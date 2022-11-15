FIFA 23: Trivela-Schuss im neusten Update abgeschwächt

Ein weiteres Update für den aktuellen Teil der FIFA-Videospielreihe ist für Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 und PC verfügbar. Es wird auch bald für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und Stadia erhältlich sein.
Title-Update 4 fügt FIFA 23 im Ultimate Team Champions Hub einen Sieg-Niederlagen-Zähler hinzu, um die aktuelle Leistung in den aktuellen Play-Offs und Finals widerzuspiegeln.
Es wurde auch ein Fehler beseitigt, bei der sich die Controller- und Kameraeinstellungen ungewollt auf Standard zurücksetzten.
Der Entwickler hat mit dem Update auch die Genauigkeit von Schüssen von außerhalb des Fußes (auch Trivela-Schuss genannt) um bis zu 30 % reduziert. Spieler mit der Eigenschaft „Schuss von außerhalb des Fußes“ sind von dieser Änderung ebenfalls betroffen, allerdings beträgt die Anpassung hier nur bis zu 10 %.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes informieren euch über alle weiteren Details des neusten Updates.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Made the following changes:
- Added a Win-Loss counter in the FUT Champions hub that tracks performance for the current Play-Offs and Finals competitions.
- Updated some UI elements in the FUT Store and added labels for Most Popular and Best Value FIFA Point bundles.
Addressed the following issues:
- Controller and Camera Settings could incorrectly reset to default after staying in the menus for an extended period of time.
- Some FUT Moments challenges were not tracking correctly.
- Walkout animations did not always play as intended when opening packs.
- The Squad Builder could sometimes place Player Items in unintended positions.
- Out of position Concept Player Items did not display chemistry information.
- Addressed stability issues that could occur in FUT Moments and in Objectives.
- Public Co-Op Squads did not always display correct chemistry information, this was a visual issue only.
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- Reduced accuracy of outside of the foot shots by up to 30%.
- Players with the Outside The Foot Shot Trait are also impacted by this change, but only by up to 10%.
- Improved target selection logic for Semi Assisted Through Passes.
- Semi Assisted Through Passes are now less likely to be underpowered and less likely to go to the defender’s feet.
- Increased consistency of the Ball Roll Skill Move in first time situations.
- Decreased input sensitivity when requesting a knock on.
Addressed the following issues:
- Players could skip Power Shot animations by quickly requesting a Power Shot during other shooting animations.
- When using Goalkeeper Movement, keepers could have been repositioned too quickly during corners.
- In some cases, players could incorrectly slow down when attempting to dribble with the ball.
- When playing as a goalkeeper, Auto Positioning did not return the keeper to the appropriate location, if it was requested after requesting to pick up the ball or manually rushing forward.
- Players could turn with an unintended amount of speed when using the Directional Nutmeg Skill Move.
- After making a tackle, the ball could sometimes be knocked away further than intended.
- When attempting to shield at a high speed, a player could run over the ball when attempting to dribble with it.
- During penalty kicks, a goalkeeper could sometimes start a potential save animation towards one direction then switch to a different direction unprompted.
- In some situations, goalkeepers under pressure attempted and failed to catch the ball inside of the box instead of punching it when it would be more appropriate.
- Some jostling animations did not play correctly.
- Improved assistant referee decision making when determining potential offside situations following a physical challenge.
- Some goalkeeper animations did not play correctly when attempting to dive at a ball carrier’s feet.
- In some situations when playing as a goalkeeper, the keeper did not attempt to make a save when they should have.
- Adjusted some incorrect contextual actions when using the One Button Controller Settings preset.
- In some rare situations, a player could incorrectly fail to control the ball when receiving a pass.
- In some cases, a player’s legs did not animate correctly when jumping.
- This was a visual issue only.
- When turning with the ball, the ball carrier’s legs did not always animate correctly.
- This was a visual issue only.
- Improved referee logic when determining red card calls in breakaway situations.
- In a rare scenario, a requested shot could result in a tackle instead.
- When requesting a Power Shot in some situations where the ball could be volleyed, the Power Shot would not be performed.
- In situations where the ball carrier was running with the ball ahead of them, when requesting a tackle, the defender could try to take control of the ball with a dribble instead of a tackle.
- Improved referee logic when determining foul calls following risky challenges.
- Some slide tackle animations did not display correctly.
- This was a visual issue only.
- Improved referee logic when determining advantage vs penalty kick calls.
- In rare instances, the match would not continue after the ball went out of play.
- The Drag To Drag Skill Move did not always animate correctly.
- This was a visual issue only.
- Improved referee logic when determining offside decisions if an offside player made contact with the ball as it went into the goal.
- Increased the effectiveness of Through Passes made by CPU AI players.
- When a player was running backwards, they could sometimes animate incorrectly.
- This was a visual issue only and did not impact player speed or positioning.
- The goalkeeper could sometimes incorrectly fail to catch the ball when appropriate.
- A penalty kick was not always given in Playable Highlights, when the ball carrier was fouled inside of the box.
FIFA World Cup™
Addressed the following issues:
- The FIFA World Cup 2022™ Quarter Finals Knockout Stage bracket was incorrectly generated.
- This issue has been listed on the EASF Tracker.
- In some cases, players were not able to play online.
- An incorrect kit could display when choosing a kit for Brazil.
Career Mode
Addressed the following issues:
- Youth Player Potential could sometimes decrease regardless of their performance.
- Center Backs were not appearing in the youth scout report.
- Sometimes, two models of the same player could welcome new signings to the club.
- Player Sharpness did not display correctly in Team Management during matches, this was a visual issue only.
- The Squad Hub did not always correctly display a player’s availability following a red card.
- Following some transfers, the financial tip could have incorrectly listed that a sum of zero could have been saved.
- In Player Career, the Player Growth Hub did not always display Attribute increases from Activities, this was a visual issue only.
- Objectives did not display in Player Career when two input devices were enabled.
- For some transfers, the letter grade shown on screen was unintentionally negative.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur in Training.
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
Made the following change:
- Added a Take Me There shortcut in both Pro Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL to allow for quick swapping between the two.
Addressed the following issues:
- In a rare case, the Pro Clubs Skill Tree did not display the correct Attribute increases, this was a visual issue only.
- When viewing a max level Virtual Pro from Pro Clubs leaderboards, their level could be incorrectly listed as 101.
- Reduced ball velocity following a Power Shot in VOLTA FOOTBALL.
- Some VOLTA ARCADE instructions did not display correctly.
- [PC Only] Pro Clubs Leaderboards did not always update correctly when scrolling quickly.
- The post match screens did not always display the correct amount of goals scored by the player Avatar.
- The Signature Abilities descriptions did not list the advantages of the Take Flight ability.
- Sometimes, players had to advance twice from post match screens in Pro Clubs.
- The Avatar’s kit did not update after their name was edited in VOLTA FOOTBALL.
- Sometimes, your Avatar’s Match Rating incorrectly displayed a different number between the in-game Match Rating and the post match screens.
- Players could sometimes appear stuck in place after a VOLTA Battles match.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur in VOLTA ARCADE.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following change:
- Updated some kits, celebrations, balls, boots, pre-match sequences, commentary lines, head accessories, UI elements, stadiums, broadcast packages, negotiation scenes, and button callouts.
Addressed the following issues:
- [PC Only] Addressed instances of EA anticheat errors 5 and 740.
- This issue was most commonly seen when installing FIFA 23 with an administrator Windows account, and then attempting to launch the game with a non-administrator account.
- [PC Only] Addressed instances of FIFA 23 closing quickly after launch.
- This issue was most commonly seen if game files were repaired or the Denuvo license key expired.
- [PC Only] Controllers connected via Bluetooth could unintentionally scroll through the menus without any player input.
- In some scenarios, away kits did not display correctly in Kick Off Team and Kit Select.
- [PC Only] The FIFA Trainer did not function correctly when using the Keyboard or Keyboard + Mouse Controller Settings presets.
- [PS5 Only] Reduced the default volume on DualSense wireless controllers
- Removed some placeholder images found in Tournaments.
- The points counter would not always display when in control of the zone in King of the Hill.
- Updated instances of typos and placeholder text.
- EA Social was not accessible from the FUT Champions Play-Offs Preview screen.
- In some cases, changes to the difficulty level did not save for VOLTA FOOTBALL Kick Off matches.
- Addressed some instances of button conflicts in menus.
- Addressed instances of various stability issues.
2 Kommentare
Danke für die Informationen. Ich habe damit vor ein paar Tagen angefangen. Und ich hab gemerkt, ich beherrsche Fifa unglaublich gut.
„NICHT“ 🤣🤣 sollte jemand mal Lust auf ne Runde haben, gerne melden. Oder wir machen ein Xbox Dynasty Pro Club auf 🤣
Schuss von außerhalb des Fußes?