FIFA 22: Title-Update 10 bereitet auf Cross-Play-Test vor

Erst heute haben wir über die Pläne für einen Cross-Play-Test berichtet, der in naher Zukunft in FIFA 22 stattfinden soll. Jetzt steht das dazu passende Update in den Startlöchern.
Title-Update 10 für FIFA 22 ist jetzt für PC verfügbar und wird in Kürze auch auf PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Google Stadia eintreffen.
Mit dem Update werden einige kleinere Fehler im Fußball-Videospiel behoben. Gleichzeitig enthält es die Option für das Cross-Play, welches später in den Modi Online-Saisons und Online-Freundschaftsspielen getestet wird.
Gameplay
Addressed the following issue:
- In some situations, the controlled player on the defending team would incorrectly slow down when chasing after a Lofted Through Pass.
VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issue:
- Signature Abilities would sometimes not activate when requested.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- [PS5, XSX|S, and Stadia only] Added the option to Cross-Play with other platforms in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies.
– This test functionality will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
– To learn more about our Cross-Play test, visit the FIFA 22 Pitch Notes.
- Updated some kits, and UI elements.
- Added and updated a total of two star heads.
– These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
Addressed the following issues:
- Hair did not display correctly on some players during matches.
- Some placeholder text incorrectly displayed in Audio Settings.
Ob das bei Fifa ein guter Plan ist? gibt sicher ordentlich Bambule unter den Konsolenfronten😝😂