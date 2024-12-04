Forza Horizon 5: Horizon Holidays Mix-up-Update ausgerollt

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.671.65.0

Xbox Series: 3.671.65.0

PC: 3.671.65.0

Steam: 1.671.65.0

Horizon Holidays Mixup Series (December 5 – 2024, January 2, 2025)

5 Unlockable Cars (Available from December 5 onwards)

2006 Mercedes-Benz E 55 AMG Wagon

2014 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon

2021 Bentley Flying Spur

2022 BMW M5 CS

2024 Nissan Z Nismo

„Horizon Holidays Mix-up“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available Dec 5 – Jan 2)

Returning Horizon Winter Wonderland Stadium (Week 1 and 3 of the Series)

Returning Ice Rink Stadium (Week 2 and 4 of the Series)

4 Weeks of Winter Season

1 Showcase Remix “The Flying Deutsch-Man”

Showcase Remix “The Flying Deutsch-Man” Returning Snowman Collectible

1 Classic Cinema Outit

Classic Cinema Outit 1 Series Car Collector Accolade

Horizon Holidays Mixup Series (January 2, 2025 – January 30, 2025)

New Features (Available from January 2 onwards)

4 EventLab Building Stubs

1 Unlockable Car (Available from January 2 onwards)

1965 DeBerti Chevrolet C10 ‘Slayer’

„Horizon Extreme“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available Jan 2 – Jan 30)

Returning Stunt Park Stadium

Returning Dinosaur Piñata

1 Series Car Collector Accolade

Bug fixes and changes

General

Improvements to the quick-resume game flow where sometimes the Festival Playlist activities animation was appearing at every boot (Bug 3954978)

Fixed an issue with EventLab Torque Scale capping at 1.5 instead of 2 (Bug 3897052)

Fixed an issue with the “European Hypercar” category which didn’t include the 2022 Gordon Murray T.50 (Bug 3934049)

Fixed an issue with Forza Edition Cars where sometimes perks could not show in the Car Selection/Car Collection UI (Bug 3955180)

Fixed a camera issue when receiving a DNF status in Multiplayer Races (Bug 3959180)

General performance and stability fixes

Accolades

Fixed an issue with the “Unbeatable Street Racing” Accolade which didn’t match its menu description (Bug 3609708)

Fixed an issue with the “On The Naughty List” Accolade which sometimes wasn’t unlocking after photographing the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV (Bug 3626144)

Backstage Pass

Fixed a connection issue that could sometimes kick players out of the Horizon Backstage Vote screen (Bug 3965914)

Fixed an issue where the filter option in the Horizon Backstage Shop wasn’t available (Bug 3956403)

Cars