Elden Ring: Erste Verbesserungen und Fehlerbehebungen mit Patch 1.01

The first patch of ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN is now available.

This update aims to improve gameplay and stability.

Please make sure to download and apply the latest update before launching the game.

Patch contents:

Improved handling of playable characters

Soundtrack addition and adjustments

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

Added character scenarios

Bug fixes

Troubleshooting for the PC version:

– If issues such as being unable to start the game occur on the PC version, they can sometimes be resolved by performing the following steps in Steam:

Go to „Library“ > right-click on „ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN“ > select „Properties“ > select „Installed Files“ > and execute „Verify Integrity of Game Files.“

– We have confirmed that some PC configurations using the latest graphics cards may experience frame rate drops. We are currently investigating the cause. In the meantime, If you experience significant frame rate drops, you may be able to resolve it by setting the graphics settings from the default „High“ to „Medium“ or „Low“ and lowering the screen resolution, as well as installing the latest drivers for your graphics card.