Elden Ring: Nightreign-Update bringt Korrekturen

FromSoftware hat sich mit dem neusten Update für Elden Ring um ein paar weitere Fehler in Nightreign gekümmert.
Nach dem Update wird euch künftig der Waffentyp in jedem Menü von Waffeninformationen angezeigt.
Auch ein Fehler beim Matchmaking wurde behoben sowie bei der Geste „Es regnet!“ im Mehrspielermodus.
Mehr Details gibt es in den Patch Notes.
Update 1.01.4 Patch Notes
- The Weapon Type will now be displayed in each Armament Information menu.
- Fixed a bug where matchmaking would continually fail after two players joined and left your team at the same time.
- Fixed a bug where the acquisition of the gesture “It’s Raining!” through Multiplayer would not register properly.
Note: You can obtain the gesture by meeting the conditions, even if you have met them before.
- Fixed a bug where playable characters might revive from a near-death state without being defeated during the battle with the third-day boss after leaving a session and returning from the title screen.
- Fixed a bug where the background music in the Recluse Remembrance would not play properly when certain conditions were met.
- Fixed a bug where quitting the game incorrectly immediately after fulfilling the clearing conditions of the “Shifting Earth: Crater”, the “The Crater” achievement would not be awarded despite clearing the area.
Note: Even if you have already earned the achievement, meeting the “Crater” clear conditions will award you with the clearing credit again.
- Fixed several other instances of bugs.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.