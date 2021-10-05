Forza Horizon 5: Alle 53 Erfolge und Achievements auf einen Blick

10 Autor: , in News / Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 erscheint zum Start im November mit 53 Erfolgen im Gesamtwert von 1.000 Gamerscore-Punkten. Hier gibt es alle Achievements!

Playground Games hat die Liste der Erfolge für Forza Horizon 5 veröffentlicht. Wer sich nicht spoilern lassen möchte, sollte jetzt nicht weiterlesen.

Viele dieser Erfolge sind über die Kampagne freischaltbar, für andere müsst ihr an Onlinerennen teilnehmen oder eure Fotografie-Künste aufpolieren. Die Liste an Erfolgen gibt bereits Hinweise auf einige interessante Details des Open-World-Rennspiels:

  • Es gibt sieben Spielerhäuser.
  • Es gibt (mindestens) vierzehn Scheunenfunde.
  • Es gibt 250 Bonustafeln.

Letzterer Wert war bereits recht fix. Im Gegensatz dazu ändert sich die Anzahl der Straßen in Forza Horizon 5 von Stream zu Stream, weshalb der Erfolg für das Erkunden aller Wege ohne feste Zahl daherkommt. Viele der Achievements verweisen darauf, dass sich unter den Entwicklern ausgesprochene Fans der Star Wars-Prequels befinden.

Forza Horizon 5 Achievements / Gamerscore Erfolge

Achievement Name Achievement Beschreibung Punkte
Welcome to México Arrive at Horizon Festival México 10
Race into Action Complete any Horizon Race Event 10
Adaptable Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event 10
Icebreaker Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event 10
Mi Casa Unlock the first Player House 10
First Love Purchase your first car from the Autoshow 10
This Is The Way Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure 30
Viva Horizon! Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event 20
Putting on a Show Win every Showcase Event 10
AWDyssey Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost 10
Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost 10
Far from the Mudding Crowd Build the Horizon Apex Outpost 10
There’s Always Money in the Baja Stand Build the Horizon Baja Outpost 10
Adrenaline Rush Build the Horizon Rush Outpost 10
Hall of Famer Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame 50
How to Race Friends and Influence People Earn 3 stars in the ‘Tristan’ Chapter of the ‘Born Fast’ Horizon Story 10
Cover to Cover Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story 20
Tourist Attraction Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event 10
Show Me Your Moves! Play any EventLab Event created by another player 10
Good Carma Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation 10
Album Cover Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo 10
Fit to Print Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo 30
A Forza Edition to my Collection Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin 10
Manufacturer Affinity Earn a Manufacturer Bonus 10
You Could Say I’m a Fan Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars 30
An Item Of Extreme Value Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem 10
No Stone Unturned Complete your first Expedition 30
Chicken Dinner Win your first game of The Eliminator 30
Jackpot Fully complete a run of Super7 20
Seasoned Veteran Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season 50
Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course Win 80 different Race Events in México 50
Unbeatable Triumph Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars 30
Living Legend Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México 50
I Have the High Ground Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car 30
Unlimited Prowess! Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade 20
Ride and Seek Discover and drive every road in México 20
Min, Meet Max Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series 20
Better Than New Restore 14 Barn Finds in México 20
Complete Collection Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México 30
Ford of the Wings Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle’s Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 20
Mogul Purchase all 7 Player Houses 30
Long Gone Win the Goliath Race Event 20
Gotta Smash ‘Em All Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges 10
Cactus Makes Perfect Smash 500 cacti during México’s Wet Season 10
A Royal Affair At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama 10
Dust in the Lens Take a photo featuring the Lobo de Mar Telescope and a dust storm 10
Stunning Photography Take a photo during a tropical storm 10
A Heart of Gold Send another player a Gift Drop 10
Water Performance Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes 20
You’re the Champion Win any Event in Horizon Open 10
Treasure Hunter Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series 20
Front Runner Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars 20
New Tune Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon 10

Welche der Erfolge werden eure Sammlung hervorragend ergänzen?

Quelle
= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Forza Horizon 5

10 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
    • Z0RN 356290 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin | 05.10.2021 - 06:36 Uhr

      Ja – warum? Wegen der Überschrift? Erfolge & Achievements, danach wird gesucht.

      0
        • Z0RN 356290 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin | 05.10.2021 - 06:57 Uhr

          Nein, die Überschrift wurde bewusst so geschrieben, damit die Suche nach FH5 Erfolgen und FH5 Achievements von uns Treffer ergeben.

          Aber es ist natürlich interessanter über die Überschrift zu diskutieren, als über den eigentlichen Inhalt… 🙁

          0
  2. Zielfahnder 64475 XP Romper Stomper | 05.10.2021 - 06:42 Uhr

    gut das es für das Auktionshaus und für den Verkauf von Tunings keinen Erfolg Gib, die haben immer genervt…

    „#PowerYourDreams“

    0
    • aeqnx 820 XP Neuling | 05.10.2021 - 06:58 Uhr

      Dafür sind bestimmt ein paar davon unter den 1.897 Herausforderungen der Kampagne.

      0
  3. LeroyWasHere 5420 XP Beginner Level 3 | 05.10.2021 - 07:00 Uhr

    Ja mal sehen in FH4 scheinen die meisten nicht richtig gezockt zu haben, ich war schon ein wenig schockiert wie viele seltene Erfolge ich in dem Spiel ohne grossen Aufwand freigeschaltet habe.

    0
  5. McLustig 149610 XP Master-at-Arms Onyx | 05.10.2021 - 07:15 Uhr

    Liest sich ganz gut die Liste. Nur ein Erfolg mit dem Eliminator Modus, aber mal sehen was für Erfolge noch nach erscheinen hinzukommen.
    Hab jedenfalls richtig Bock aufs Spiel.

    0
  6. Artigkeitsbaer 13950 XP Leetspeak | 05.10.2021 - 07:33 Uhr

    das is aber nicht gerade viel wenn ich die 3600+ punkte sehe bei 4 xD für son großes spiel hätten sie gleich mehr reinpacken können. Vorallem wennn man so sieht was da erfolge gibt da is ja praktishc keinerlei sammeltrieb gefördert Oo

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort