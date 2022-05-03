FIFA 22: Title-Update 10 bereitet auf Cross-Play-Test vor

1 Autor: , in News / FIFA 22

Das kommende Title-Update 10 bereitet FIFA 22 auf den anstehenden Cross-Play-Test vor.

Erst heute haben wir über die Pläne für einen Cross-Play-Test berichtet, der in naher Zukunft in FIFA 22 stattfinden soll. Jetzt steht das dazu passende Update in den Startlöchern.

Title-Update 10 für FIFA 22 ist jetzt für PC verfügbar und wird in Kürze auch auf PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Google Stadia eintreffen.

Mit dem Update werden einige kleinere Fehler im Fußball-Videospiel behoben. Gleichzeitig enthält es die Option für das Cross-Play, welches später in den Modi Online-Saisons und Online-Freundschaftsspielen getestet wird.

Title-Update 10 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Addressed the following issue:

  • In some situations, the controlled player on the defending team would incorrectly slow down when chasing after a Lofted Through Pass.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

  • Signature Abilities would sometimes not activate when requested.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

  • [PS5, XSX|S, and Stadia only] Added the option to Cross-Play with other platforms in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies.
    – This test functionality will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
    – To learn more about our Cross-Play test, visit the FIFA 22 Pitch Notes.
  • Updated some kits, and UI elements.
  • Added and updated a total of two star heads.
    – These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.

Addressed the following issues:

  • Hair did not display correctly on some players during matches.
  • Some placeholder text incorrectly displayed in Audio Settings.

Quelle
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu FIFA 22

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. pihome 8820 XP Beginner Level 4 | 03.05.2022 - 16:04 Uhr

    Ob das bei Fifa ein guter Plan ist? gibt sicher ordentlich Bambule unter den Konsolenfronten😝😂

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort