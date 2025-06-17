Forza Motorsport (2023): Champions Cup erweitert den Karrieremodus

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Mit dem Champions Cup schlägt der Karrieremodus der Rennsimulation Forza Motorsport ein neues Kapitel auf.

Update 21 für Forza Motorsport ist live und bietet Spielern mit dem neu hinzugefügten Champions Cup eine neue Heimat des Wettbewerbs für Einzelspieler-Rennen. Enthalten sind neue permanente Rennwagen-Touren, die von realen Wettbewerben inspiriert sind und von Tourenwagen über V8 Supercars bis hin zu Prototyp-Ausdauerrennen reichen.

Des Weiteren feiern vergangene Featured Tours ihre Rückkehr, wobei diesmal alle Serien direkt von Anfang an verfügbar sein werden. Jede Woche kehrt eine Tour zurück und bleibt anschließend dauerhaft verfügbar. Den Anfang macht die Road to Race Tour.

Der Fuhrpark der Rennsimulation wird durch das 2025er Chevrolet IndyCar sowie das 2025er Honda IndyCar ergänzt, die beide via Credits erworben werden können und noch bis zum 2. Juli mit einem ordentlichen Rabatt zu haben sind.

Neue Oval- und Top-Speed-Track Day-Meetups, Rivalen- und Drift-Events sowie neue Herausforderungen sorgen für weitere Abwechslung. In privaten Mehrspieler ist es nun möglich, die Startpositionen der Fahrer manuell anzupassen.

Die verschiedenen Mehrspieler-Modi wurden auf Basis von Spieler-Feedback einer Umstrukturierung unterzogen, um zukünftig mehr Abwechslung bieten zu können. Neu mit dabei sind die Semi-Open Events, in denen Spieler mit ihren selbst getunten Fahrzeugen antreten, dabei aber auch gewissen Restriktionen unterliegen.

patch notes

Version Number:

  • Xbox Series X|S: 1.853.3921.0
  • PC (Microsoft Store): 1.853.3921.0
  • Steam: 1.853.3921.0

New Features, Content and Events [All Platforms]

Career: Champions Cup

New race car-focused Tours have been permanently added to the Career in the form of the new Champions Cup. Dive into the world of Motorsport in a variety of modern and historical racecars. Unlock Invitationals and complete them to earn some of the most highly coveted reward cars that have been added to the game to date.

  • One Make Tour
    • Ginetta Juniors
    • MX-5 Cup Series
    • KTM X-Bow GT4 Series
    • 488 Challenge
    • Lamborghini Challenge
    • Tour Completion Reward Car: 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
  • Touring World Tour
    • American Touring
    • Eastern Touring
    • European Touring
    • Tour Completion Reward Car: 1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO
  • Thunder Tour
    • Australian Supercars
    • Forza T/A*
    • Modern NASCAR
    • IndyCar
    • Tour Completion Reward Car: 1966 Ford #2 GT40 MkII Le Mans
  • Single Seat Tour
    • Grand Prix Rivals
    • Formula 70s
    • Formula 60s
    • Tour Completion Reward Car: 1939 Auto Union Type D
  • Endurance Tour
    • American GT3
    • Global GTE
    • Daytona Prototype
    • European LMP2
    • Global Endurance
    • American LMDh
    • Tour Completion Reward Car: 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B
  • Invitational Series
    • Early BMW Challenge
      • Complete the One-Make Tour to unlock this Invitational.
      • Invitational Completion Reward Car: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsport M4 GT3
    • Retro GT
      • Complete the Touring World Tour to unlock this Invitational.
      • Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R
    • Historic Endurance
      • Complete the Thunder World Tour to unlock this Invitational.
      • Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1988 Chevrolet #77 Beretta Trans Am
    • Birth of Grand Prix
      • Complete the Single Seat Tour to unlock this Invitational.
      • Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1977 Renault #15 Equipe Renault Elf R.S. 01
    • GTP Endurance
      • Complete the Endurance Tour to unlock this Invitational.
      • Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1988 Nissan #24 International R88C

* In the Forza T/A Series, we’ve also included the 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R alongside the four Forza T/A cars in the Forza Motorsport Car Pass. This is to ensure all players, even those who don’t own any of the DLC cars, can complete these events.   

IndyCar

IndyCar has returned to Forza Motorsport! The 2025 Honda IndyCar and the 2025 Chevrolet IndyCar are both available to buy from the Showroom with in-game credits and will be discounted through July 2, 2025.

Jump into the all-new IndyCar Series in Featured Multiplayer or check out the IndyCar Series in the Thunder Tour in the new Champions Cup Career!

Returning Featured Tours and Reward Cars

Previous Featured Tours and reward cars make their return in Update 21, starting on July 3, with an additional Tour coming back to the game every month. Upon their return, each Tour and any associated rewards will be permanently available for all players to enjoy.

Whether you’re replaying your favorite Featured Tour or are playing it for the very first time, all returning Tours will appear within the Featured tab in Career.

Additionally, all previous Open Class Tour reward cars will be earnable by completing challenges in the Challenge Hub. These new challenges will be introduced on the same monthly cadence as the returning Featured Tours and will be permanently available in the Featured tab within Challenge Hub.

Featured Tour: Road to Race

  • Road to Race Tour (Starts July 2 5pm PT | July 3 12am UTC)
    • Road: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
      • Road Atlanta – Club Circuit (8 laps)
      • Mid-Ohio – Sports Car Circuit (6 laps)
      • Grand Oak – Club Circuit (9 laps)
      • Indianapolis – GP Circuit (5 laps)
    • Race: 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
      • Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps)
      • Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (4 laps)
      • Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (4 laps)
      • Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (4 laps)
    • Road: 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
      • Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps)
      • Hakone – Club Circuit (8 laps)
      • Mugello Club Circuit (8 laps)
      • Silverstone – National Circuit (9 laps)
    • Race: 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458 Italia GTC
      • Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit (6 laps)
      • Kyalami – GP Circuit (5 laps)
      • Brands Hatch – Full Circuit (6 laps)
      • Catalunya – GP Circuit (4 laps)
    • Road: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
      • Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit (6 laps)
      • Nürburgring – GP Circuit (5 laps)
      • Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (7 laps)
      • Watkins Glen – Short Circuit (6 laps)
    • Race: 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo
      • Hakone – GP Circuit (7 laps)
      • Mugello – Full Circuit (4 laps)
      • Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps)
      • Yas Marina – Full Circuit (4 laps)
    • Road: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
      • Hockenheim – National Circuit (5 laps)
      • Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit (10 laps)
      • Catalunya – National Alt Circuit (7 laps)
      • Silverstone – International Circuit (7 laps)
    • Race: 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R
      • Sebring – Full Circuit (4 laps)
      • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit (3 laps)
      • Maple Valley – Full Circuit (5 laps)
      • Nürburgring – Nordschleife (1 lap)
    • Reward Showcase (Complete all Road to Race Tour series)
      • Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps)

Road to Race Reward Cars

  • Tour Completion Reward Car: 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE
  • Challenge Hub: 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R

Featured Tour: Track Toys Tour

  • Track Toys Tour (Starts August 6 5pm PT | August 7 12am UTC)
    • Ginetta Juniors
    • Weekend Warriors
    • Kit Caterhams
    • Track Toys
    • Reward Showcase

Track Toys Tour Reward Cars

  • Tour Completion Reward Car: 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935
  • Challenge Hub Reward Car: 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé

Featured Tour: Ringer Tour

  • Ringer Tour (Starts September 3 5pm PT | September 4 12am UTC)
    • Showdown Series: BMW M
    • Showdown Series: Audi Sport
    • Showdown Series: Mercedes-AMG
    • Showdown Series: Porsche 911
    • Reward Showcase

Ringer Tour Reward Cars

  • Tour Completion Reward Car: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
  • Challenge Hub Reward Car: 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR

With Update 21, the Open Class Tour has been expanded to feature every class in the game! This means you can enjoy racing the slower cars in E Class and D Class all the way to the fastest and most competitive cars in P Class and X Class!

  • Open Class Tour (Starts July 2 5pm PT | July 3 12am UTC)
    • E Class Series
    • D Class Series
    • C Class Series
    • B Class Series
    • A Class Series
    • S Class Series
    • R Class Series
    • P Class Series
    • X Class Series
    • Reward Showcase
  • Open Tour Reward Car: 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

This version of the Open Class Tour will always be available to enter! Check it out in Career mode and ensure you have all your favorite cars upgraded so you can bring them into each series.

Open Division Rivals

Feeling confident in your car building capabilities? Jump into Open Division Rivals, a new category of Rivals events that challenges builders to create the top-performing car within each production car division within a set PI limit.

This is also a great place to practice and test your build for the return of the Cycled Production Series in Featured Multiplayer – see more details in the Multiplayer section of the Release Notes.

Open Division Restriction Track
Early Sport Compact Max 500 PI Suzuka Circuit – East Circuit
Exotic GT Classics Max 800 PI WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
Hot Hatch Icons Max 400 PI Hockenheim – Short Circuit
Modern Exotic GT Max 800 PI Yas Marina Circuit – North Circuit
Modern Hot Hatch Max 600 PI Grand Oak Raceway – Club Circuit
Modern Hypercars Max 900 PI Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe – Full Circuit
Modern Sport Compact Max 600 PI Hakone – Club Circuit
Modern Sport Coupe Max 700 PI Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
Modern Sport GT Max 800 PI Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Course
Modern Sport Touring Max 700 PI Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
Sport Coupe Icons Max 400 PI Mugello Circuit – Club Circuit
Sport GT Icons Max 700 PI Nürburgring – Sprint Circuit
Sport Luxury Max 700 PI Silverstone Racing Circuit – International Circuit
Sport Touring Classics Max 600 PI Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit
Street Drag Racers Max 400 PI Watkins Glen International Speedway – Short Circuit]
Track Toys Max 800 PI Road America – Full Circuit
Vintage Exotic GT Max 400 PI Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – National Circuit
Vintage Muscle Max 400 PI Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit
Vintage Sport Compact Max 300 PI Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit

 

Manual Grid Ordering

Private Multiplayer now includes an option for the host to manually adjust the starting grid prior to race start. This option will be enabled in the Event Setup menu by default, providing the option to confirm or adjust any driver’s starting position.

Manual Grid Ordering can be enabled via the Private Multiplayer Event Setup menu in the ‚Rules‘ section by switching ‚Adjust grid before race‘ to ‚ON‘

New Public Meetups

  • Fujimi Kaido Track Day Meetup
    • Calling all Touge racers! Do you have what it takes to set the best lap time on Fujimi Kaido? Put your car and driving skills to the test in this gauntlet of speed and control.
  • Top Speed Track Day Meetup
    • Do you like going fast? This is the perfect Meetup for you! This Meetup takes drivers all around the globe onto tracks that allow even the fastest cars to be pushed to their absolute limit.
  • Cycled Ovals Track Day Meetup
    • This Meetup is perfect for motorsport enthusiasts looking to experience the unique challenges, culture, and excitement of oval racing.

New Featured Multiplayer Series

  • IndyCar Series
    • Step into the world of high-speed excitement in the premier open-wheel racing series, where precision, power, and passion collide on the track. The IndyCar Series will cycle between oval track layouts and GP/road layouts, with the appropriate aero parts being automatically swapped depending on the track type.
    • The IndyCar Series will rotate in and out of Featured Multiplayer every week with the NASCAR Series.
  • Cycled Production Series
    • Showcase the speed, agility, and engineering prowess of everyday production vehicles in this series where the division changes daily.

Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

In Update 21, Featured Multiplayer has been reorganized, incorporating player feedback, with the goal of providing players with even more event variety.

Due to the changes outlined below, some of the Series that were scheduled to be active between June 12 through June 19 may no longer be available after downloading the update, however some of these events, such as Week 7 of the 20th Anniversary Series will re-appear on June 19 at the normal weekly schedule change. Read on for further information.

Below is an outline of the changes made for each category of events in Featured Multiplayer, as well as an overview of the series rotation schedule and race lengths to expect within each series.

  • Featured
    • The ‘Featured’ category has been updated to focus on some of our most popular racing series, putting them front and center for all players to easily jump into, including the new IndyCar Series!
  • Spec Events
    • The ‘Spec Events’ category will now include a number of series, cycling between a rotation of one-make staples (such as MX-5 Cup, Ginetta Juniors, Formula Mazda, etc.) as well as historical spec division series.
  • Semi-Open Events
    • A new ‘Semi-Open Events’ category has been added and focuses on events that challenge drivers to build and race their very own project car within a loose set of cycled car restrictions and themes.
    • This includes a series that some players may recognize from previous Forza Motorsport titles – the Cycled Production Series! This series will feature a new Production Division each day, each with its own Max PI restriction.
    • Additionally, this category will feature a rotating assortment of multi-class series, as well as other unique car building-focused events, such as the Mid-Engine Series, a new AWD series, 6 Cylinder Series, and more!
  • Open Events
    • Finally, one of our top community requests – all Open Class Series have been made permanently available in the ‘Open Events’ category. Enjoy!
Category Series Rotation Series & Playlists (Theme / Race Length) Playlist Rotation
Featured Permanent
  1. Touring Car Series
    • Short
    • Medium
    • Long
 Weekly
Weekly
  1. Forza GT2 Series
    • Medium
    • Long
  2. Forza GT3 Series
    • Medium
    • Long
 Daily
Weekly
  1. NASCAR Series
    • Medium
    • Long
  2. IndyCar Series
    • GP Circuits – Medium
    • Oval Circuits – Medium
 Daily
Weekly
  1. Forza P2 Series
    • Long
    • Medium
  2. Forza Proto-H Series
    • Long
    • Medium
  3. Forza P1 Series
    • Long
    • Medium
 Daily
Spec Events Weekly
  1. Ginetta Juniors Spec Series
    • Short
  2. MX-5 Cup Spec Series
    • Short
  3. Formula Mazda Spec Series
    • Short
  4. Challenge Series
    • Short
  5. Lamborghini Series
    • Short
 N/A
Weekly
  1. Subaru BRZ Spec Series
    • Short
  2. Forza AUS Series
    • Medium
  3. Miata Spec Series
    • Short
  4. Mustang Shelby GT500 Spec Series
    • Short
  5. BMW M3 Spec Series
    • Short
  6. Ferrari FXX Spec Series
    • Short
  7. VW Golf GTI Spec Series
    • Short
  8. Modern Factory Racecar Series
    • Medium
  9. Lexus RCF Spec Series
    • Short
  10. BMW M Procar Spec Series
    • Short
  11. Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series
    • Short
  12. Porsche Mission R Spec Series
    • Short
 N/A
Weekly
  1. The Birth of Grand Prix Series
    • Medium
  2. Vintage Le Mans Sportscar Series
    • Medium
  3. GTP/C Series
    • Medium
  4. Formula 60s Series
    • Medium
  5. Early LMP Series
    • Medium
  6. Early Factory Racecar Series
    • Medium
  7. Formula 70s Series
    • Medium
  8. Vintage Le Mans Prototype
    • Medium
  9. GTX Sportscars Series
    • Medium
  10. Grand Prix Rivals Series
    • Medium
  11. Prototype Group Series
    • Medium
   N/A
Seasonal
  1. Daytona Sports Car Series (available in January)
    • Long
    • Endurance
  2. 12 Hours of Sebring Series (available in March)
    • Long
    • Endurance
  3. Endurance Series (available in October, June)
    • Forza Proto-H, Forza P2, Forza GT3
 Daily
Semi-Open Events Permanent
  1. Cycled Production Series
    • Modern Exotic GT, Max 800 PI – Short
    • Vintage Muscle, Max 400 PI – Short
    • Modern Hypercars, Max 900 PI – Short
    • Sport Touring Classics, Max 600 PI – Short
    • Modern Hot Hatch, Max 600 PI – Short
    • Sport GT Icons, Max 700 PI – Short
    • Modern Sport Compact, Max 600 PI – Short
    • Hot Hatch Icons, Max 400 PI – Short
    • Modern Sport Coupe, Max 700 PI – Short
    • Vintage Sport Compact, Max 300 PI – Short
    • Modern Sport GT, Max 800 PI – Short
    • Early Sport Compact, Max 500 PI – Short
    • Modern Sport Touring, Max 700 PI – Short
    • Sport Coupe Icons, Max 400 PI – Short
    • Track Toys, Max 800 PI – Short
    • Exotic GT Classics, Max 800 PI – Short
    • Sport Luxury, Max 700 PI – Short
    • Vintage Exotic GT, Max 400 PI – Short
    • Street Drag Racers, Max 400 PI – Short
 Daily
Weekly
  1. 20th Anniversary Series
    • All FM Cover Cars (Multi-Class) – Short
  2. Porsche Multi-Class Series
    • Historic Porsche – Medium
    • Modern Porsche – Medium
  3. BMW Challenge Series
    • Medium
  4. Road to Race Series
    • Audi RS 3 ’20 / Audi #1 RS 3 LMS – Medium
    • Dodge Viper ’16 / Dodge #93 Viper – Medium
    • Ford GT ’17 / Ford #66 GT – Medium
    • AM GT12 ’15 / AM #7 Vantage – Medium
    • 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 / 911 GT3 R ’23 – Medium
    • Chev. C7 Z06 ’15 / Chev. #3 C7 – Medium
    • Ferrari 458 Italia / #62 F458 GTC – Medium
  5. Ford Mustang Challenge Series
    • Medium
  6. Multi-Class Series
    • EDC Classes – Medium
    • BAS Classes – Medium
    • RPX Classes – Medium
 Daily
Weekly
  1. RWD Series
    • E Class – Short
    • D Class – Short
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
    • R Class – Short
  2. 4 Cylinder Series
    • E Class – Short
    • D Class – Short
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
  3. Front-Engine Series
    • E Class – Short
    • D Class – Short
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
  4. 6 Cylinder Series
    • D Class – Short
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
  5. AWD Series
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
    • R Class – Short
  6. 8 Cylinder Series
    • D Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
  7. Mid-Engine Series
    • B Class – Short
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
    • R Class – Short
    • P Class – Short
  8. FWD Series
    • E Class – Short
    • D Class – Short
    • C Class – Short
    • B Class – Short
  9. 12 Cylinder Series
    • A Class – Short
    • S Class – Short
    • R Class – Short
 Daily
Open Events Permanent
  1. E Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. D Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. C Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. B Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. A Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. S Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. R Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. P Class Series
    • Short
  N/A
Permanent
  1. X Class Series
    • Short
 N/A

 

VIP + Drift Rivals

In addition to Open Division Rivals, all VIP Rivals have been re-activated and will always remain available to play, and we’ve added 8 permanent Drift Rivals events.

These include the Ghost of Fujimi Drift Rivals from Update 20, Open Class Drift events for A, B, and C classes, as well as new Formula Drift themed events.

There’s also Japanese Drift Battle, where can take part in the epic rivalry between two drift-tuned machines: the 2022 Toyota GR86 and the 2022 SUBARU BRZ.

Drift Rivals Event Car Track
Ghost of Fujimi 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit Reverse
Open Class Drift – A Class Any A Class Grand Oak Raceway – Club Circuit
Open Class Drift – B Class Any B Class Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
Open Class Drift – C Class Any C Class Hockenheim – Short Circuit
Japanese Drift Battle Drift Spec Toyota GR86 or Drift Spec SUBARU BRZ Suzuka Circuit – East
Formula Drift at Road Atlanta Any Formula Drift Car Road Atlanta
Formula Drift at Laguna Seca Any Formula Drift Car Laguna Seca
Formula Drift at Barcelona-Catalunya Any Formula Drift Car Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – National

 

Featured Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts Ends
Forza Ferrari on Mugello 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Mugello Circuit – Full Circuit June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC

 
A New Era of Racing with McLaren 2013 McLaren P1 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC

 
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Maple Valley – Full Circuit July 9 5pm PT / July 10 12am UTC Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC

 
What We’ve Been Racing Towards 2017 Ford GT Yas Marina – Full Circuit July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC

 

 July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC

 
Ultimate Automotive Playset 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hockenheim- Full Circuit July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC

 

 Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage 1997 McLaren F1 GT Sunset Peninsula Raceway – Full Circuit Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC
Track Day at Maple Valley 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Maple Valley – Full Circuit Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC

 

 

 Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC

 
Corvette E-Ray on Hakone 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Sept. 10 5pm PT / Sept. 11 12am UTC

 

Challenge Hub

Challenge Hub includes objectives and rewards for Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals.

Some of these will always be available as they are introduced to the game. These include reward cars associated with both the Builders Cup and Champions Cup, as well as a collection of driver suits that you can unlock at any time.

Every month new challenges featuring reward cars from previously released Featured Tours will be permanently added to the game. There will also be limited-time challenges where you can obtain seasonal driver suits and credit rewards.

Here’s a closer look at the challenges you can complete throughout the rest of June, as well as those coming in July, August, and September.

Featured Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends
Forza Motorsport 4 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚Forza Ferrari on Mugello‘ Featured Rivals event FM4 20th Anniversary Livery June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC

 
Forza Motorsport 5 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚A New Era of Racing with McLaren‘ Featured Rivals event FM5 20th Anniversary Livery July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC

 
Forza Motorsport 6 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚What We’ve Been Racing Towards‘ Featured Rivals event FM6 20th Anniversary Livery July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC

 
Forza Motorsport 7 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚Ultimate Automotive Playset‘ Featured Rivals event FM7 20th Anniversary Livery July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC

 

 Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3’ Rivals event Logitech Suit II July 9 5pm PT / July 10 12am UTC Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC

 
Forza Motorsport (2023) Rivals Celebration Reward (1 of 2) Complete a clean lap in the ‚Track Day at Maple Valley‘ Featured Rivals event FM 20th Anniversary Livery (Cadillac) Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC

 

 Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC

 
Forza Motorsport (2023) Rivals Celebration Reward (2 of 2) Complete a clean lap in the ‚Corvette E-Ray on Hakone‘ Featured Rivals event FM 20th Anniversary Livery (Corvette) Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Sept. 10 5pm PT / Sept. 11 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage’ Rivals event Logitech Suit II Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC

 

Permanent Reward Car Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts
Road to Race Challenge Complete the Road-to-Race Tour 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC
Reach for the Sky Win a race on Suzuka – Full Circuit in any Nissan car 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC
Fujimi 500 Complete 49 laps in an IndyCar on Fujimi Kaido (any layout) 1 million Credits July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC
Track Toys Challenge Complete all series in the Track Toys Tour 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC
BMW Joyride Complete 10 laps in any BMW 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC
Ringer Challenge Complete all series in the Ringer Tour 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC
Daytona Champions Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on Daytona Sports Car Circuit 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC

 

Permanent Driver Suit Challenges

Title Description Reward
Master of Production Complete 10 races in the Cycled Production Series in Featured Multiplayer or Complete the Open Class Tour in Career Weekend Warrior Driver Suit
 

Out of this World

 Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race or Get on the Podium 3 times in Career Cosmic Driver Suit
Be Kind, Don’t Rewind Complete 25 clean laps in Rivals Rewind Driver Suit
Old Timers Complete 10 races in any car from the 20th century Vintage Driver Suit
Road Car Expert Complete 10 races in any car in the Modern Sport GT division Road Driver Suit
Race Car Fanatic Complete 10 races in any car in the Forza Proto-H division Race Driver Suit
Melted Rubber Complete 10 races at Laguna Seca Molten Driver Suit
Mustang Mania Complete 10 races in any Ford Mustang Mustang Driver Suit
NASCAR Fever Complete 100 laps in any NASCAR NASCAR Driver Suit
Frozen Stiff Complete 25 clean laps in the rain Frostbite Driver Suit
Racing Rebel Complete 10 races in any E Class car Rebellious Driver Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport’ series Forza Motorsport Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2’ series Forza Motorsport 2 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3’ series Forza Motorsport 3 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4’ series Forza Motorsport 4 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5’ series Forza Motorsport 5 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6’ series Forza Motorsport 6 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7’ series Forza Motorsport 7 Racing Suit
Spirit of Forza Motorsport (2023) Challenge Complete 15 total races in any game mode Forza Motorsport (2023) Racing Suit

 

July 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward
Day at the Beach Complete 10 races in any game mode Beach Day Driver Suit
Career Challenge Complete 25 laps in Career 75,000 Credits
Open Class Challenge Complete 10 races in a B Class car 75,000 Credits
Multiplayer Challenge Complete 10 races in Featured Multiplayer 150,000 Credits
Rivals Challenge Complete 15 clean laps in Rivals 75,000 Credits
Track Challenge Get on the podium at Hakone 75,000 Credits

 

August 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward
Heating Up Complete 10 races in any game mode Liquid Earth Driver Suit
Career Challenge Complete 15 clean laps in Career 75,000 Credits
Decade Challenge Complete 5 races in a car from the 1990s 75,000 Credits
Multiplayer Challenge Complete 50 laps in Featured Multiplayer 150,000 Credits
Rivals Challenge Complete 25 laps in Rivals 75,000 Credits
Track Challenge Complete a race at Laguna Seca in an American Car 75,000 Credits

 

September 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward
You Can’t See Me Complete 10 races in any game mode Autumn Camo Driver Suit
Career Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Career 150,000 Credits
Division Challenge Complete 5 races in any car in the Modern Sport GT Division 75,000 Credits
Multiplayer Challenge Complete 25 laps in Featured Multiplayer 75,000 Credits
Drift Challenge Get a drift score of 15,000 or higher in any Drift Rivals event 75,000 Credits
Track Challenge Complete 5 clean laps at Sunset Peninsula 75,000 Credits

 

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Career [All Platforms]

  • The all-new race car-focused Champions Cup can be found in the Career menu in its own dedicated tab.
  • Previous Featured Tours will be added to and made permanently available within the Featured tab each month.
  • All Builders Cup Tours are now immediately unlocked, which means you no longer need to complete the Modern Tour to access the 3 other Builders Cup Tours.
  • The list of eligible cars in select Builders Cup Series has been expanded with the following choices:
    • Practical Performance
      • 2022 Toyota GR86
      • 2022 Subaru BRZ
      • 2022 Hyundai Elantra N
      • 2021 Hyundai i20 N
      • 2020 Hyundai i30 N
      • 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
    • Built for Sport
      • 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
      • 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
      • 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
      • 2021 Lexus LC 500
      • 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
    • Super Sedans
      • 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
      • 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
    • Premium Performance
      • 2014 BMW M4 Coupe
      • 2018 Lotus Evora GT430
      • 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
      • 2018 Saleen S1
      • 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black series
      • 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
      • 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Edition
      • 2013 SRT Viper GTS
      • 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
      • 2020 McLaren GT
      • 2017 Nissan GT-R
      • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
    • Track Specials
      • 1991 Holder HSV Commodore Group A SV
      • 1986 BMW M635 CSi
    • German Rivals
      • 2006 Audi RS 4
      • 2003 BMW M5
      • 2002 BMW M3-GTR
      • 2001 Audi RS4 Avant
    • JDM Legends
      • 1991 Mitsubishi Lance Evolution VI GSR
      • 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-Sti
      • 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
      • 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A
    • Iconic Muscle
      • 2024 Ford Mustang GT
    • Pony Car Showdown
      • 1967 Shelby GT 500
      • 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

 

  • Tracks introduced to Forza Motorsport after the launch of the game have been added to select Builders Cup Series:
    • Built for Sport:
      • Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit
    • Premium Performance
      • Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit
    • MX-5 Challenge
      • Road Atlanta – Short Course
    • JDM Legends
      • Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit
    • Enthusiast Reward Showcase
      • Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit Reverse
    • Iconic Muscle
      • Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit
      • Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit
    • C8 Challenge
      • Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit
    • Vintage Hatch
      • Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Reverse
    • Retro Tuners
      • Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit

 

Meetups [All Platforms]

  • Oval track layouts have been removed from the Cycled Track Drift Meetup (infield layouts will remain)
  • Fixed potential exploit with drift scores increasing when exiting and reentering events in Public Meetups. [2021571]
  • Fixed an issue in Public Meetups where cars could be controlled while in the Pause menu. [2024501]

Rivals [All Platforms]

  • A new category of Rivals events ‘Open Division’ has been added to Rivals representing each of the production car divisions in the game.
  • 8 new permanent Drift Rivals events have been added to the Dirft Zone Rivals category.
  • A new ‘Spec Division – IndyCar‘ Rivals event has been added to the Spec Division Rivals category
  • All VIP Rivals events have been re-activated and will remain permanently available.

Featured Multiplayer  BoP / Spec Changes [All Platforms]

Changes outlined below were implemented with help from participants in our Forza Insiders Program. As always, their assistance in helping us deliver competitively balanced cars is very much appreciated!

Forza Touring Car BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag
2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change -2.0%
From Stock -5.0% Stock Stock -6.0%
2018 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 From Update 20 No Change No Change +3.0% No Change
From Stock -7.0% +6.0% +3.0% -19.0%

 

Forza GT2 BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag
2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% No Change
From Stock +3.0% +1.0% +1.0% +2.0%
2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R From Update 20 -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%
From Stock +3.0% +2.0% -1.0% 1.0%
2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR From Update 20 -1.0% No Change

+2.0% Front

+3.0% Rear

 -1.0%
From Stock -3.0% +1.0%

-4.0% Front

+46.0% Rear

 -3.0%
2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans From Update 20 +0.5% No Change -1.0% +0.5%
From Stock -4.5% Stock -3.0% -0.5%
2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change
From Stock Stock +2.0% +1.0% -1.0%
2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR From Update 20 No Change No Change +4.0% Rear No Change
From Stock Stock +1.0% -4.0% Front 6.0%
2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE From Update 20 -0.5% No Change +2.0% -1.0%
From Stock -7.5% Stock -8.0% -9.0%
2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change
From Stock -17.0% +1.0% Stock -9.0%
2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change
From Stock -16.0% -1.0%

+6.0% Front

+16.0% Rear

 -8.0%
2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R From Update 20 -2.0% No Change +9.0% -2.0%
From Stock -2.0% Stock -13.0% Stock

 

Forza GT3 BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag
2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC From Update 20 -0.5% No Change

+5.0% Front

+6.0% Rear

 -0.5%
From Stock +26.5% +6.0%

+18.0% Front

+37.0% Rear

 +17.5%
2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% Front No Change
From Stock -2.0% -3.0%

+10.0% Front

+8.0% Rear

 -16.0%
2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% -1.0%
From Stock -2.0% -3.0% +18.0% +4.0%
2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5% +2.0% No Change
From Stock -2.0% +3.0%

+7.0% Front

+5.0% Rear

 -12.0%
2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 From Update 20 -1.5% -2.0%

-5.0% Front

+5.0% Rear

 -1.5%
From Stock +9.5% +5.0%

-5.0% Front

+5.0% Rear

 -1.5%
2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 From Update 20 No Change -0.5%

-6.0% Front

+3.0% Rear

 No change
From Stock +1.0% +3.5%

-8.0% Front

+12.0% Rear

 -3.0%
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 From Update 20 -1.0% -0.5%

+3.0% Front

+1.0% Rear

 -1.0%
From Stock +8.0% Stock

+3.0% Front

+1.0% Rear

 +8.0%
2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change
From Stock +20.0% 3.5%

+14.0% Front

+51.0% Rear

 19.0%
2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change

-2.0% Front

+8.0% Rear

 No Change
From Stock +14.0% -1.0%

-4.0% Front

+6.0% Rear

 -4.0%
2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5% +2.0% No Change
From Stock +18.0% -5.5% +21.0% +10.0%
2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change

-4.0% Front

+1.0% Rear

 No Change
From Stock Stock 1.0%

-4.0% Front

+1.0% Rear

 +4.0%
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change
From Stock +4.0% +1.0%

+3.0% Front

+27.0% Rear

 -3.0%
2024 Ford Mustang GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5%

-2.0% Front

3.0% Rear

 No Change
From Stock Stock +0.5%

-4.0% Front

+1.0% Rear

 -2.0%

 

Forza Proto-H BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Grip Downforce Drag
2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 Dpi From Update 20 +6.0% No Change No Change -2.0% -5.0%
From Stock +14.0% +12.0% Stock +17.0% -5.0%
2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R From Update 20 -1.0% No Change No Change +2.0% -11.0%
From Stock +9.0% +5.0% Stock +10.0% -11.0%
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change -12.0%
From Stock Stock Stock Stock Stock Stock
2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front

+13.0% Front

+3.0% Rear

 -5.0%
From Stock -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front

+29.0% Front

-12.0% Rear

 -5.0%
2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front

+13.0% Front

+3.0% Rear

 -5.0%
From Stock -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front

+29.0% Front

-12.0% Rear

 -5.0%
2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front

+13.0% Front

+3.0% Rear

 -5.0%
From Stock -3.0% 2.0% 1.0% Front

+29.0% Front

-12.0% Rear

 -5.0%
2024 Lamborghini SC63 From Update 20 +1.0% No Change No Change +4.0% Rear -13.0%
From Stock +1.0% Stock Stock -4.0% Front -1.0%
2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change

-13.0% Front

+11.0% Rear

 -16.5%
From Stock -3.0% Stock Stock

-13.0% Front

+11.0% Rear

 -1.5%

 

 

Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

  • Fixed an issue where The End of Race timer and Ready to Start UI were overlapping for players once one player finishes a race while a player is in the pre-race screen [2043428]
  • Fixed an issue where UI elements were missing during a Circuit Race with Practice and Qualifying. [2048305]

 

Rivals [All Platforms]

  • Due to the outlined BoP Changes above, the Spec Division leaderboards for the following events have been reset:
    • Spec Division – Forza Proto-H
    • Spec Division – Forza GT2
    • Spec Division – Forza GT3
  • Post-race Target Time prompt now displays the player’s target time instead of the best time. [1891728]
  • Fixed an issue where players would get a network error trying to access Rivals if they have received a Ban Warning. [1927541]

UI [All Platforms]

  • The Challenge Hub menu has been reorganized to more effectively communicate where rewards can be earned as well as the type of rewards available to unlock.
  • Challenge Hub also now includes a number of previous reward suits that can be earned by completing a number of permanent challenges.
    • Additional suit challenges will periodically rotate into both the Featured tab and the Driver Suit tab.
  • In Featured Multiplayer’s Open Class Series, the car on focus in Car Select menu is now the last car player used for that series/class. [1883615]
  • Fixed an issue where the Driver list in multiple scenes displayed multiple drivers as blue. [2023156]
  • Fixed an issue where the displayed credits would carry over from event to event in Public Meetups. [2030099]
  • Users are now notified how much XP and Credits they earned after exiting a Meetup. [2015410]

AI [All Platforms]

  • Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes behave incorrectly transitioning between oval and circuit racing. [2031705]
  • Fixed an issue where AI on the lowest difficulty level would struggle to complete a full lap on Fujimi Kaido. [2041872]
  • Fixed an issue where AI cars would not drive as expected when the player was a great distance away. [2041872]
  • Fixed an issue where faster AI cars would be hesitant to overtake slower AI cars. [2019965]
  • Fixed an issue where AI would occasionally go very slowly through the Bus Stop chicane on Daytona. [2026038]
  • Fixed an issue where the player’s car would sometimes swerve at pit exit before regaining control. [1886580]
  • Improved the race start behavior on Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. [2025097]

Accessibility [All Platforms]

  • The „Vote for next track“ menu title is now narrated in Public Meetups [2037464]
  • Track change messaging is now read by the screen narrator. [2036099]
  • Screen Narrator now reads the users „Current Lap“ score after receiving a new score within Public Meetups Drift Event Playlists. [2024536]

Accessories [All Platforms]

  • Fixed an issue where that caused the Fanatec DD2 racing wheel to be assigned the incorrect mapping profile. [2033668]

Cars

  • 2013 #10 Holden Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF has been removed from the Forza Specials division and added to the Forza AUS Division [2024391]

 

To make the Champions Cup more accessible to all players, we have adjusted the in-game pricing for most racecars. Of the cars affected, 162 (87%) of them saw a decrease in their price. This means most racecars will now be more affordable to purchase from the Showroom.

Please note that Reward Cars and DLC cars may also be included in this list, and in those cases, the pricing change only impacts buying additional copies of the car / selling the car.

A full breakdown of all car pricing adjustments is as follows – with old and new pricing reflected using their in-game credits value in the Showroom.

Car Name Old Price New Price
Acura #36 NSX GT3 307000 264000
Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi 358000 342000
Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1 369000 382000
Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 311000 270000
Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE 311000 270000
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro 390000 450000
Aston Martin Vulcan 321000 285000
Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro 328000 296000
Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS 265000 200000
Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS 301000 255000
Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro 379000 415000
Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO 319000 282000
Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 310000 269000
Auto Union Type D 241000 163000
Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 307000 264000
Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8 357000 341000
BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL 280000 223000
BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE 313000 273000
BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR 364000 366000
BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR 363000 363000
BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM 305000 261000
BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL 281000 224000
BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 364000 366000
BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar 291000 240000
BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 313000 273000
Brabham BT24 286000 232000
Brabham BT62 339000 313000
Brabham BT8 226000 140000
BRM #14 Team Motul P201 318000 281000
Buick #6 Performance Motorsports Somerset Regal Trans-Am 291000 240000
Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R 357000 341000
Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R 357000 341000
Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R 308000 266000
Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R 357000 341000
Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R 359000 350000
Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V 332000 302000
Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E 306000 262000
Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype 340000 315000
Chevrolet #23 Ruman Racing TA Corvette 333000 304000
Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R 307000 264000
Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R 302000 256000
Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports Oreca FLM09 341000 316000
Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette 304000 259000
Chevrolet #77 Baja Sports Beretta Trans Am 248000 174000
Chevron B16 255000 184000
Datsun #33 280ZX Turbo 314000 275000
Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger 332000 302000
Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R 303000 258000
Eagle-Westlake T1G 288000 235000
Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2 323000 288000
Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641 390000 450000
Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP 353000 334000
Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4 288000 235000
Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge 310000 269000
Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC 306000 262000
Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE 313000 273000
Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM 292000 241000
Ferrari 166 Inter Sport 177000 65000
Ferrari 512 S 314000 275000
Ferrari 599XX Evolution 323000 288000
Ferrari F-158 F1 261000 194000
Ferrari F40 Competizione 324000 290000
Ferrari F50 GT 340000 315000
Ferrari FXX K 345000 322000
Ferrari FXX-K Evo 352000 333000
Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley MK XXVI Daytona Prototype 345000 322000
Ford #130 Mustang RTR 289000 236000
Ford #15 Bud Moore Engineering Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am 258000 189000
Ford #15 Roush Racing Whistler Mustang 308000 266000
Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC 268000 204000
Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X 295000 246000
Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans 276000 217000
Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo 300000 253000
Ford #25 Mustang RTR 289000 236000
Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT 304000 259000
Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans 307000 264000
Ford #88 Mustang RTR 289000 236000
Ford #98 Breathless Pro Racing TA Mustang 332000 302000
Ford GT40 MKI 265000 200000
Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang 293000 243000
Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra 302000 256000
Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV 305000 261000
Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10 306000 262000
Formula Drift #530 HSV Maloo GEN-F 290000 238000
Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX 299000 252000
Formula Drift #91 BMW M2 301000 255000
Ginetta #6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1 380000 418000
Ginetta G40 Junior 164000 45000
Ginetta G55 GT4 275000 215000
Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore 296000 247000
Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic 265000 200000
Honda RA300 283000 227000
Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N 259000 191000
Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N 265000 200000
Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9 373000 395000
Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5 349000 328000
KTM X-Bow GT2 316000 278000
KTM X-Bow GT4 284000 229000
Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo 305000 261000
Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 308000 266000
Lamborghini Diablo GTR 283000 227000
Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 346000 324000
Lamborghini SC63 366000 373000
Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 295000 246000
Ligier #11 EuroInternational JS P3 319000 282000
Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163 314000 275000
Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB 300000 253000
Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 279000 221000
Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T 390000 450000
Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77 325000 292000
Lotus Team Lotus type 35 271000 209000
Lotus Type 49 287000 233000
Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03 264000 198000
Maserati 8CTF 243000 166000
Matra-Simca #146 Equipe Matra-Simca MS650 Tour de France 292000 241000
Mazda #16 Mazda Racing B09/86 350000 330000
Mazda #55 Mazda 787B 364000 366000
Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7 306000 262000
Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80 361000 357000
Mazda Formula Mazda 267000 203000
Mazda MX-5 Cup 212000 119000
McLaren #03 720S GT3 302000 256000
McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23 321000 285000
McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 390000 450000
McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B 302000 256000
McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B 320000 284000
McLaren F1 GT 296000 247000
McLaren M2B 275000 215000
McLaren P1 GTR 339000 313000
McLaren Senna GTR 337000 310000
Mercedes-AMG GT3 305000 261000
Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) 267000 203000
Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9 367000 376000
Mercedes-Benz W154 237000 157000
Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7 304000 259000
Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti 303000 258000
MG #20 MG6 XPower 268000 204000
NASCAR Next Gen Camaro ZL1 326000 293000
NASCAR Next Gen Camry XSE 326000 293000
NASCAR Next Gen Mustang Dark Horse 326000 293000
Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette 301000 255000
Nissan #20 Bluebird Super Silhouette 303000 258000
Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382 305000 261000
Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO 378000 411000
Nissan #23 NISMO Clarion R391 365000 370000
Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette 300000 253000
Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP 377000 408000
Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R 304000 259000
Nissan #24 Nissan Motorsports International R88C 363000 363000
Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX 305000 261000
Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo 358000 342000
Nissan Altima Racecar 295000 246000
Oldsmobile #75 Cutlass Supreme Trans Am 305000 261000
Oreca #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 355000 337000
Oreca #38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca 07 356000 339000
Pagani Huayra R 347000 325000
Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C 375000 402000
Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 268000 204000
Porsche #1 GeLo Racing 911 RSR 269000 206000
Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans 276000 217000
Porsche #11 John Fitzpatrick Racing 956 366000 373000
Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C 374000 399000
Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid 390000 450000
Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 309000 267000
Porsche #23 917/20 324000 290000
Porsche #3 917 LH 319000 282000
Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78 324000 290000
Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 291000 240000
Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 307000 264000
Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R 301000 255000
Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78 324000 290000
Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR 303000 258000
Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR 304000 259000
Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion 291000 240000
Porsche 911 GT3 R 307000 264000
Porsche Mission R 326000 293000
Renault #15 Equipe Renault Elf R.S. 01 309000 267000
Shelby Monaco King Cobra 298000 250000
SUBARU #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT 260000 192000
Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020 358000 342000
Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID 380000 418000
Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III 380000 418000
Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra 268000 204000
Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI 269000 206000

