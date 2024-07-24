Fallout 76: Update liefert zahlreiche Verbesserungen

In einem kurzen Tweet auf „X“ hat Entwickler Bethesda Games bekannt gegeben, dass das neueste Update für Fallout 76 auf allen Plattformen verfügbar ist.
Den Patch-Notes zu Folge, handelt es sich hierbei um kein Content-Update. Hauptsächlich Fehlerverbesserungen und Balance-Änderungen stehen in dem 25,96 GB schweren Update an.
Fallout 76 – Patch-Notes – Update Version 1.7.13.12 & Sizes
Size
Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:
- PC (Steam): 6.9 GB
- PC (Microsoft Store): 18.7 GB
- Xbox: 25.96 GB
- PlayStation: 18.9 GB
Quality of Life
- Updated help screen and loading screen text relating to gaining levels and perks
Weapons
- Improved the uncharged damage for the Gauss Pistol
- Players can now revert Tire Irons and Walking Canes to their base appearance when removing another skin
World
- The event Dangerous Pastimes is now a part of the regular event rotation
- Various balance adjustments to the Storm Goliath Boss
- Strangler Bloom will now have a chance to spawn in nuked regions where Strangle Pods are located
Quests
- Into Lands Unknown: Placing signal flares during the quest no longer causes soft control lock
- Oldest Trick in the Book: Objective markers will no longer appear over already killed cultists in the Crimora Mines
- Between the Lines: Fixed an issue that could cause teammates to be blocked by Laser Grids when helping a team leader
- Powerhouse of the Cell: All players should now correctly receive a keycard
- Patrol Duty: The robot now properly paths into the prison yard and back out again when necessary
- Duty Calls should no longer become stuck after picking up brains
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various localization issues
- Fixed missing voice lines for Lane Platte
- Fixed an issue where players could not access radiant quests after completing Sofia’s questline
- Fixed an issue that prevented Neon Letters from being placed in your C.A.M.P.
- Biv has sobered up enough to give out Daily Quests again
- Union Power Armor Jetpack can now be crafted
- The blue Headlamp for T-51 Power Armor can now be crafted
- Revealed Perk Packs now show the proper maximum rank
- Mothman Tome buff persists when exiting & reentering server
- Equipping the Red Fedora now counts towards the Possum Archaeology Challenge of bone collecting
- Steeped Thistle Tea should now properly appear in a players inventory selection when attempting to place it in a refrigerator
- Colored Hard Hats will now maintain their color when picked up
- Applying the Fallout 1st Atomic Paint material to any Scout Armor piece will successfully block the item from appearing in and being destroyed at a Legendary Exchange vendor
- Prewar flags now correctly display 12 stars
- Selecting “Max” when exchanging treasure notes now selects the correct amount
- The Nocturnal weapon mod will now correctly increase damage during the nighttime hours
Known Issue
- When viewing Bundles in the Atomic Shop, disclaimer text on where to craft items may appear cutoff
Fallout 76 ist auf Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 und PC verfügbar.
