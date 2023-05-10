Spieler von FIFA 23 erhalten in Kürze Title-Update #12 für das Fußball-Videospiel auf Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 und PC.
Nach dem Herunterladen des Updates verschwindet im Modus FIFA Ultimate Team ein Platzhalterbild unter der Anzeigetafel in kooperativen Freundschaftsspielen.
In Pro Clubs x VOLTA Fußball wurde hingegen ein Problem bei verdienten Fertigkeitspunkten beseitigt, die in der Lobby während eines Matches nicht dargestellt wurden. Außerdem wurde die Stabilität beim Betreten von Pro Clubs verbessert.
Der Entwickler nahm zudem Aktualisierungen in den Bereichen Trikots, Tifos, Starköpfe, Banner, Flaggen, Stadionthemen, 2D-Porträts und Schuhen vor.
Alle Details des neusten Updates erhaltet ihr unten in den aufklappbaren Patch Notes.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- In Co-Op Friendlies, after scoring a goal, a placeholder image could appear underneath the scoreboard UI.
- The reward preview button callout was not displaying for some SBCs.
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issues:
- Sometimes, earned Skill Points during matches did not display in match lobbies and became available after returning to the Pro Clubs hub.
- The Challenge UI was not displaying during a specific Shootout FUT Moment.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur when trying to enter Pro Clubs.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits, tifos, star heads, banners, flags, stadium themes, 2D portraits, and boots.
- In Tournaments, some teams could not be swapped in the UEFA Women’s Champions League competition.
Addressed the following issue:
- Addressed instances of multiple stability issues that could sometimes occur.
Schon gewusst? Xbox Game Pass Abonnenten mit Ultimate können FIFA 23 via EA Play ab nächste Woche auf ihrer Xbox spielen.