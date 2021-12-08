Far Cry 6: Title-Update 6 mit Verbesserungen ausgerollt

Patch sizes (based on development environment, install sizes will vary for different language packs):

PC: ~ 8 GB without HD Texture Pack, ~12.4 GB with HD Texture Pack

PlayStation 4: Between 15 – 21 GB depending on language pack

PlayStation 5: 22.75 GB

Xbox One: ~10 GB

Xbox Series X: ~14 GB

Xbox Series S: ~10 GB

Quality-of-Life updates

Made several adjustments to reduce the instances where HUD elements would be blocked or hidden, e.g., when changing region.

When starting a Special Operation, the player joining the Co-Op session will now be informed which Special Operation is being started.

Increased Mission tracker icon and font size when using the “Increased” option for UI and Fonts Scaling under the Vision option menu.

Added MSI Mystic Light RGB support to the game.

New Utility Packs – Coming December 16:

Materials Pack

Basic Materials Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits

Advanced Material Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits

Specialist Materials Pack: 2000 Far Cry Credits

Yaran Pesos Pack

Small Yaran Pesos Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits

Medium Yaran Pesos Pack: 500 Far Cry Credits

Large Yaran Pesos Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits

Bug fixes:

General

Fixed an issue that could cause NPC models to become corrupted for player joining a co-op session, after an extended co-op playtime.

Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to not be shown on the minimap during the “Cocodrilo” Special Operation.

Vaas: Insanity

Fixed an issue that could cause the host to be stuck in a black screen after pressing “Save and Quit” in the final scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Self-Help”, “Dear Diary” and “Freudian Field Day” achievements to not correctly unlock after meeting the required conditions.

PC

HD Texture Pack – Some assets appearing blurry

Developer comment: We have made some changes for the HD Texture Pack on PC that should decrease the blurriness that appeared for some players when using the HD Texture Pack. When looking into these reports, we are seeing players using graphics cards with less than 12 GB of VRAM available. When using the HD Texture Pack with less than the minimum required VRAM available, the performance and the look of the game can be worse than without the pack.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Aim Type” and “Weapon Wheel Interaction” options to reset to default when restarting the game.

Xbox

Fixed an issue that could cause the Vaas: Insanity DLC to become unavailable when signing-out and signing-in to the same Xbox Live profile.

Fixed an issue that caused players to constantly be prompted with a “Quit Game” message after restarting from Rest mode.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue that could cause weapons and weapon attachments to disappear.

Xbox Series X|S