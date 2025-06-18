Elden Ring: Mehr Quellen für Waffen mit Wahnsinn

Für Spieler von Elden Ring: Nightreign steht ein neues Update zum Download bereit. Mit Version 1.03 können jetzt Waffen mit Wahnsinn aus mehr Quellen bezogen werden als zuvor.
Außerdem sind weitere Fehlerbehebungen für Fertigkeiten, Relikte, Waffen und mehr enthalten.
Update 1.03 – Patch Notes
General balance adjustments
- Increased the chance of obtaining weapons with the madness status ailment.
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted the Whirlwind skill effect visibility when the Relic Effect “[Guardian] Increased duration for Character Skill” is active.
- Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night’s Tide when the Demon Merchant curse event was encountered.
- Fixed a bug where damage dealt to some enemies when destroying weak points created by Ironeye’s „Marking“ skill was higher or lower than expected.
- Fixed a bug where the Lightning Damage received from enemies would be nullified when affected by the Passive Effect „Power of the Great Ancient Dragon“ of the „Bolt of Gransax“ weapon.
- Fixed a bug where the Ultimate Art gauge was filled more than expected when attacking some enemies.
- Fixed a bug where the Relic Effect “Switching Weapons Adds an Affinity Attack” did not properly reflect the attribute when applied to Bows and Crossbows.
- Fixed a bug where the amount of Runes needed to purchase Uncommon weapons from merchants incorrectly calculated.
- Fixed a bug where players would lose a battle after being revived from near death against a Nightlord or other Night bosses.
- Fixed a bug in some Multiplayer battles against a Nightlord where the camera would not display at the correct angle when not targeting an enemy.
- Fixed a bug where lingering character phantoms did not appear in Limveld.
- Added staff information in the game’s credit.
Steam-only adjustments
- Fixed a bug where the game might freeze momentarily or for an extended period in some environments.
