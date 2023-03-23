Elden Ring: Raytracing auf Xbox Series X mit Update 1.09 hinzugefügt

New feature

Ray Tracing support has been added for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC versions.

Ray Tracing can be activated in the settings menu:

PS5 / XSX: Game Options > Ray Tracing

PC: Graphics > Ray Tracing Quality

Please note that performance – such as frame rate and resolution – may be impacted while playing with Ray Tracing on.

The minimum and recommended technical specifications to use Ray Tracing can be found at the end of the patch notes.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

The Inescapable Frenzy incantation power and grab angle have been increased.

The Lifesteal Fist skill power, range and grab angle have been increased.

Decreased the power of two-handed jumping attacks.

Decreased the power of heavy and heavy running attacks of Fist and Claw weapon types.

Decreased the power of the Founding Rain of Stars spell.

Decreased the spell enhancement effect of the Terra Magica spell.

Decreased the damage and poise damage of the Wave of Gold skill when hitting an opponent over a certain distance.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Determination and Royal Knight’s Resolve skills.

Decreased the effects of the Contagious Fury skill of the Jellyfish Shield.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Claw Talisman.

Decreased the effectiveness of the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman.

Decreased the attack power buff granted by the White Mask head armor.

Decreased the jumping attack damage buff granted by the Raptor’s Black Feathers armor.

Decreased the damage buff granted by Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tear, and Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear when activated with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

General balance adjustments

Added an invincibility window when respawning in the colosseum.

Increased the scaling of the following attributes when infusing weapons with certain Ashes of War: Magic / Fire / Flame Art / Lightning / Sacred

Increased the attribute scaling of the following weapon types: Colossal Sword / Great Axe / Hammer / Flail / Great Hammer / Colossal Weapon

Increased the speed, range and recovery time of some attacks for the following weapon types: Great Hammer / Great Axe / Great Sword / Curved Greatsword

Flail weapons changes: Increased the speed of some attacks. Reduced attack recovery time. Increased poise when using two-handed attacks.

Increased running attacks speed and reduced attack recovery time for the following weapon types: Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Hammer / Halberd

Increased the first attack speed for the following weapon types: Straight Sword / Curved Sword / Whip

Increased the speed of guard counters for the following weapon types: Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Great Curved Sword / Katana / Twinblade Sword / Axe / Great Axe / Flail / Great Hammer / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd

Reduced the attack recovery time for Whip weapons.

weapons. Increased the damage of Claw weapons.

weapons. Added Holy damage and Faith scaling to the Great Club .

. Increased damage negation when blocking Holy damage and decreased damage negation when blocking damage from other affinities.

Increased the effectiveness of the Twinblade Talisman .

. Slightly reduced rolling travel distance for light equipment weights.

Decreased the hitbox size for some attacks of the following weapon types: Thrusting Sword / Heavy thrusting Sword / Spear / Great Spear / Halberd



Ashes of War adjustments

Lifesteal Fist Increased target grab range.

Surge of Faith Increased projectile generation speed.

Flame Spit Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill. Adjusted the angle of the fireball.

Tongues of Fire Increased the guard speed and blocking amount of the skill.

Great Oracular Bubble Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Viper Bite Reduced the time before rolling is possible after using the skill.

Shriek of Milos Increased close range poise damage.

Spearcall Ritual Increased projectile generation speed.

Cursed-Blood Slash Increased projectile generation speed and reduced the recovery time.

Gold Breaker Reduced the recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! Increased attack generation speed.

Starcaller Cry Increased the speed of follow-up attacks.

Spinning Wheel Increased attack generation speed. Added a roll & heavy attack cancel timing while using the skill.



Bug Fixes