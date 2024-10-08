Forza Horizon 5: Patch Notes zum 90er-Jahre-Update

New Features (Available from October 7)

10 Hide & Seek Achievements

1 EventLab Prop: Inflatable VHS

Horizon Backstage (Available from October 10) featuring a growing selection of “Hard to find” cars from previous Series Will feature 2 additional “Hard to find” cars every week, based on in-game players‘ votes (Backstage Voting) Horizon Backstage cars can be purchased only with Horizon Backstage Passes (unlockable twice a week, as 40 Points reward in the Festival Playlist and/or by #Forzathon shop for 1000 #Forzathon points) through the Horizon Backstage Shop Horizon Backstage Shop initial car list (available from October 10): 1967 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL 1980 Fiat 131 Abarth 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine 2016 Pagani Huayra BC 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupe 2022 Rivian R1S



4 Unlockable Cars (Available from October 10 onwards)

1990 Aston Martin Lagonda

1996 Subaru SVX

1997 Toyota Soarer 2.5 GT-T

1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R

„Back To The 90s“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available October 10 to November 7)

3 Player Badges

1 90’s Outfit

1 Series Car Collector Accolade

Evolving World: Inflatable VHS Collectible

Bug fixes and changes

General

Fixed a reoccurring issue where no traffic cars were appearing in Street Races events (Bug 3931337)

Fixed an issue with a number of Hide & Seek Accolades and Badges which were not correctly localized in German, Danish, Spanish, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Russian and Swedish (Bug 3953941)

General performance and stability fixes

Hide & Seek

Fixed an issue where players’ license plates could reset after leaving the game mode (Bug 3955662)

Fixed an issue where players could activate the reset car feature while in motion (Bug 3955573)

Fixed an issue where players, with certain vehicles, were able to clip through some walls in Playa Azul (Bug 3955173)

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t enter the Hide & Seek menu in the Online tab while being a Convoy Member (Bug 3951598)

Fixed an issue where sometimes players were unable to enter a ‚Hide & Seek‘ match session as a Convoy, through the Festival Playlist (Bug 3954729)

Fixed an issue where the border of the Guanajuato area was not entirely visible in the game world (Bug 3951074)

Fixed an issue where entering the Hide & Seek menu on a DLC map could take players on the main map even without starting the matchmaking (Bug 3952294)

Cars