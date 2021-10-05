Forza Horizon 5: Alle 53 Erfolge und Achievements auf einen Blick

Playground Games hat die Liste der Erfolge für Forza Horizon 5 veröffentlicht. Wer sich nicht spoilern lassen möchte, sollte jetzt nicht weiterlesen.
Viele dieser Erfolge sind über die Kampagne freischaltbar, für andere müsst ihr an Onlinerennen teilnehmen oder eure Fotografie-Künste aufpolieren. Die Liste an Erfolgen gibt bereits Hinweise auf einige interessante Details des Open-World-Rennspiels:
- Es gibt sieben Spielerhäuser.
- Es gibt (mindestens) vierzehn Scheunenfunde.
- Es gibt 250 Bonustafeln.
Letzterer Wert war bereits recht fix. Im Gegensatz dazu ändert sich die Anzahl der Straßen in Forza Horizon 5 von Stream zu Stream, weshalb der Erfolg für das Erkunden aller Wege ohne feste Zahl daherkommt. Viele der Achievements verweisen darauf, dass sich unter den Entwicklern ausgesprochene Fans der Star Wars-Prequels befinden.
Forza Horizon 5 Achievements / Gamerscore Erfolge
|Achievement Name
|Achievement Beschreibung
|Punkte
|Welcome to México
|Arrive at Horizon Festival México
|10
|Race into Action
|Complete any Horizon Race Event
|10
|Adaptable
|Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event
|10
|Icebreaker
|Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event
|10
|Mi Casa
|Unlock the first Player House
|10
|First Love
|Purchase your first car from the Autoshow
|10
|This Is The Way
|Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure
|30
|Viva Horizon!
|Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event
|20
|Putting on a Show
|Win every Showcase Event
|10
|AWDyssey
|Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost
|10
|Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer
|Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
|10
|Far from the Mudding Crowd
|Build the Horizon Apex Outpost
|10
|There’s Always Money in the Baja Stand
|Build the Horizon Baja Outpost
|10
|Adrenaline Rush
|Build the Horizon Rush Outpost
|10
|Hall of Famer
|Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame
|50
|How to Race Friends and Influence People
|Earn 3 stars in the ‘Tristan’ Chapter of the ‘Born Fast’ Horizon Story
|10
|Cover to Cover
|Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story
|20
|Tourist Attraction
|Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event
|10
|Show Me Your Moves!
|Play any EventLab Event created by another player
|10
|Good Carma
|Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation
|10
|Album Cover
|Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo
|10
|Fit to Print
|Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo
|30
|A Forza Edition to my Collection
|Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin
|10
|Manufacturer Affinity
|Earn a Manufacturer Bonus
|10
|You Could Say I’m a Fan
|Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars
|30
|An Item Of Extreme Value
|Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem
|10
|No Stone Unturned
|Complete your first Expedition
|30
|Chicken Dinner
|Win your first game of The Eliminator
|30
|Jackpot
|Fully complete a run of Super7
|20
|Seasoned Veteran
|Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season
|50
|Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course
|Win 80 different Race Events in México
|50
|Unbeatable Triumph
|Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars
|30
|Living Legend
|Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México
|50
|I Have the High Ground
|Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car
|30
|Unlimited Prowess!
|Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade
|20
|Ride and Seek
|Discover and drive every road in México
|20
|Min, Meet Max
|Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series
|20
|Better Than New
|Restore 14 Barn Finds in México
|20
|Complete Collection
|Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México
|30
|Ford of the Wings
|Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle’s Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3
|20
|Mogul
|Purchase all 7 Player Houses
|30
|Long Gone
|Win the Goliath Race Event
|20
|Gotta Smash ‘Em All
|Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges
|10
|Cactus Makes Perfect
|Smash 500 cacti during México’s Wet Season
|10
|A Royal Affair
|At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama
|10
|Dust in the Lens
|Take a photo featuring the Lobo de Mar Telescope and a dust storm
|10
|Stunning Photography
|Take a photo during a tropical storm
|10
|A Heart of Gold
|Send another player a Gift Drop
|10
|Water Performance
|Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes
|20
|You’re the Champion
|Win any Event in Horizon Open
|10
|Treasure Hunter
|Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series
|20
|Front Runner
|Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars
|20
|New Tune
|Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon
|10
Welche der Erfolge werden eure Sammlung hervorragend ergänzen?
10 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Voyaman
2765 XP Beginner Level 2 |
05.10.2021 - 06:34 Uhr
0
-
Z0RN
356290 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin |
05.10.2021 - 06:36 Uhr
0
-
StoneBanks420
137675 XP Elite-at-Arms Gold |
05.10.2021 - 06:51 Uhr
1
-
Z0RN
356290 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin |
05.10.2021 - 06:57 Uhr
0
-
Zielfahnder
64475 XP Romper Stomper |
05.10.2021 - 06:42 Uhr
0
-
aeqnx
820 XP Neuling |
05.10.2021 - 06:58 Uhr
0
-
LeroyWasHere
5420 XP Beginner Level 3 |
05.10.2021 - 07:00 Uhr
0
-
maxl01aut1977
15275 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 |
05.10.2021 - 07:08 Uhr
0
-
McLustig
149610 XP Master-at-Arms Onyx |
05.10.2021 - 07:15 Uhr
0
-
Artigkeitsbaer
13950 XP Leetspeak |
05.10.2021 - 07:33 Uhr
0
Sind Erfolge und Achievements nicht das Gleiche 🤔
Ja – warum? Wegen der Überschrift? Erfolge & Achievements, danach wird gesucht.
😅🙈 Es is noch vor 7 Uhr 🤣
Nein, die Überschrift wurde bewusst so geschrieben, damit die Suche nach FH5 Erfolgen und FH5 Achievements von uns Treffer ergeben.
Aber es ist natürlich interessanter über die Überschrift zu diskutieren, als über den eigentlichen Inhalt… 🙁
gut das es für das Auktionshaus und für den Verkauf von Tunings keinen Erfolg Gib, die haben immer genervt…
„#PowerYourDreams“
Dafür sind bestimmt ein paar davon unter den 1.897 Herausforderungen der Kampagne.
Ja mal sehen in FH4 scheinen die meisten nicht richtig gezockt zu haben, ich war schon ein wenig schockiert wie viele seltene Erfolge ich in dem Spiel ohne grossen Aufwand freigeschaltet habe.
Schön das die Foto-Promo wieder von Beginn an dabei ist.
Liest sich ganz gut die Liste. Nur ein Erfolg mit dem Eliminator Modus, aber mal sehen was für Erfolge noch nach erscheinen hinzukommen.
Hab jedenfalls richtig Bock aufs Spiel.
das is aber nicht gerade viel wenn ich die 3600+ punkte sehe bei 4 xD für son großes spiel hätten sie gleich mehr reinpacken können. Vorallem wennn man so sieht was da erfolge gibt da is ja praktishc keinerlei sammeltrieb gefördert Oo