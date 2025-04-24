Forza Horizon 5: Realms-Update ausgerollt

Playground Games veröffentlicht heute Horizon Realms für Forza Horizon 5. Mit dem neuen Feature können Spieler auf vergangene Events zurückgreifen und sie (noch einmal) erleben.
In diesem Zuge wurden auch 17 neue Xbox-Erfolge hinzugefügt, 45 neue Auszeichnungen und 12 neue Abzeichen.
Für die Garage gibt es zudem diese vier freischaltbaren Fahrzeuge:
- 2022 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX
- 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato
- 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto
- 2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430
Noch mehr Autos können über das kostenpflichtige Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack erworben werden:
- 1997 Nissan BE-1
- 1991 Nissan Figaro
- 1989 Nissan Pao
- 1989 Nissan S-Cargo
Mit dem heutigen Update wurden auch Fehler korrigiert und Anpassungen bei Playlists vorgenommen. In den Patch Notes erfahrt ihr mehr darüber.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.683.258.0
- Xbox Series: 3.683.258.0
- PC: 3.683.258.0
- Steam: 1.683.258.0
- PlayStation 5: 1.683.947.0
New Features (Available from April 24)
- Horizon Realms
- Available from the Pause Menu or from the Horizon Realms Icon in the World Map.
- List of Realms; Retrowave Highway, Oval Track, Cars and Coffee, Summer Party, Neon Airstrip, Lunar Drift Arena, Día de Muertos, Stadium Maze, Winter Wonderland, Stunt Park, Ice Rink and Stadium Track.
- Skill Mode and Free Mode
Find more information about Horizon Realms here Dive into the Horizon Realms on April 25!?
- New Achievements and Trophies
- 17 new Achievements on Xbox, Windows PC and Steam.
- 165 Trophies on PlayStation 5.
- New Accolades
- 45 new Accolades
- New Badges
- 12 New Badges
4 Unlockable Cars
- 2022 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX
- 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato
- 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto
- 2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430
4 Cars Available in the Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack (included with the Ultimate Car Pack at no additional cost/not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)
- 1997 Nissan BE-1
- 1991 Nissan Figaro
- 1989 Nissan Pao
- 1989 Nissan S-Cargo
Individual Car Pack cost – $4.99/4.99€/£3.99/AU$7.95/¥680
Bug fixes and changes (Available from April 24)
General
- Fixed an issue where players would receive an error message after leaving a convoy and then attempting to rejoin (Bug 3987366).
- Fixed an issue with controller buttons being unresponsive whilst introducing ANNA during the Initial Experience (Bug 3982057).
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when changing the graphics preset from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ (Bug 3896063).
- Fixed an issue where the game defaults to a ‘low’ preset if the GPU name is not recognised (Bug 3988571).
- General performance and stability fixes.
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R when applying a livery to non-stock side skirt on the right-hand side (Bug 3986752).
Playlist
- Horizon Open challenges have been changed from ‘Earn 2 Levels in Horizon Open’ to ‘Complete a Custom Race in Horizon Open’ to allow players already at max level to complete these (Bug 3982153).
- Cinco de Mayo – ‘Only Fordward’ challenge changed from ‘Win’ to just ‘Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any Ford‘ (Bug 3986276).
- Summer Party – 2023 Ford Fiesta ST has been added to the ‘Ford Fiesta’ bucket for players to be able to complete ‚Summer Fiesta’ challenge in this car (Bug 3982988).
- American Automotive – ‘Dodge Ball’, ‘Hot Dam’, and ‘Top of the World’ Treasure Hunt challenges will now reward players with 300 #Forzathon Points instead of 100,000 Credits (Bug 3982952).
- Horizon Cars & Coffee – Players are now able to complete the ‘Lamborghini A’Venti’dor‘ Daily challenge with the 2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae (Bug 3983105).
- Horizon Holidays – Snowmen are now present in the Ice Rink and the descriptions of the ‘Sweet Tooth’, ‘A Real Treat’, and ‘Mazda of All Trades’ Accolades have been updated to better direct the player (Bug 3981978).
- Explore The Horizon – The flamingos and wolves as part of the ‘Flamingo Falls’ and ‘Where Wolf?’ Collectible Challenges are now smashable (Bug 3899656).
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Sehr geil. Danke für die Info. Dann werde ich ab morgen gerne wieder ein paar Runden drehen.
Liegt auch irgendwie nahe.
Das Spiel erfährt einen zweiten Release quasi.
Da wird der Support noch einmal angeworfen.
Meiner Meinung nach könnten sie sich das sparen. Kennt man alles irgendwie und für die neuen Clowns ist der Aufwand zu schade. Lieber alle Arbeit in Teil 6.
Teil 6 steht schon quasi bereit