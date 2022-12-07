Forza Horizon 5: Dezember-Patch und Pre-Load zum Winter-Update

Playground Games arbeitet ununterbrochen daran, das Erlebnis in Forza Horizon 5 zu verbessern. Somit wurde auch das Dezember-Update für das Open-World-Rennspiel bereits ausgerollt. Weiter unten findet ihr eine Zusammenfassung der Punkte, die in diesem Update behoben oder verbessert wurden.
Außerdem stehen die Horizon Holidays vor der Tür. Macht euch bereit zum Feiern, mit Geschenken, Schlittschuhlaufen und viel, viel Autofahren. Das neueste Forza Horizon 5 Update steht ab sofort zum Download auf Xbox, Windows und Steam bereit. Bitte beachtet jedoch, dass die Horizon Holidays-Inhalte erst ab Donnerstag, dem 8. Dezember, verfügbar sind.
Weitere Informationen findet ihr in der Meldung: Alle Details zum Forza Horizon 5 Winter Update.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.538.198.0
- Xbox Series: 3.538.198.0
- PC: 3.538.198.0
- Steam: 1.538.198.0
Series Features
- Secret Santa returns with two exclusive rewards unlocked based on the player’s effort in sending gifts to each other (ForzaThon gifts and/or Car gift drop)
- Evolving World Holidays Decorations in Mulegé, Ice Rink Stadium, and Snowman collectible
- Forzathon Shop Gifts – Players can purchase one ForzaThon shop car per week and send it as a gift to another player
- Forzathon Shop Sales special days: Dec 24th – Dec 26th, Dec 31st – Jan 2nd
- (#FORDzathon Series only, available from January 5th, 2022) Evolving World Floating lanterns collectible
New Features
- Japanese and Traditional Chinese VO
- EventLab build point added to the Horizon Stadium
Unlockable Cars (Horizon Holidays December 8th, 2022 – January 5th, 2023)
- New To Forza
- 2020 Lamborghini Siàn Roadster
- 2022 Cupra UrbanRebel Concept
- Returning To Forza
- 1958 Plymouth Fury
- 1970 AMC Rebel „The Machine“
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
Unlockable Cars (#FORDzathon January 5th, 2023 – February 2nd, 2023)
- New To Forza
- 2021 MG6 Xpower
- 2020 #20 MG MG6
- Returning To Forza
- 2010 Renault Megane RS250
- 2010 Renault Clio
- 2016 Renault Clio RS
Bug fixes
General
- Tune and Livery applied to a car before creating a Super 7 Challenge Card did not apply to the published card
- Donut Media @ Horizon story chapter 2 players‘ tuning wasn’t carried over in later story chapters
- „Getting Creative“ accolade vinyl count wasn’t increasing despite players‘ progress
- Displayed number of areas discovered was higher than the total number of areas in the game
- Loading into an event or story chapter could cause the gamepad an unintended persistent rumble for some players
- Donut Media @ Horizon story chapter subtitles were incorrect
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- Convertible animation could be triggered while moving, blocking other car options until the animation ends
- 1992 Honda NSX-R liveries couldn’t be applied to the front bumper and were mirrored from the car’s right side to the rear bumper.
- 1992 Honda NSX-R Rocket Bunny widebody kit rain mask was missing on the rear diffuser in free roam
- 1992 Nissan Silvia K vinyls and decals couldn’t be applied to the upper part of aftermarket Rocket Bunny Sport Rear Wing
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GTR vinyls and logos could be applied to the car sides through the hood and were appearing distorted when applied to the side of the car
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR vinyl shapes applied to the right passenger side of the car were showing on the roof of the car instead
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R rear license plate blacked out when Rocket Bunny widebody kit was applied
- 2005 BMW M3 invisible rollcage when Rocket Bunny widebody kit was applied
- 2005 Subaru Impresa WRX STi front Forza Street Rumper appearing as race bumper and vice versa
- 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque had two different diffusers on the rear bumper
- 2010 Forsberg Racing Toyota Gumout 2JZ Camry stock car’s roof couldn’t be painted
- 2015 McLaren 650S side skirts weren’t lifting with the door when the bodykit was applied
- 2018 Audi RS e-tron GT full car livery was wrapped around side mirror stem
EventLab
- Several Festival props changed their appearance when confirming their position in Blueprint builder
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Da muss ich auch mal wieder eine Runde drehen. Ist immer wieder ein Erlebnis bei den schönen Landschaften Mexicos. 🙂
Ich fand das Weihnachtsupdate letztes Jahr sehr schick. Bin mal gespannt 🙂
Das Update ist gestern bereits bei mir gestartet , sollte jetzt drauf sein . Ich freu mich drauf ☺️
Werde ganz sicher auch einfach mal eine Spassrunde drehen dann. 🙂
Müsste ich auch mal wieder anschmeißen gerade zur Weihnachtszeit.
Letztes Jahr hatte ich da viel Spaß:)