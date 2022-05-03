FIFA 22: Title-Update 10 bereitet auf Cross-Play-Test vor

Erst heute haben wir über die Pläne für einen Cross-Play-Test berichtet, der in naher Zukunft in FIFA 22 stattfinden soll. Jetzt steht das dazu passende Update in den Startlöchern.

Title-Update 10 für FIFA 22 ist jetzt für PC verfügbar und wird in Kürze auch auf PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Google Stadia eintreffen.

Mit dem Update werden einige kleinere Fehler im Fußball-Videospiel behoben. Gleichzeitig enthält es die Option für das Cross-Play, welches später in den Modi Online-Saisons und Online-Freundschaftsspielen getestet wird.

Title-Update 10 Patch Notes Gameplay Addressed the following issue: In some situations, the controlled player on the defending team would incorrectly slow down when chasing after a Lofted Through Pass. VOLTA FOOTBALL Addressed the following issue: Signature Abilities would sometimes not activate when requested. General, Audio, and Visual Made the following changes: [PS5, XSX|S, and Stadia only] Added the option to Cross-Play with other platforms in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies.

– This test functionality will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game. – To learn more about our Cross-Play test, visit the FIFA 22 Pitch Notes. Updated some kits, and UI elements.

Added and updated a total of two star heads.

– These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game. Addressed the following issues: Hair did not display correctly on some players during matches.

Some placeholder text incorrectly displayed in Audio Settings.