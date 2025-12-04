Elden Ring Nightreign: Update zum Launch von The Dark Hollows live

Zum heutigen Launch der Erweiterung The Dark Hollows wurde ein neues Update für Elden Ring Nightreign auf allen Plattformen ausgerollt. Damit haben Käufer Zugriff auf die neuen Inhalte.
FromSoftware hat an der Spielbalance geschraubt. So wurden Passive- bzw. Spezialeffekte verbessert, inklusive Nahkampfangriffskraft sowie Spring- und Rollangriffe.
Weitere Anpassungen und Fehlerkorrekturen sind ebenfalls Bestandteil des Updates, die ihr in den Patch Notes nachlesen könnt.
New features
- Added support for The Forsaken Hollows.
- If you own the DLC The Forsaken Hollows, it will be displayed in the lower right corner of the title screen.
- Added a display of the currently equipped relics in the Character Selection menu.
- You can check the effects of equipped relics by toggling the display.
- Added a feature to set names when registering Relics presets in the Relic Rites menu.
- Set names can be changed in the All Presets section.
- The order of presets for each character can now be changed in the All Presets section of the Relic Rites menu.
- In the Relic Rites menu, you can change the order of presets (but not the order of the character themselves) in the All Relics section.
- Added Deep Large Scenic Flatstone to the Collector Signboard shop.
- The map’s layer display can now be toggled in the Results menu.
- The relics equipped by each player can now be displayed in the Results menu.
- Relics can only be displayed for sessions played in version 1.02 or later.
- Players with a Personal Objective that requires defeating a specific target while Reliving a Remembrance can now embark on Expeditions with players whose Personal Objective does not require defeating a specific target.
- Personal Objectives that do not require destroying the target will only appear for one player per Expedition.
- The flask count will now be highlighted in the following situations:
- When the flask count is at the maximum capacity,
- When an enemy-induced effect that influences the flask is triggered.
- The vertical position of the compass’ rune icon will now be displayed if the runes dropped upon death are significantly above or below the player character.
- You can now highlight specific events that occur on a map layer that is on a different level from the character’s location in the map menu.
- Adjusted the Dormant Power selection screen so that the HP gauge and other UI elements remain visible while the screen is displayed.
- Adjusted the weapon lineup in Limveld’s shops.
- Added Fire Pots to the shop inventory inside the Spirit Shetler.
- The target-lock on enemies that are behind when the tombstone summoned by Raider’s Ultimate Art appears no longer gets released.
Balance Adjustments
In general, the trigger conditions of Relic effects that trigger with low HP, equipment passive effects, and special effects have been broadened.
Changes to Passive Effects and Special Effects
- Added new Passive Effects:
- Improved Melee Attack Power
- Improved Dash Attacks
- Improved Rolling Attacks
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Attack Power when Two-Handing.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Attack Up when Wielding Two Armaments.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Chain Attack Finishers.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Charge Attacks.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Jump Attacks.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Guard Counters.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Improved Skill Attack Power.
- Increased the effect of the Passive Effect Physical Attack Up.
- Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of the Passive Effect Improved Damage Negation at Low HP.
- Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of the Talisman Blue-Feathered Branchsword.
Changes to Relic Effects
- Increased the effect of Physical Attack Up.
- Increased the effect of Improved Initial Standard Attack.
- Increased the effect of Improved Critical Hits.
- Increased the effect of Improved Guard Counters.
- Increased the effect of Improved XXX Damage (excluding bow weapon types).
- Increased the effect of Improved Attack Power with 3+ XX Equipped (excluding bow weapon types).
- Broadened the trigger conditions and decreased the effectiveness of Improved Damage Negation at Low HP.
Other Changes
- Reduced the FP consumption and increased the power of the Wrath of Gold Incantation.
Bug Fixes & improvements
- Fixed a bug in the Augur invasion event where the character would not be properly teleported to the battle area against Augur if the player was performing a critical hit at the time of the teleportation trigger.
- Mitigated an issue where Sites of Grace or Churches would not activate and Leveling Up and Adding Charges to Flask could not be performed under some conditions.
- Fixed a bug where the range of Night’s Tide differed from other players upon rejoining a session under some conditions.
- Fixed a bug where Hammer weapons with the Prayerful Strike skill would not appear.
- Fixed a bug where effects that heal or enhance allies did not apply to characters dodging or performing their Ultimate Art.
- Fixed an issue where the weak points created by Ironeye’s skill Marking would appear for some players and not others under some conditions.
- Fixed a bug where Raider’s Retaliate skill would be canceled and the character would flinch when receiving some enemy attacks that deal no damage while the skill was active.
- Fixed a bug where affinity residues spawned by Recluse’s Elemental Defense passive ability would not appear when hit by some enemy attacks.
- Fixed a bug where Stagger damage was not applied when parrying some enemy attacks with Executor.
- Fixed a bug where the range of rolls to dodge some enemies‘ darkness-imbued attacks was different than intended.
- Fixed a bug in Depths Relics where the effect Greenspill Crystal Tear in possession at start of expedition did not appear.
- Fixed a bug in the expedition menu where the gauge indicating the Deep of Night rating was not displayed when performing Reduce Depth, resulting in the subsequent gauge not reflecting the rate correctly.
- Fixed a bug in the Relic Rites menu where the icon indicating placement in other Vessels was not displayed correctly.
- Fixed a bug in the Dormant Power selection screen where the UI indicating rarity was not displayed on equipment and item icons.
- Fixed an issue where sorting by FP Consumption in the Sparring Equipment menu and Visual Codex menu of the Sparring Grounds, when displaying the list of Sorceries and Incantations, did not work correctly.
- Fixed a bug in the Results menu and Victor’s Record menu where the attributes added by Relics to each character’s weapons during an Expedition were not correctly reflected.
- Fixed a bug in the Results menu where the special effects held by other players were not recorded beyond a certain number.
- Fixed an issue where, if a session was disbanded immediately after a player left, the message at the title screen confirming the return to that session would keep appearing even after selecting OK.
- Fixed some graphical rendering issues.
- Fixed an issue where some sound effects did not play correctly.
- Corrected some text.
- Made several other performance improvements and bug fixes.
Viel Spaß an alle 🙂
Wenn es irgendwann im GP landen sollte dann bin ich dabei ^^
Also nie, gab doch noch kein Fromsoftware Spiel im Abo so weit ich weiß 🤔.
Da Nightreign aber auf Multiplayer ausgerichtet ist, könnte das fairerweise noch am ehesten im GamePass landen, denke ich 😉 😀
Vielleicht, um nochmal ein wenig die Spielerzahlen zu pushen.
Ist ganz nett das Spiel, aber ein neuer Teil im Souls Universum wäre mir dann doch lieber.
Laut News soll der nächste „Switch 2 Only“-Ableger was Besonderes werden, ich bin ja wirklich gespannt!
der ist auch ein Multiplayer/Online Spiel!
Die sollen mal wieder ein Single Player Spiel machen.
Nightreign ist ein eigenes Team abseits der üblichen Serie und hat keine Entwicklungszeit anderer Teams subtrahiert – Elden Ring war Solo so wie JEDES ANDERE FromSoft-Spiel. Kann „sollen mal wieder Single Player“ nichts abgewinnen, komplett leeres Kommentar mMn.
Irgendwie bin ich null gehyped auf Duskbloods, bin aber trotzdem gespannt wie das Spiel dort ankommen wird.
Weiß nicht obs bei dir ähnlich ist aber ich bin „unhyped“ weil einfach so viele gute Spiele gerade da sind und mein Backlog einfach überläuft. Aber Setting sowie Idee reizen mich allgemein schon sehr, freu mich da schon drauf!
Ich gucke mir ein Spiel an und gucke ob es mir gefällt/einen Hype auslöst für mich, da ist der Backlog, den ich habe unerheblich.
Sehr cool – freu mich schon auf die zwei neuen Bosse und Undertaker als Klasse. Wirklich cooler Hybrid!
Hört sich gut an
warte dann doch lieber auf einen neuen eigenständigen souls teil
Ist das Spiel nicht längst Tod? Hat ja nie den Hype bekommen wie das Original…. Hoffe nur das From Software jetzt nicht permanent diese Schiene fährt und mit Multiplayer Mist da herkommt..
Hm… bin mir nach wie vor nicht sicher, ob das was für mich ist. Naja, irgendwann in günstig oder in GP 🙂
Nicht mein Game freue mich aber auf die Streams von manschen zu schauen