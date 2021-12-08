Far Cry 6: Title-Update 6 mit Verbesserungen ausgerollt

Far Cry 6 hat auf den Microsoft-Konsolen Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One das Title-Update 3 erhalten.
Das Entwicklerteam nahm mit dem Update Qualitätsverbesserungen am aktuellen Teil der Spielreihe vor und kümmerte sich auch um Fehlerkorrekturen.
Unter anderem wurde auf Xbox One ein Fehler behoben, bei dem Waffenaufsätze verschwinden konnten.
Auf Xbox Series X|S sollte hingegen der Zeiger im Menü nicht mehr feststecken, wenn man das Military Escalation-Popup nach dem Laden eines Speicherstands öffnete.
Patch sizes (based on development environment, install sizes will vary for different language packs):
- PC: ~ 8 GB without HD Texture Pack, ~12.4 GB with HD Texture Pack
- PlayStation 4: Between 15 – 21 GB depending on language pack
- PlayStation 5: 22.75 GB
- Xbox One: ~10 GB
- Xbox Series X: ~14 GB
- Xbox Series S: ~10 GB
Quality-of-Life updates
- Made several adjustments to reduce the instances where HUD elements would be blocked or hidden, e.g., when changing region.
- When starting a Special Operation, the player joining the Co-Op session will now be informed which Special Operation is being started.
- Increased Mission tracker icon and font size when using the “Increased” option for UI and Fonts Scaling under the Vision option menu.
- Added MSI Mystic Light RGB support to the game.
New Utility Packs – Coming December 16:
Materials Pack
- Basic Materials Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits
- Advanced Material Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits
- Specialist Materials Pack: 2000 Far Cry Credits
Yaran Pesos Pack
- Small Yaran Pesos Pack: 300 Far Cry Credits
- Medium Yaran Pesos Pack: 500 Far Cry Credits
- Large Yaran Pesos Pack: 1000 Far Cry Credits
Bug fixes:
General
- Fixed an issue that could cause NPC models to become corrupted for player joining a co-op session, after an extended co-op playtime.
- Fixed an issue that could cause enemies to not be shown on the minimap during the “Cocodrilo” Special Operation.
Vaas: Insanity
- Fixed an issue that could cause the host to be stuck in a black screen after pressing “Save and Quit” in the final scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Self-Help”, “Dear Diary” and “Freudian Field Day” achievements to not correctly unlock after meeting the required conditions.
PC
- HD Texture Pack – Some assets appearing blurry
Developer comment: We have made some changes for the HD Texture Pack on PC that should decrease the blurriness that appeared for some players when using the HD Texture Pack. When looking into these reports, we are seeing players using graphics cards with less than 12 GB of VRAM available. When using the HD Texture Pack with less than the minimum required VRAM available, the performance and the look of the game can be worse than without the pack.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Aim Type” and “Weapon Wheel Interaction” options to reset to default when restarting the game.
Xbox
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Vaas: Insanity DLC to become unavailable when signing-out and signing-in to the same Xbox Live profile.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to constantly be prompted with a “Quit Game” message after restarting from Rest mode.
Xbox One
- Fixed an issue that could cause weapons and weapon attachments to disappear.
Xbox Series X|S
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Menu cursor to get stuck on screen when opening the military escalation popup after loading a save.
10 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Nehcoj81
3190 XP Beginner Level 2 |
08.12.2021 - 18:06 Uhr
1
-
Final18
55680 XP Nachwuchsadmin 7+ |
08.12.2021 - 18:10 Uhr
0
-
NewXman
3180 XP Beginner Level 2 |
08.12.2021 - 18:13 Uhr
0
-
DarrekN7
86340 XP Untouchable Star 3 |
08.12.2021 - 18:20 Uhr
1
-
NewXman
3180 XP Beginner Level 2 |
08.12.2021 - 18:36 Uhr
0
-
DarrekN7
86340 XP Untouchable Star 3 |
08.12.2021 - 18:42 Uhr
0
-
SolidBayer
15760 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 |
08.12.2021 - 18:22 Uhr
0
-
selune1
11980 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 |
08.12.2021 - 18:26 Uhr
0
-
zugroaster
11540 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 |
08.12.2021 - 18:34 Uhr
0
-
fringeROBOT
4280 XP Beginner Level 2 |
08.12.2021 - 18:36 Uhr
0
Über Ubisoft kann man viel negatives sagen aber positiv ist immer wie lange deren spiele unterstützt werden durch inhaltsupdates und patches
Stimmt, sie machen zwar fast immer das gleiche, aber dafür werden die games lange mit sehr viel Inhalt unterstützt.
ich muss das und die guardians endlich beenden, ich brauch speicherplatz 🙁
häng aber an der dämlichen flugmission, ich crash das ding immer
Du meinst da, wo man Bomben auf die Felder schmeißen soll? Ich es hasse Flugzeuge zu steuern, aber die war doch relativ einfach.
oh nein, kommt da noch eine 🤮
ich meinte die, wo man ein flugzeug klauen und zu dem verrückten mechaniker bringen muss
Die war sogar noch einfacher. Beim Landeanflug von der Cutscene gerettet worden 😀
Ich muss wirklich sagen, dass mir Far Cry 6 wahnsinnig gut gefallen hat. Hätte ich nicht erwartet. Reines Guerilla-Meth. Hm ich muss mal wieder duschen. 🤣
Klingt gut, ein bisschen runter muss der Preis noch dann schlage ich zu.
Wenn es etwas günstiger ist werde ich auch zuschlagen.
Das Spiel sieht nice aus und war spaßig, aber hab es verkauft.
Der unendliche Gegner Respawn wurde nicht gefixt und laut Ubisoft Forum wird das auch nicht mehr passieren. Für ein Stealth Shooter ist das ziemlich witzlos.