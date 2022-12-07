Elden Ring: Umfangreiche Patch Notes zu Update 1.08 veröffentlicht

ELDEN RING Notice of Update Distribution – Version 1.08



The Colosseum awaits.

In this new update, a brand-new multiplayer feature in the form of the Colosseum arenas have been added, as well as new hairstyles for you to enjoy. Additionally, new balance adjustments have been made to improve the stability of gameplay.

Please note that online play requires the player to apply this update.

Targeted platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Major Changes Included in the Latest Upgrade

Major new features

– The Colosseums of Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell are now open.

In these arenas, players can engage in a variety of combat trials: one-on-one duels, free-for-alls & team battles up to six players, and special fights with spirit summoning enabled.

Learn more about the Colosseums by visiting our dedicated article.

– New hairstyles for character creation have been added. These are also available during character edition by using the Round Table Hold Clouded Mirror Stand.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons have been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged): Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons: Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

Bug Fixes