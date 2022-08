Forza Horizon 5: Rami’s Racing History August-Update angekündigt

Vehicles of Ultra Lightweight and High Performance Earn 3 Stars on all chapters of Made in Mexico 500 points and 1971 Meyers Manx Forza Edition

Made in Mexico Complete the “Made in Mexico” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points and Farid Rueda Lion Jumper

One Thousand Times Baja Complete the “Buggy in the Baja” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

Viva el Vocho Complete the “Viva el Vocho” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

Through the Eras Complete the “Through the Eras” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

MK1 Fan Complete the “The Timeless Mk1” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

MK7 Fan Complete the “The Powerful Mk7” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

Wolf Raptor Complete the “Living La Vida Loba” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

One Thousand, Four Hundred Horses Complete the “Muchos Caballos” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points

La Carrera Panamericana Complete the “La Carrera Panamericana” chapter of Made in Mexico 1500 points and Farid Rueda Lion Cap

Rami’s Racing History Classic Collector Own the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder, 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A and the 1990 Subaru Legacy RS 1000 points