Relic Rite Menu where the [Revenant] Power up while fighting alongside family effect was incorrectly displayed as active when changing Relics for Scholar and Undertaker.

Fixed a bug in the Relic Rites Menu where the filter function displayed related effects regardless of additional content ownership or Deep of Night unlock status.

Fixed a bug where the item help function could not be used in the Equipment section of the Visual Codex menu.

Fixed several minor issues related to menu displays.

Fixed a bug where, while The Great Hollows Shifting Earth was active, you would not be able to match with players who did not possess The Forsaken Hollows DLC when starting an Expedition other than Balancers or Dreglord.

Fixed a bug where starting a Deep of Night Expedition with a pre-made team, the dialog warning indicating a decrease in the Deep of Night rating was not displayed when pressing the Return to Title Menu from the menu.

Fixed a bug where, depending on the network environment during gameplay, the Deep of Night win/loss results might not be correctly reflected in the rating.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash when transitioning to the Battle Results screen or the Title screen while targeting allies with the Scholar’s Analyze skill.

Fixed a bug in the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 where the game would sometimes crash when opening and closing the button configuration menu from the controller settings menu.

Fixed a bug where the text for the next objective in the journal menu was displayed cut off in German.

Fixed some graphics and effects rendering issues.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects were not playing correctly.

Revised some texts.

Fixed other bugs and improved performances.

Steam Only Adjustments