Forza Horizon 6: Komplette Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen jetzt enthüllt

Working 9 to 5 Complete your first Job 10

Just Getting Started Complete your first Touge Battle 10

Welcome To Japan Complete The Opening Act 10

First of Many Complete your first Qualifier 10

Welcome To Horizon Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the Horizon Festival 10

Festival Fan Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband 10

Making Waves Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband 10

What, Like It’s Hard? Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband 20

Orange You Glad You Made It? Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband 20

In The Spotlight Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband 30

Horizon Legend Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband and become a Horizon Legend 50

Stamping Ground Earn the Yellow Stamp in your Collection Journal 10

Seeing the Sights Earn the Green Stamp in your Collection Journal 10

Travelling All Around Earn the Blue Stamp in your Collection Journal 10

Making Your Own Path Earn the Pink Stamp in your Collection Journal 20

Hey! Listen! Earn the Orange Stamp in your Collection Journal 20

What An Adventure! Earn the Purple Stamp in your Collection Journal 30

Master Explorer Earn the Gold Stamp and become a Master Explorer 50

The Boss Earn the maximum Promotion in a Job 20

A Fine Addition To My Collection Discover and claim a Treasure Car 10

Treasure Hunter Discover and claim 9 Treasure Cars 30

Bargain Hunt Purchase an Aftermarket Car 10

The Horizon Cartographer Reveal the entire Map 50

Another Lap Won’t Hurt Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit 10

Fresh Tire Smoke Complete a Drag Meet 10

Four Swords Complete a LINK Skill 10

Racking Up The Miles Discover all 10 regions 20

Tokyo Resident Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo City Region 20

Crowd Pleaser Earn 36 Stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani Region 20

White Ghost Complete 5 Touge Battles 20

Carkour! Complete a Horizon Rush 10

Feel The Rush Complete 3 Horizon Rush Events 20

Blank Slate Purchase the Yashiki Player House 10

What Are You Doing In My Estate? Visit another player’s Estate 10

Show Me What You’ve Got! Display 3 different cars in your Garage at the same time 10

Dedicated Tourist Earn 3 Stars on any Day Trip Story Chapter 10

Collector Collect 100 different cars 20

First Love Purchase a car from the Autoshow 10

Meching My Way Downtown Complete the Mech My Day Showcase Event 20

Ascending New Heights Complete the Flight Club Showcase Event 20

Parking All Over The World Park at 3 different Car Meets 10

A Whole New World Drive any R Class car 10

Ready to Rumble Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play 10

Maxed Out Earn 100 levels in Horizon Play 30

Even Playing Field Complete a Race Event within a Spec Racing Championship 10

To The Moon Earn at least 1 Star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign 10

All Eyes On You Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a Car Meet 10

Track Day Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit while driving any Track Toy 10

Historic Effort Earn a Series History reward 30

Played-List Earn all Festival Playlist points for a season 30

Smashscot Smash your first Regional Mascot 10

Gotta Smash ‚em All Smash 200 Regional Mascots 30

A Few Splinters Is Nothing! Smash 200 Bonus Boards 30

Racing Aficionado Win 57 Horizon Festival Race Events 30

On The Board Win your first Horizon Festival Race Event 10

Pin It! Discover 10 Landmarks 10