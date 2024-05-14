Fallout 4: Das bringt das Next-Gen Update 2

Zu Fallout 4 wurde ein zweites Next-Gen Update veröffentlicht, um einige Fehler zu beseitigen und das Update zu verbessern. Was drin steckt, erfahrt ihr hier.

Dank des Feedbacks der Xbox-Spieler konnte Bethesda die Möglichkeit in Fallout 4 einführen, die Grafikwiedergabe und -leistung anzupassen.

Die Entwickler empfehlen euch, mit den Standardeinstellungen zu spielen, aber jetzt könnt ihr eure Optionen so ändern, dass sie besser zu eurem Spielstil und eurem Bildschirm passen.

Unter Bildfrequenzziel könnt ihr zwischen 30, 40 und 60 (Standard) wählen. Es ist wichtig zu beachten, dass euer Bildschirm 120Hz unterstützen muss, um 40 fps wählen zu können.

Ihr könnt jetzt auch zwischen „Visuell“ und „Leistung“ (Standard) wählen, während versucht wird das Bildratenziel beizubehalten. Wenn ihr ein Bildratenziel von 60 fps wählt, empfiehlt Bethesda, Leistung zu wählen. In beiden Modi kann die interne Auflösung dynamisch angepasst werden, wenn die Szenen oder die Action intensiver werden.

Bug Fixes
  • General stability improvements
  • Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces
  • Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)
  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash
  • Fixed an issue with material swaps
  • Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)
Creations Fixes
  • Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations
Quelle
