Forza Horizon 6: Komplette Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen jetzt enthüllt

18 Autor: , in News / Forza Horizon 6
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Image: Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 6 erhält vollständige Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen und 1000 Gamerscore.

Forza Horizon 6 startet mit insgesamt 57 Achievements und einem Gesamtwert von 1.000 Gamerscore und bringt damit eine umfangreiche Erfolgsstruktur für Xbox- und Steam-Spieler.

Die Achievement-Liste von Forza Horizon 6 ist eng mit den neuen Progressionssystemen des Horizon Festivals verknüpft. Spieler werden unter anderem dafür belohnt, neue Wristbands beim Festival zu verdienen und ihr persönliches Stamps-Album im Collection Journal zu vervollständigen.

Zusätzlich spielen das Sammeln von Fahrzeugen, das Abschließen einzigartiger Events sowie die Teilnahme an Multiplayer-Modi eine zentrale Rolle bei der Freischaltung der Erfolge.

Die Struktur der Achievements deutet darauf hin, dass Forza Horizon 6 stärker auf langfristige Motivation und vielseitige Aktivitäten im offenen Spielaufbau setzt. Besonders das Zusammenspiel aus Festival-Progression und Sammelmechaniken sorgt dafür, dass Spieler über verschiedene Spielbereiche hinweg kontinuierlich Fortschritt erzielen können.

Mit 57 Achievements bietet der neue Teil damit eine klassische, aber erweiterte Erfolgsbasis, die sowohl Gelegenheitsspieler als auch Completionists über einen längeren Zeitraum beschäftigen dürfte.

Forza Horizon 6 – Achievement-Liste mit 57 Erfolgen und 1000 Gamerscore

Working 9 to 5 Complete your first Job 10
Just Getting Started Complete your first Touge Battle 10
Welcome To Japan Complete The Opening Act 10
First of Many Complete your first Qualifier 10
Welcome To Horizon Earn the Yellow Wristband and join the Horizon Festival 10
Festival Fan Earn the Green Horizon Festival Wristband 10
Making Waves Earn the Blue Horizon Festival Wristband 10
What, Like It’s Hard? Earn the Pink Horizon Festival Wristband 20
Orange You Glad You Made It? Earn the Orange Horizon Festival Wristband 20
In The Spotlight Earn the Purple Horizon Festival Wristband 30
Horizon Legend Earn the Gold Horizon Festival Wristband and become a Horizon Legend 50
Stamping Ground Earn the Yellow Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
Seeing the Sights Earn the Green Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
Travelling All Around Earn the Blue Stamp in your Collection Journal 10
Making Your Own Path Earn the Pink Stamp in your Collection Journal 20
Hey! Listen! Earn the Orange Stamp in your Collection Journal 20
What An Adventure! Earn the Purple Stamp in your Collection Journal 30
Master Explorer Earn the Gold Stamp and become a Master Explorer 50
The Boss Earn the maximum Promotion in a Job 20
A Fine Addition To My Collection Discover and claim a Treasure Car 10
Treasure Hunter Discover and claim 9 Treasure Cars 30
Bargain Hunt Purchase an Aftermarket Car 10
The Horizon Cartographer Reveal the entire Map 50
Another Lap Won’t Hurt Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit 10
Fresh Tire Smoke Complete a Drag Meet 10
Four Swords Complete a LINK Skill 10
Racking Up The Miles Discover all 10 regions 20
Tokyo Resident Complete 33 activities in the Tokyo City Region 20
Crowd Pleaser Earn 36 Stars from PR Stunts in the Ohtani Region 20
White Ghost Complete 5 Touge Battles 20
Carkour! Complete a Horizon Rush 10
Feel The Rush Complete 3 Horizon Rush Events 20
Blank Slate Purchase the Yashiki Player House 10
What Are You Doing In My Estate? Visit another player’s Estate 10
Show Me What You’ve Got! Display 3 different cars in your Garage at the same time 10
Dedicated Tourist Earn 3 Stars on any Day Trip Story Chapter 10
Collector Collect 100 different cars 20
First Love Purchase a car from the Autoshow 10
Meching My Way Downtown Complete the Mech My Day Showcase Event 20
Ascending New Heights Complete the Flight Club Showcase Event 20
Parking All Over The World Park at 3 different Car Meets 10
A Whole New World Drive any R Class car 10
Ready to Rumble Earn 10 levels in Horizon Play 10
Maxed Out Earn 100 levels in Horizon Play 30
Even Playing Field Complete a Race Event within a Spec Racing Championship 10
To The Moon Earn at least 1 Star at the Irokawa Launch Danger Sign 10
All Eyes On You Park the 2025 GR GT Prototype at a Car Meet 10
Track Day Set a lap time at a Time Attack Circuit while driving any Track Toy 10
Historic Effort Earn a Series History reward 30
Played-List Earn all Festival Playlist points for a season 30
Smashscot Smash your first Regional Mascot 10
Gotta Smash ‚em All Smash 200 Regional Mascots 30
A Few Splinters Is Nothing! Smash 200 Bonus Boards 30
Racing Aficionado Win 57 Horizon Festival Race Events 30
On The Board Win your first Horizon Festival Race Event 10
Pin It! Discover 10 Landmarks 10
Storyteller Earn 81 Stars from Stories 10

Quelle
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18 Kommentare Added

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  1. RumRoGERs 141525 XP Master-at-Arms Bronze | 13.04.2026 - 20:13 Uhr

    KEIN ELEMINATOR – cool 😎 ich hasse den Modus so sehr 🤣🤣🤣

    0
  2. LevelHunter 4615 XP Beginner Level 2 | 13.04.2026 - 20:32 Uhr

    Hat auch jemand auf Xbox das Angebot , wenn man die Premium Edition kauft oder das Upgrade dazu, erhält man 5€ Microsoft Guthaben zurück und 5€ Auto Guthaben in Game?

    Ich habe noch nichts erhalten und Ihr?

    0
  3. ShadowTerror90 72715 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 13.04.2026 - 20:46 Uhr

    Einfach und schnell zu erreichen …zum Glück kein Elimination…ach warte kommt ja sicherlich als Update dazu.

    0
  4. AnCaptain4u 260815 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 13.04.2026 - 20:46 Uhr

    Oh. Ein Achievement mit einer Anspielung auf Pokemon (passend zum aktuellen Jubiläum) hihi

    0

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