FBC: Firebreak: Optimierungen bei Balance und Belohnungen

Hotfix 1.6.4 bringt gezielte Verbesserungen für FBC: Firebreak, insbesondere im Bereich Balancing und Belohnungen bei höheren Bedrohungsstufen.
Korrumpierte Gegenstände skalieren nun mit dem Schwierigkeitsgrad, die Drop-Rate von Traces wurde erhöht, und alternative Missionsziele sind bei hohen Bedrohungsleveln besser ausbalanciert.
Zusätzlich wurden diverse Fehler behoben, darunter Probleme mit Erfolgen, der Lokalisierung sowie Stabilitäts- und Gameplay-Bugs.
Eine kleine visuelle Anpassung betrifft die Emitterplatten im Modus Frequency Shift, die nun klarer dargestellt werden und zur optischen Verfeinerung beitragen.
Hier die vollständigen Patch Notes.
Patch notes
Economy & Balance Changes:
-
The number of Corrupted Items that spawn during a Corrupted Crisis from the Crisis Board now scales with Threat level:
-
Easy – 1 Corrupted Item
-
Normal – 2 Corrupted Items
-
Hard/Extreme – 3 Corrupted Items
-
-
Banishing a Corrupted Item with the Neutralizer now always drops Trace.
-
Increased Trace drop chance and amounts from Powerful Enemies on higher Threat Levels:
-
Hard 20% (was 10%)
-
Extreme 40% (was 10%)
-
Trace drops now yield 1-2 Trace instead of always 1.
-
-
Adjusted enemy spawn rates during ‚Survive the Hiss‘ and ‚Recover‘ objectives on Hard and Extreme Threat Levels to be less… endless.
Achievements/Trophies:
-
The OSHA Compliant can now consistently be unlocked by completing any Corrupted Crisis on Hard or Extreme Threat Level with no one downed.
-
Note: The in-game description still lists „Corruption Level 3“ as a requirement. This text issue will be fixed in a future update.
-
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where the BOOMbox sometimes failed to be placed or appeared in the wrong location.
-
Fixed an issue where the Experimental Amplification Gun Mod could damage the player when shooting at long range
-
Note: The Mod still causes self-damage at point-blank range, as intended
-
-
Fixed an issue in Outbreak where barrels could be ejected from the Poison Mixer if two correct ones were inserted consecutively
-
Various crash fixes and stability improvements
Localization Fixes:
-
Added missing subtitles for the Lab Rat Voice Pack
-
Various localization improvements across multiple languages
Miscellaneous:
-
Updated the visual design on emitter plates in Frequency Shift
Already fixed in 1.6.3 (but previously undocumented):
-
Players now always start the Tutorial without equipped Perks or Gun Mods, regardless of their current loadout
-
Fixed an issue in Outbreak where repairing chemical sprayers before loading the correct barrels into the Poison Mixer could break the objective.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Können sie verbessern wie sie wollen, dem Spiel ist nicht mehr zu helfen.
Sehe ich auch so unnötige Ressourcen verschwenden.