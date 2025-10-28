FBC: Firebreak: Optimierungen bei Balance und Belohnungen

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Mit einem Hotfix für FBC: Firebreak wurden Belohnungen auf höheren Stufen optimiert.

Hotfix 1.6.4 bringt gezielte Verbesserungen für FBC: Firebreak, insbesondere im Bereich Balancing und Belohnungen bei höheren Bedrohungsstufen.

Korrumpierte Gegenstände skalieren nun mit dem Schwierigkeitsgrad, die Drop-Rate von Traces wurde erhöht, und alternative Missionsziele sind bei hohen Bedrohungsleveln besser ausbalanciert.

Zusätzlich wurden diverse Fehler behoben, darunter Probleme mit Erfolgen, der Lokalisierung sowie Stabilitäts- und Gameplay-Bugs.

Eine kleine visuelle Anpassung betrifft die Emitterplatten im Modus Frequency Shift, die nun klarer dargestellt werden und zur optischen Verfeinerung beitragen.

Hier die vollständigen Patch Notes.

Hotfix 1.6.4 – Patch Notes

Patch notes

Economy & Balance Changes: 

  • The number of Corrupted Items that spawn during a Corrupted Crisis from the Crisis Board now scales with Threat level: 

    • Easy – 1 Corrupted Item  

    • Normal – 2 Corrupted Items  

    • Hard/Extreme – 3 Corrupted Items 

  • Banishing a Corrupted Item with the Neutralizer now always drops Trace. 

  • Increased Trace drop chance and amounts from Powerful Enemies on higher Threat Levels: 

    • Hard 20% (was 10%) 

    • Extreme 40% (was 10%) 

    • Trace drops now yield 1-2 Trace instead of always 1. 

  • Adjusted enemy spawn rates during ‚Survive the Hiss‘ and ‚Recover‘ objectives on Hard and Extreme Threat Levels to be less… endless. 

Achievements/Trophies: 

  • The OSHA Compliant can now consistently be unlocked by completing any Corrupted Crisis on Hard or Extreme Threat Level with no one downed.  

    • Note: The in-game description still lists „Corruption Level 3“ as a requirement. This text issue will be fixed in a future update. 

Bug Fixes: 

  • Fixed an issue where the BOOMbox sometimes failed to be placed or appeared in the wrong location. 

  • Fixed an issue where the Experimental Amplification Gun Mod could damage the player when shooting at long range 

    • Note: The Mod still causes self-damage at point-blank range, as intended

  • Fixed an issue in Outbreak where barrels could be ejected from the Poison Mixer if two correct ones were inserted consecutively 

  • Various crash fixes and stability improvements 

Localization Fixes: 

  • Added missing subtitles for the Lab Rat Voice Pack 

  • Various localization improvements across multiple languages 

Miscellaneous: 

  • Updated the visual design on emitter plates in Frequency Shift 

Already fixed in 1.6.3 (but previously undocumented): 

  • Players now always start the Tutorial without equipped Perks or Gun Mods, regardless of their current loadout 

  • Fixed an issue in Outbreak where repairing chemical sprayers before loading the correct barrels into the Poison Mixer could break the objective.

