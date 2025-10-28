FBC: Firebreak: Optimierungen bei Balance und Belohnungen

Economy & Balance Changes:

Adjusted enemy spawn rates during ‚Survive the Hiss‘ and ‚Recover‘ objectives on Hard and Extreme Threat Levels to be less… endless.

Trace drops now yield 1-2 Trace instead of always 1.

Increased Trace drop chance and amounts from Powerful Enemies on higher Threat Levels:

Banishing a Corrupted Item with the Neutralizer now always drops Trace.

The number of Corrupted Items that spawn during a Corrupted Crisis from the Crisis Board now scales with Threat level:

Achievements/Trophies:

Note: The in-game description still lists „Corruption Level 3“ as a requirement. This text issue will be fixed in a future update.

The OSHA Compliant can now consistently be unlocked by completing any Corrupted Crisis on Hard or Extreme Threat Level with no one downed.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the BOOMbox sometimes failed to be placed or appeared in the wrong location.

Fixed an issue where the Experimental Amplification Gun Mod could damage the player when shooting at long range Note: The Mod still causes self-damage at point-blank range, as intended

Fixed an issue in Outbreak where barrels could be ejected from the Poison Mixer if two correct ones were inserted consecutively