Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee-Patch Notes frisch aufgebrüht

Version Number:



Xbox One: 2.653.463.0

Xbox Series: 3.653.463.0

PC: 3.653.463.0

Steam: 1.653.463.0

New Features (Available from July 16)

6 EventLab Props: Horizon Cars & Coffee 1 Ramps & Platform: Cars & Coffee Plinth 1 Walls & Fences: Cars & Coffee Barrier (Featuring snapping functionality) 1 Signs & Flags: Cars & Coffee Flag 1 Gameplay: Cars & Coffee Cup 2 Decoration: Cars & Coffee Mural, Coffee Board



4 “JDM Jewels Car Pack” Cars (Available from July 16 onwards – Not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)

1991 Toyota Sera

1993 Autozam AZ-1

1997 Mitsubishi Montero

1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V

5 Unlockable Cars (Available from July 18 onwards)

5 Festival Playlist Reward Cars 1973 Volkswagen Thing 1976 Volkswagen SP-2 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato 2021 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF



„Horizon Cars & Coffee“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available from July 18 to August 15)

Evolving World: Coffee Shop featuring Coffee Drone Show

Evolving World: Coffee Cup Collectible

1 Coffee Cup Outfit

1 Series Car Collector Accolade

2 Players Badges

Bug fixes and changes

General

General performance and stability fixes

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N where the rear badge was missing (Bug 3943338)

Fixed an issue with the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse where part of the front grille side vents were glossy black instead of black matte (Bug 3943344)

Fixed an issue with the Back To The Future 1 , 2 , 3 Time Machines where the side mirrors views were reversed (Bug 3943826)

Fixed an issue with the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 where sometimes some graphical artifacts could be displayed when using Ray Tracing at Extreme/Ultra settings in Free Roam (Bug 3926652)

Fixed an issue with the 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ‘Jurassic Park’ where sometimes wheels were clipping after large jumps (Bug 3944108)

UI