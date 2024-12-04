Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Holidays Mix-up-Update ausgerollt

Fünf freischaltbare Fahrzeuge können Spieler bei der Horizon Holidays Mix-up Series in Forza Horizon 5 freischalten.
Diese Autos könnten schon bald in eurer Garage stehen:
Neben den Fahrzeugen wird es vier Wochen lang Winter in Mexiko sein. In dieser Zeit kehrt das Winter Wonderland Stadion zurück und ein Showcase Remix-Event findet statt.
Für alle Details schaut euch die Highlight-Grafik und die Patch Notes an.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.671.65.0
- Xbox Series: 3.671.65.0
- PC: 3.671.65.0
- Steam: 1.671.65.0
Horizon Holidays Mixup Series (December 5 – 2024, January 2, 2025)
5 Unlockable Cars (Available from December 5 onwards)
- 2006 Mercedes-Benz E 55 AMG Wagon
- 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon
- 2021 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2022 BMW M5 CS
- 2024 Nissan Z Nismo
„Horizon Holidays Mix-up“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available Dec 5 – Jan 2)
- Returning Horizon Winter Wonderland Stadium (Week 1 and 3 of the Series)
- Returning Ice Rink Stadium (Week 2 and 4 of the Series)
- 4 Weeks of Winter Season
- 1 Showcase Remix “The Flying Deutsch-Man”
- Returning Snowman Collectible
- 1 Classic Cinema Outit
- 1 Series Car Collector Accolade
Horizon Holidays Mixup Series (January 2, 2025 – January 30, 2025)
New Features (Available from January 2 onwards)
- 4 EventLab Building Stubs
1 Unlockable Car (Available from January 2 onwards)
- 1965 DeBerti Chevrolet C10 ‘Slayer’
„Horizon Extreme“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available Jan 2 – Jan 30)
- Returning Stunt Park Stadium
- Returning Dinosaur Piñata
- 1 Series Car Collector Accolade
Bug fixes and changes
General
- Improvements to the quick-resume game flow where sometimes the Festival Playlist activities animation was appearing at every boot (Bug 3954978)
- Fixed an issue with EventLab Torque Scale capping at 1.5 instead of 2 (Bug 3897052)
- Fixed an issue with the “European Hypercar” category which didn’t include the 2022 Gordon Murray T.50 (Bug 3934049)
- Fixed an issue with Forza Edition Cars where sometimes perks could not show in the Car Selection/Car Collection UI (Bug 3955180)
- Fixed a camera issue when receiving a DNF status in Multiplayer Races (Bug 3959180)
- General performance and stability fixes
Accolades
- Fixed an issue with the “Unbeatable Street Racing” Accolade which didn’t match its menu description (Bug 3609708)
- Fixed an issue with the “On The Naughty List” Accolade which sometimes wasn’t unlocking after photographing the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV (Bug 3626144)
Backstage Pass
- Fixed a connection issue that could sometimes kick players out of the Horizon Backstage Vote screen (Bug 3965914)
- Fixed an issue where the filter option in the Horizon Backstage Shop wasn’t available (Bug 3956403)
Cars
- Fixed a series of issues on the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the RS logo on the alloys, the infotainment system and the driver gauges (Bug 3969395, 3969925, 3969956)
- Fixed an issue with the 2018 Audi TT RS where the passenger side front bumper reflector was missing (Bug 3895935)
- Fixed an issue with the 2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing where the roll cage was obstructing both driver view and rear mirror (Bug 3892728)
- Fixed an issue with the 1970 GMC Jimmy where backfire could appear on the side of the car instead of its back (Bug 3882528)
- Fixed an issue on the 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB where the left front fender was missing in both cockpit views (Bug 3955256)
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Ferrari Roma where the Ferrari name was wrongly mirrored on the inside door frame (Bug 3912569)
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster where the logo on the tail fin on the left side was slightly floating (Bug 3897055)
Ja, so langsam darf man gerne einen Nachfolger ankündigen.
Dauert sicher noch ein Jahr bis zur Ankündigung 😅✌🏻 kommt dann Ende 26 denk ik
Ich befürchte auch, dass das erst mit der nächsten Box kommt 😭
spiele ich seit monaten nicht mehr!wie wäre es mal mit einem neuen teil!
Das update überzeugt mich nicht. Würde mich mehr über eine Ankündigung von Forza 6 Japan freuen.
Irgendwie vermisse ich Forza5 ein wenig, vielleicht schnupper ich mal rein 😅
Der Bentley wäre schon top 😅 muss ik ma wieder rennen fahren ✌🏻
Das winterland ist doch ganz cool
Ein neues Forza Horizon wäre cool und wenn es Japan werden würde, wäre ich komplett gehyped.
Schönes Ding 💚💚💚
Dieses Mal keine alten Autos dabei, schade 🙂
Könnte ich auch mal wieder spielen. Das Rally Add On habe ich noch gar nicht angezockt.