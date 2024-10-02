Elden Ring: Erdtree-Fehlerkorrekturen eingetroffen

Für Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree wurde ein weiteres Update ausgerollt.
Laut den offiziellen Patch Notes, die ihr weiter unten im Detail vorfindet, wurden eine Reihe von Fehlern im Spiel ausgemerzt.
Unter anderem behob man einen Fehler, bei dem die Golemfaust-Waffe unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen keinen Schaden verursachte oder der Schaden geringer als erwartet ausfiel.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr hinter dem aufklappbaren Link.
Update 1.15 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the cutscene that plays when entering the Shadow Keep Church District would play again when re-entering the area.
- Fixed a bug where some of the Golem Fist weapon attacks would not deal damage when the player was affected by certain special effects.
- Fixed a bug where the Golem Fist weapon one-handed heavy attack power was lower than expected.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns incantation from being cast when used in quick succession.
- Fixed a bug where the Smithing Talisman effect did not apply to some weapons’ throwing attacks.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the use of ashes in some areas of the Scadutree Avatar battle arena.
- Fixed a bug where Rellana, Twin Moon Knight would sometimes perform unexpected actions when interacting with objects in the battle area.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Skills to be used in incorrect combinations with Weapons under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that caused unexpected rendering and behavior of some enemies under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.
- Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.
- Further fixes were added to the game’s end credits.
Possible unstable performance fixes
- For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the „Rebuild Database“ option from the device’s safe mode.
- In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the „System“ > „Graphics “ > „Ray Tracing Quality“ from the title screen or in-game menu.
- In the PC version, the message „Inappropriate activity detected“ may appear without cheating.
- To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.
- In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.
