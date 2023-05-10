FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

In Co-Op Friendlies, after scoring a goal, a placeholder image could appear underneath the scoreboard UI.

The reward preview button callout was not displaying for some SBCs.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, earned Skill Points during matches did not display in match lobbies and became available after returning to the Pro Clubs hub.

The Challenge UI was not displaying during a specific Shootout FUT Moment.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when trying to enter Pro Clubs.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, tifos, star heads, banners, flags, stadium themes, 2D portraits, and boots.

In Tournaments, some teams could not be swapped in the UEFA Women’s Champions League competition.

Addressed the following issue: