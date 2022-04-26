Forza Horizon 5: Release-Notes zum neuen Update veröffentlicht

Im Verlauf des heutigen Tages erscheint ein neues Update für das Open-World-Rennspiel Forza Horizon 5, das sowohl einige Fehler ausmerzt als auch neue Inhalte hinzufügt.
Adressiert werden generelle Problem auf allen Plattformen sowie Probleme in den Bereichen Auszeichnungen, Festival Playlist, Online, EventLabs und Autos.
Unter anderem können Spieler nun fünf, zuvor fehlerhafte Auszeichnungen, freischalten, über 200 neue Horizon Tour Events angehen sowie neue Einstellungsmöglichkeiten für ihre eigenen Events nutzen.
Version Number
- Xbox One: 2.455.111.0
- Xbox Series: 3.455.111.0
- PC: 3.455.111.0
- Steam: 1.455.111.0
Accolades
- New Horizon Tour events allow „Power Trip“ Accolade to be completed
- Fixed „Now we’re talking“ Accolade
- Fixed „It’s go time“ Accolade
- Fixed „Prophet of Regret“ Accolade
- Fixed „Seven Day Wonder“ Accolade where completing any dailies outside of the current season would not complete this
Festival Playlist
- Fixed issue where Series Rivals was awarding 4 points per season instead of 4 points per Series
- Fixed issue which could cause the Treasure Chest not to appear after solving the clue
- Fixed issue where the Forzathon Weekly wouldn’t register the required car being owned and driven in the first chapter
Online
- Added over 200 new Horizon Tour events
- Added specific Drivatar names to Horizon Tour and The Trial
- Improved the UI flow when leaving the Badges screen
- Improved the Custom Racing UI logic when choosing PI and Type
- Fixed crash when playing an Open Championship when at a Horizon Open level of 1000
- Fixed scenario where a Convoy joining a complex EventLab event could result in the Convoy not making it into the event
EventLab
- Added Series 6 collectables to EventLab props
- Added new conditions „get torque scalar“ and „get gravity scalar“ to EventLab rules of play
- Added new low and medium strength Bounce Pads in addition to the existing Bounce Pad in EventLab props
- Updated Apex Wall Prop to not have invisible collision above it in EventLab
- Fixed broken UI when creating a different race type Event from the base Event type in EventLab
- Fixed issue where players couldn’t turn traffic on even if there were no props
Cars
- Updated Morris Minor to reflect correct yearFixed Volvo V60 Polestar left wing mirror was showing the right mirror’s projection
- Fixed livery mapping on the 2008 BMW M3 when using certain body kits
- Fixed issue where an auto upgraded Unimog couldn’t be driven in Manual w/ Clutch
PC
- Fixed stall when engaging in a Head to Head both in Freeroam and during Eliminator
- Fixed issue when moving the game to a second monitor and making it full screen
General
- Various stability improvements
- Added Screen Reader functionality to more screens
- Fixed exploit with Drift Zone and Trailblazers
- Fixed issue in Super7 where retrying or revalidating a challenge wouldn’t let the creator edit any placed props
- Fixed Mask layer group UI in the Livery Editor
- Fixed issue where a tree had appeared in Ek Balam Cross Country Circuit
- Fixed subtitle errors in Drift Club Mexico
- Fixed an issue where Festive decoration could incorrectly appear in Freeroam
Wäre auch mal fein wenn sie bei den open horizon rennen die OP Cars in eine andere Kategorie tun würden. Macht einfach keinen Spass wenn zb. bei opendrift ständig die wall bouncers und Willy Jeeps mit Drag Reifen den Score Glitch ausnutzen. Selber fährt man zb. einen 240sx Drifter und hat ein perfektes Rennen, dann kommt so eine Schüssel wie Willy Jeep, Renault R8, Bentley Blower usw und macht um 100tsd Punkte mehr. Hab es selber ausprobiert, immer 1. Platz und sogar ein decal drauf gemacht mit „this car is unfair“ um darauf aufmerksam zu machen.