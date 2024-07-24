Fallout 76: Update liefert zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Size

Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam): 6.9 GB

PC (Microsoft Store): 18.7 GB

Xbox: 25.96 GB

PlayStation: 18.9 GB

Quality of Life

Updated help screen and loading screen text relating to gaining levels and perks

Weapons

Improved the uncharged damage for the Gauss Pistol

Players can now revert Tire Irons and Walking Canes to their base appearance when removing another skin

World

The event Dangerous Pastimes is now a part of the regular event rotation

Various balance adjustments to the Storm Goliath Boss

Strangler Bloom will now have a chance to spawn in nuked regions where Strangle Pods are located

Quests

Into Lands Unknown : Placing signal flares during the quest no longer causes soft control lock

: Placing signal flares during the quest no longer causes soft control lock Oldest Trick in the Book : Objective markers will no longer appear over already killed cultists in the Crimora Mines

: Objective markers will no longer appear over already killed cultists in the Crimora Mines Between the Lines : Fixed an issue that could cause teammates to be blocked by Laser Grids when helping a team leader

: Fixed an issue that could cause teammates to be blocked by Laser Grids when helping a team leader Powerhouse of the Cell : All players should now correctly receive a keycard

: All players should now correctly receive a keycard Patrol Duty : The robot now properly paths into the prison yard and back out again when necessary

: The robot now properly paths into the prison yard and back out again when necessary Duty Calls should no longer become stuck after picking up brains

Bug Fixes

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed missing voice lines for Lane Platte

Fixed an issue where players could not access radiant quests after completing Sofia’s questline

Fixed an issue that prevented Neon Letters from being placed in your C.A.M.P.

Biv has sobered up enough to give out Daily Quests again

Union Power Armor Jetpack can now be crafted

The blue Headlamp for T-51 Power Armor can now be crafted

Revealed Perk Packs now show the proper maximum rank

Mothman Tome buff persists when exiting & reentering server

Equipping the Red Fedora now counts towards the Possum Archaeology Challenge of bone collecting

Steeped Thistle Tea should now properly appear in a players inventory selection when attempting to place it in a refrigerator

Colored Hard Hats will now maintain their color when picked up

Applying the Fallout 1st Atomic Paint material to any Scout Armor piece will successfully block the item from appearing in and being destroyed at a Legendary Exchange vendor

Prewar flags now correctly display 12 stars

Selecting “Max” when exchanging treasure notes now selects the correct amount

The Nocturnal weapon mod will now correctly increase damage during the nighttime hours

Known Issue