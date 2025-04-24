Forza Horizon 5: Realms-Update ausgerollt

Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.683.258.0

Xbox Series: 3.683.258.0

PC: 3.683.258.0

Steam: 1.683.258.0

PlayStation 5: 1.683.947.0

New Features (Available from April 24)

Horizon Realms Available from the Pause Menu or from the Horizon Realms Icon in the World Map. List of Realms; Retrowave Highway, Oval Track, Cars and Coffee, Summer Party, Neon Airstrip, Lunar Drift Arena, Día de Muertos, Stadium Maze, Winter Wonderland, Stunt Park, Ice Rink and Stadium Track. Skill Mode and Free Mode



Find more information about Horizon Realms here

New Achievements and Trophies 17 new Achievements on Xbox, Windows PC and Steam. 165 Trophies on PlayStation 5.

New Accolades 45 new Accolades

New Badges 12 New Badges



4 Unlockable Cars

2022 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

2018 Lotus Exige Cup 430

4 Cars Available in the Nissan Retro Rides Car Pack (included with the Ultimate Car Pack at no additional cost/not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)

1997 Nissan BE-1

1991 Nissan Figaro

1989 Nissan Pao

1989 Nissan S-Cargo

Individual Car Pack cost – $4.99/4.99€/£3.99/AU$7.95/¥680

Bug fixes and changes (Available from April 24)

General

Fixed an issue where players would receive an error message after leaving a convoy and then attempting to rejoin (Bug 3987366).

Fixed an issue with controller buttons being unresponsive whilst introducing ANNA during the Initial Experience (Bug 3982057).

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when changing the graphics preset from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ (Bug 3896063).

Fixed an issue where the game defaults to a ‘low’ preset if the GPU name is not recognised (Bug 3988571).

General performance and stability fixes.

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R when applying a livery to non-stock side skirt on the right-hand side (Bug 3986752).

Playlist