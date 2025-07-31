Elden Ring: Nightreign-Modus für 2 Spieler live

New features & improvements

Added Two Player Expeditions.

You may now start an expedition with two Players. To reflect this change, the “Expedition Type” setting name has been changed to “Number of Players.”

The game balance will be adjusted to the current number of players.

New filtering options have been added to the Relic Effect filter screen to allow a more precise selection of Relic effects.

* To access the Relic Effect filter screen, press the left stick or the “4” key in the Relic Rites menu.

If multiple effects are selected for one condition, relics that match any the selected effects will be displayed.

If multiple effects are selected through multiple conditions, only relics that satisfy all conditions will be displayed.

Increased the number of relic presets that can be registered to 100.

Added a feature to sell and favorite acquired Relics in the rewards and purchasing menus.

The presets of the currently selected character will now be displayed first when opening the All Presets list in the Character Selection menu during Expeditions.

Passive and Special Effects have been added to the information that can be viewed in the Results Menu.

Added tabs to the Small Jar Bazaar and Collector Signboard menus.

Added the ability to skip a part of the cutscene after defeating the Night Aspect.

*You can select “Skip” in the “Quit Game” option of the System Menu.

Added “Detailed Description” to the Shop Menu of Limveld merchants.

* You can open the detailed description of the weapon by pressing the right stick or the “3” key in the Shop Menu to.

Added several other UI adjustments and improvements

Adjust the probability of shifting earth occurring in Limveld.

Removed the feature that causes the session to be disconnected when a certain amount of time passes without any action when the number of expedition participants is set to “1.”

Bug Fixes