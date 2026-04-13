Forza Horizon 6: Komplette Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen jetzt enthüllt

Forza Horizon 6 startet mit insgesamt 57 Achievements und einem Gesamtwert von 1.000 Gamerscore und bringt damit eine umfangreiche Erfolgsstruktur für Xbox- und Steam-Spieler.
Die Achievement-Liste von Forza Horizon 6 ist eng mit den neuen Progressionssystemen des Horizon Festivals verknüpft. Spieler werden unter anderem dafür belohnt, neue Wristbands beim Festival zu verdienen und ihr persönliches Stamps-Album im Collection Journal zu vervollständigen.
Zusätzlich spielen das Sammeln von Fahrzeugen, das Abschließen einzigartiger Events sowie die Teilnahme an Multiplayer-Modi eine zentrale Rolle bei der Freischaltung der Erfolge.
Die Struktur der Achievements deutet darauf hin, dass Forza Horizon 6 stärker auf langfristige Motivation und vielseitige Aktivitäten im offenen Spielaufbau setzt. Besonders das Zusammenspiel aus Festival-Progression und Sammelmechaniken sorgt dafür, dass Spieler über verschiedene Spielbereiche hinweg kontinuierlich Fortschritt erzielen können.
Mit 57 Achievements bietet der neue Teil damit eine klassische, aber erweiterte Erfolgsbasis, die sowohl Gelegenheitsspieler als auch Completionists über einen längeren Zeitraum beschäftigen dürfte.
Forza Horizon 6 – Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen und 1000 Gamerscore
|Working 9 to 5
|Complete your first Job
|10
|Just Getting Started
|Complete your first Touge Battle
|10
|Welcome To Japan
|Complete The Opening Act
|10
|First of Many
|Complete your first Qualifier
|10
|Welcome To Horizon
|Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the Horizon Festival
|10
|Festival Fan
|Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband
|10
|Making Waves
|Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband
|10
|What, Like It’s Hard?
|Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband
|20
|Orange You Glad You Made It?
|Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband
|20
|In The Spotlight
|Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband
|30
|Horizon Legend
|Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband and become a Horizon Legend
|50
|Stamping Ground
|Earn the Yellow Stamp in your Collection Journal
|10
|Seeing the Sights
|Earn the Green Stamp in your Collection Journal
|10
|Travelling All Around
|Earn the Blue Stamp in your Collection Journal
|10
|Making Your Own Path
|Earn the Pink Stamp in your Collection Journal
|20
|Hey! Listen!
|Earn the Orange Stamp in your Collection Journal
|20
|What An Adventure!
|Earn the Purple Stamp in your Collection Journal
|30
|Master Explorer
|Earn the Gold Stamp and become a Master Explorer
|50
|The Boss
|Earn the maximum Promotion in a Job
|20
|A Fine Addition To My Collection
|Discover and claim a Treasure Car
|10
|Treasure Hunter
|Discover and claim 9 Treasure Cars
|30
|Bargain Hunt
|Purchase an Aftermarket Car
|10
|The Horizon Cartographer
|Reveal the entire Map
|50
|Another Lap Won’t Hurt
|Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit
|10
|Fresh Tire Smoke
|Complete a Drag Meet
|10
|Four Swords
|Complete a LINK Skill
|10
|Racking Up The Miles
|Discover all 10 regions
|20
|Tokyo Resident
|Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo City Region
|20
|Crowd Pleaser
|Earn 36 Stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani Region
|20
|White Ghost
|Complete 5 Touge Battles
|20
|Carkour!
|Complete a Horizon Rush
|10
|Feel The Rush
|Complete 3 Horizon Rush Events
|20
|Blank Slate
|Purchase the Yashiki Player House
|10
|What Are You Doing In My Estate?
|Visit another player’s Estate
|10
|Show Me What You’ve Got!
|Display 3 different cars in your Garage at the same time
|10
|Dedicated Tourist
|Earn 3 Stars on any Day Trip Story Chapter
|10
|Collector
|Collect 100 different cars
|20
|First Love
|Purchase a car from the Autoshow
|10
|Meching My Way Downtown
|Complete the Mech My Day Showcase Event
|20
|Ascending New Heights
|Complete the Flight Club Showcase Event
|20
|Parking All Over The World
|Park at 3 different Car Meets
|10
|A Whole New World
|Drive any R Class car
|10
|Ready to Rumble
|Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play
|10
|Maxed Out
|Earn 100 levels in Horizon Play
|30
|Even Playing Field
|Complete a Race Event within a Spec Racing Championship
|10
|To The Moon
|Earn at least 1 Star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign
|10
|All Eyes On You
|Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a Car Meet
|10
|Track Day
|Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit while driving any Track Toy
|10
|Historic Effort
|Earn a Series History reward
|30
|Played-List
|Earn all Festival Playlist points for a season
|30
|Smashscot
|Smash your first Regional Mascot
|10
|Gotta Smash ‚em All
|Smash 200 Regional Mascots
|30
|A Few Splinters Is Nothing!
|Smash 200 Bonus Boards
|30
|Racing Aficionado
|Win 57 Horizon Festival Race Events
|30
|On The Board
|Win your first Horizon Festival Race Event
|10
|Pin It!
|Discover 10 Landmarks
|10
|Storyteller
|Earn 81 Stars from Stories
|10
18 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
KEIN ELEMINATOR – cool 😎 ich hasse den Modus so sehr 🤣🤣🤣
Kommt als späteres Update so oder so mit neuen Erfolgen dazu ^^
Hat auch jemand auf Xbox das Angebot , wenn man die Premium Edition kauft oder das Upgrade dazu, erhält man 5€ Microsoft Guthaben zurück und 5€ Auto Guthaben in Game?
Ich habe noch nichts erhalten und Ihr?
Einfach und schnell zu erreichen …zum Glück kein Elimination…ach warte kommt ja sicherlich als Update dazu.
Oh. Ein Achievement mit einer Anspielung auf Pokemon (passend zum aktuellen Jubiläum) hihi