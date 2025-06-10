Elden Ring: Neue Fehlerkorrekturen eingetroffen

Für Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4|5 und PC via Steam ist ab sofort ein neues Update für Elden Ring Nightreign verfügbar.
FromSoftware hat sich mit dem Update 1.01.2 um eine Reihe von Fehler im Spiel gekümmert.
Die nachstehenden Patch Notes verraten euch, welche Korrekturen enthalten sind.
Update 1.01.2 – Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect “Add (Magic/Lightning/Holy) to Weapon”, when applied to a Bow, made the Physical attack power higher than expected.
- Fixed a bug where some non-direct attacks of specific weapons’ skills would inflict the attribute attack power and status ailment of the weapon.
- Fixed a bug where weapons with the “Projectile Damage Drop-Off Reduced” Passive Effect were not included in the loot pool of chests and felled enemies.
- Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would not appear when some conditions were met during the Personal Objective “Find the Demon Merchant in Limveld” of Guardian’s Remembrance.
- Fixed a bug where Libra, Creature of Night would repeatedly perform some actions.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under some circumstances during the battle against Adel, Baron of Night.
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to rescue a player who was near death after being grabbed by Wormface’s grab attack.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.