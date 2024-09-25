Expeditions: A MudRunner Game: Update 7.2 behebt Fehler im Spiel

Update 7.2 für Expeditions: A MudRunner Game ist auf allen Plattformen verfügbar. Mit der neuen Version wurde der Ablauf der Aufgabenverfolgung in den Zonen in Verbindung mit dem Fernglas geändert.
Der Entwickler konnte zudem FPS-Einbrüche beim Öffnen der Karte beheben und bedeutende Änderungen an der Karten-UI vornehmen.
Schaut für weitere Details zu diesem Update unten in die Patch Notes.
Update 7.2 – Patch Notes
Most critical changes:
- Changed flow of Task tracking. Previously, the “Start tracking” button did nothing if a task was found by Binoculars without visiting a task giver zone. The new flow is:
- Find a task giver zone with the binoculars or visit a zone
- The stages of the task are added to the task list on the map
- The “Start tracking” button is clickable and allows the player to activate a task
- Added the new tooltip about changing trucks or recovering to the Outpost. The tooltip instructs the player to open the Details menu and then either recover or change the truck. It is displayed on the imap, near the Outpost icon and the Truck icon, depending on which one is selected
- The Recovery tutorial has also been updated
- Significant changes have been made to the map UI, including a bug on gamepads where the Accept button did nothing without pressing any buttons on the D-pad, and a bug where the cursor was missing when opening the map after Recovery to the outpost
- Headlights could be turned on by pressing right stick on gamepads
- Fixed FPS drops during opening the map
UI:
- Sedona region is added to the progress page on the Profile
Content:
- Fixed shadow borders in the Drone scannings
- Fixed SIRO 72 T8-H animations on the Xbox One platform
- Improved the Helipad sounds
Known issues we’re working on:
- FPS drops in the Garage
- On consoles, connection to an existing session resets in some cases (please try again after receiving the pop-up Connection lost)
- In some cases, the Guest crashes when the Host leaves the crossplay session
- HUD will not be hidden when module building pop or trade pop up is opened
- Quest truck markers are displayed on the map while using the Helipad, after selecting a quest truck, the player will be teleported to the first playable truck on the list
- Outpost and Gateway icons are missing on the map
- Displaying ‚No rewards on this type‘ text instead of showing bonus rewards on the map, please note that rewards are available and will be displayed on the Summary screen
- Overlay of „Rewards“ text in HQ in all languages except English localisation
