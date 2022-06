F1 22: Interview mit Senior Creative Director Lee Mather

F1 22 Interview Questions

Please introduce yourself and explain to the readers of XboxDynasty.de what your job is.

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters/EA on the F1 series

Please briefly describe the game and explain what Xbox gamers can expect from F1 22 compared to F1 21 – especially the Game- and Career-Mode.

F1 22 represents a new era for the sport of Formula 1 as well as the F1 video game series. The rule changes in the sport bring with them an on-track experience which not only looks very different from a vehicle perspective, but also in the way they drive and race. We’ve worked on several aspects which impact all areas of the game, the key ones being the safety car, formation lap and pit stops, all of which now have immersive and broadcast versions. We’ve also broadened department events as featured in 2021 to now cover both My Team and Driver Career. We have also added a new feature, the F1 Life player hub, which gives the player an insight into the glamourous world of being an F1 driver, with supercars to collect, trophies to showcase and an area to personalize.

You are part of Electronic Arts since last year. How does it feel to create Games with EA and how much help did you get from EA for F1 22?

Becoming part of EA has been fantastic for the team. We’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with so many other departments, all there to help us create the best F1 game we can. A great example of that is how we were able to share assets for Miami with the Madden team, in particular the Hard Rock Stadium model itself.

EA SPORTS F1 22 gets its own soundtrack for the first time. Tell us more about that decision on songs and artists. How many tracks does it have?

Funnily enough, it’s something which we’ve wanted to do for some time. With this being the first fully EA Sports branded F1 title, we felt this year was the perfect time to offer something which EA titles are synonymous with. The game features 33 tracks, and they’re very much inspired by the artists and DJs that play at Formula 1 events around race weekends. You’ll have seen famous DJs playing both after the podium sequences and during the race weekend shows, so this is very much where the inspiration came from. You can listen to the soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music .

F1 22 will have a special feature called “real time updates” – can you explain it and tell us more about that?

There are a number of areas of the title which we updated over the course of the season. Real Season Start will be updated with race results after each race, and gives the player the opportunity to start their Career seasons at that point of the season, with the points and positions of the teams and drivers replicating that of real life.

We will also be updating the real driver stats at regular intervals, based on their real-world performance. This year we’re also working with several key personalities from F1 who will advise and give feedback on the adjustments we make.

What are the technical details for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S? Resolution? Framerate? Raytracing? Are there any differences compared to the PC version?

The game will perform very much as it did for F1 2021 on consoles, with performance mode running 120fps at 1440p, or in graphics mode at 60fps in 4k on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S will run at 1080p 60fps.

This year the latest generation of consoles gain ray traced transparent reflections and ray traced ambient occlusion in replays, cut scenes and the front end. These cool new features will also be enabled when racing on PC.

Can we expect a 120 FPS Mode on Consoles again?

In performance mode, the game will run at 120fps in all game modes

Besides Bugfixes, what other plans do you have after the launch? Is crossplay possible?

Crossplay is a big feature which we’re bringing to the series this year. Due to circumstances completely outside of our control, the feature will be brought to the series as a post launch update. We’re very excited to be able to bring it to the F1 series, with Co-op Career and Social player really benefiting from the removal of any platform differences, when wanting to race with friends.

What F1 22 tips would you give Xbox players along the way?

F1 22 really lets the player engage with the exciting world of F1 the way they want. Spend some time looking at the options and assists, get a feel for the very different handling, and then start your preferred Career or take your skills online. F1 22 is for everyone, and the in-game options will allow players of all skill levels to have fun or challenge themselves.

Any final words you’d like to share with XboxDynasty.de readers?

Thanks for taking the time to talk about F1 22. I hope everyone who plays F1 22 has as much fun with the game as we did making it.