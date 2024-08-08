Elden Ring: Hotfix korrigiert Statuserhöhung bei Geistern

Ab sofort können sich Spieler von Elden Ring einen Hotfix für Xbox, PlayStation und Steam herunterladen.
Einigen bekannten Fehlern geht es in diesem Hotfix an den Kragen. Unter anderem, wurde ein Fehler behoben, bei dem die Höhe der Statuserhöhung bei einer Reihe von Geistern anders war als erwartet.
Schaut euch unten die Patch Notes an, um zu erfahren, welche Korrekturen noch vorgenommen wurden.
Hotfix 1.13.2 Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill „Death Flare“ to be applied to the Skill „Deadly Poison Spray“.
- Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC „Red Bear“ to be higher than intended.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players‘ worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.
- Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1
- Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.
- Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected.Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress
