FIFA 23: Update zur Weltmeisterschaft ausgerollt

Für das Fußball-Videospiel FIFA 23 ist heute ein neues Update auf den Plattformen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One ausgerollt werden.
Electronic Arts stellt damit das „FIFA World Cup“-Update bereit, um die Fußballweltmeisterschaft in Katar zu begleiten und hat auch die Gelegenheit genutzt, um einige Kommentarzeilen und Jubelruhe auf den neusten Stand zu bringen.
Entfernt wurde hingegen das existierende Brasilien-Team aus den Modi Kick Off, den Turnieren, Online-Freundschaftsspielen und Online-Saisons. Die brasilianische Nationalmannschaft mit Spielern, die an der kommenden FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft 2022 teilnehmen, kann im World Cup-Modus genutzt werden.
Weitere Details zum neuen Title-Update gibt es unten in den Patch Notes. Die mehr als ausführlichen Patch Notes mit den Inhalten zum „FIFA World Cup“ Modus im Speziellen findet ihr auf ea.com in deutscher Sprache.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Added the FIFA World Cup 2022 experience.
- Removed the previously existing Brazil team from Kick Off, Tournaments, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.
- The Brazil national team, featuring players competing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, can be used in the FIFA World Cup 2022 experience.
- Updated some commentary lines and celebrations.
Addressed the following issues:
- In some cases, Training Center Focus Areas did not update to take into account the selected Controller Settings preset.
- Addressed multiple stability issues that could occur.
Volle Lizenz und sie schaffen nur zwei Stadien pah😂😁
Aufjedenfall ist da noch ein Bug im Update das wohl die KO Phase des Modus nicht funktioniert