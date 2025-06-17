Forza Motorsport (2023): Champions Cup erweitert den Karrieremodus

Version Number:

Xbox Series X|S: 1.853.3921.0

PC (Microsoft Store): 1.853.3921.0

Steam: 1.853.3921.0

New Features, Content and Events [All Platforms]

Career: Champions Cup

New race car-focused Tours have been permanently added to the Career in the form of the new Champions Cup. Dive into the world of Motorsport in a variety of modern and historical racecars. Unlock Invitationals and complete them to earn some of the most highly coveted reward cars that have been added to the game to date.

One Make Tour Ginetta Juniors MX-5 Cup Series KTM X-Bow GT4 Series 488 Challenge Lamborghini Challenge Tour Completion Reward Car: 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar

Touring World Tour American Touring Eastern Touring European Touring Tour Completion Reward Car: 1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO

Thunder Tour Australian Supercars Forza T/A* Modern NASCAR IndyCar Tour Completion Reward Car: 1966 Ford #2 GT40 MkII Le Mans

Single Seat Tour Grand Prix Rivals Formula 70s Formula 60s Tour Completion Reward Car: 1939 Auto Union Type D

Endurance Tour American GT3 Global GTE Daytona Prototype European LMP2 Global Endurance American LMDh Tour Completion Reward Car: 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B

Invitational Series Early BMW Challenge Complete the One-Make Tour to unlock this Invitational. Invitational Completion Reward Car: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsport M4 GT3 Retro GT Complete the Touring World Tour to unlock this Invitational. Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R Historic Endurance Complete the Thunder World Tour to unlock this Invitational. Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1988 Chevrolet #77 Beretta Trans Am Birth of Grand Prix Complete the Single Seat Tour to unlock this Invitational. Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1977 Renault #15 Equipe Renault Elf R.S. 01 GTP Endurance Complete the Endurance Tour to unlock this Invitational. Invitational Completion Reward Car: 1988 Nissan #24 International R88C



* In the Forza T/A Series, we’ve also included the 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R alongside the four Forza T/A cars in the Forza Motorsport Car Pass. This is to ensure all players, even those who don’t own any of the DLC cars, can complete these events.

IndyCar

IndyCar has returned to Forza Motorsport! The 2025 Honda IndyCar and the 2025 Chevrolet IndyCar are both available to buy from the Showroom with in-game credits and will be discounted through July 2, 2025.

Jump into the all-new IndyCar Series in Featured Multiplayer or check out the IndyCar Series in the Thunder Tour in the new Champions Cup Career!

Returning Featured Tours and Reward Cars

Previous Featured Tours and reward cars make their return in Update 21, starting on July 3, with an additional Tour coming back to the game every month. Upon their return, each Tour and any associated rewards will be permanently available for all players to enjoy.

Whether you’re replaying your favorite Featured Tour or are playing it for the very first time, all returning Tours will appear within the Featured tab in Career.

Additionally, all previous Open Class Tour reward cars will be earnable by completing challenges in the Challenge Hub. These new challenges will be introduced on the same monthly cadence as the returning Featured Tours and will be permanently available in the Featured tab within Challenge Hub.

Featured Tour: Road to Race

Road to Race Tour (Starts July 2 5pm PT | July 3 12am UTC) Road: 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Road Atlanta – Club Circuit (8 laps) Mid-Ohio – Sports Car Circuit (6 laps) Grand Oak – Club Circuit (9 laps) Indianapolis – GP Circuit (5 laps) Race: 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps) Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (4 laps) Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (4 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps) Hakone – Club Circuit (8 laps) Mugello Club Circuit (8 laps) Silverstone – National Circuit (9 laps) Race: 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione F458 Italia GTC Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit (6 laps) Kyalami – GP Circuit (5 laps) Brands Hatch – Full Circuit (6 laps) Catalunya – GP Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit (6 laps) Nürburgring – GP Circuit (5 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (7 laps) Watkins Glen – Short Circuit (6 laps) Race: 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo Hakone – GP Circuit (7 laps) Mugello – Full Circuit (4 laps) Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps) Yas Marina – Full Circuit (4 laps) Road: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hockenheim – National Circuit (5 laps) Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit (10 laps) Catalunya – National Alt Circuit (7 laps) Silverstone – International Circuit (7 laps) Race: 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R Sebring – Full Circuit (4 laps) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit (3 laps) Maple Valley – Full Circuit (5 laps) Nürburgring – Nordschleife (1 lap) Reward Showcase (Complete all Road to Race Tour series) Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (6 laps)



Road to Race Reward Cars

Tour Completion Reward Car: 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE

Challenge Hub: 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R

Featured Tour: Track Toys Tour

Track Toys Tour (Starts August 6 5pm PT | August 7 12am UTC) Ginetta Juniors Weekend Warriors Kit Caterhams Track Toys Reward Showcase



Track Toys Tour Reward Cars

Tour Completion Reward Car: 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935

Challenge Hub Reward Car: 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupé

Featured Tour: Ringer Tour

Ringer Tour (Starts September 3 5pm PT | September 4 12am UTC) Showdown Series: BMW M Showdown Series: Audi Sport Showdown Series: Mercedes-AMG Showdown Series: Porsche 911 Reward Showcase



Ringer Tour Reward Cars

Tour Completion Reward Car: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Challenge Hub Reward Car: 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR

With Update 21, the Open Class Tour has been expanded to feature every class in the game! This means you can enjoy racing the slower cars in E Class and D Class all the way to the fastest and most competitive cars in P Class and X Class!

Open Class Tour (Starts July 2 5pm PT | July 3 12am UTC) E Class Series D Class Series C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series R Class Series P Class Series X Class Series Reward Showcase

Open Tour Reward Car: 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

This version of the Open Class Tour will always be available to enter! Check it out in Career mode and ensure you have all your favorite cars upgraded so you can bring them into each series.

Open Division Rivals

Feeling confident in your car building capabilities? Jump into Open Division Rivals, a new category of Rivals events that challenges builders to create the top-performing car within each production car division within a set PI limit.

This is also a great place to practice and test your build for the return of the Cycled Production Series in Featured Multiplayer – see more details in the Multiplayer section of the Release Notes.

Open Division Restriction Track Early Sport Compact Max 500 PI Suzuka Circuit – East Circuit Exotic GT Classics Max 800 PI WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Full Circuit Hot Hatch Icons Max 400 PI Hockenheim – Short Circuit Modern Exotic GT Max 800 PI Yas Marina Circuit – North Circuit Modern Hot Hatch Max 600 PI Grand Oak Raceway – Club Circuit Modern Hypercars Max 900 PI Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe – Full Circuit Modern Sport Compact Max 600 PI Hakone – Club Circuit Modern Sport Coupe Max 700 PI Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Modern Sport GT Max 800 PI Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Course Modern Sport Touring Max 700 PI Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit Sport Coupe Icons Max 400 PI Mugello Circuit – Club Circuit Sport GT Icons Max 700 PI Nürburgring – Sprint Circuit Sport Luxury Max 700 PI Silverstone Racing Circuit – International Circuit Sport Touring Classics Max 600 PI Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit Street Drag Racers Max 400 PI Watkins Glen International Speedway – Short Circuit] Track Toys Max 800 PI Road America – Full Circuit Vintage Exotic GT Max 400 PI Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – National Circuit Vintage Muscle Max 400 PI Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit Vintage Sport Compact Max 300 PI Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit

Manual Grid Ordering

Private Multiplayer now includes an option for the host to manually adjust the starting grid prior to race start. This option will be enabled in the Event Setup menu by default, providing the option to confirm or adjust any driver’s starting position.

Manual Grid Ordering can be enabled via the Private Multiplayer Event Setup menu in the ‚Rules‘ section by switching ‚Adjust grid before race‘ to ‚ON‘

New Public Meetups

Fujimi Kaido Track Day Meetup Calling all Touge racers! Do you have what it takes to set the best lap time on Fujimi Kaido? Put your car and driving skills to the test in this gauntlet of speed and control.

Top Speed Track Day Meetup Do you like going fast? This is the perfect Meetup for you! This Meetup takes drivers all around the globe onto tracks that allow even the fastest cars to be pushed to their absolute limit.

Cycled Ovals Track Day Meetup This Meetup is perfect for motorsport enthusiasts looking to experience the unique challenges, culture, and excitement of oval racing.



New Featured Multiplayer Series

IndyCar Series Step into the world of high-speed excitement in the premier open-wheel racing series, where precision, power, and passion collide on the track. The IndyCar Series will cycle between oval track layouts and GP/road layouts, with the appropriate aero parts being automatically swapped depending on the track type. The IndyCar Series will rotate in and out of Featured Multiplayer every week with the NASCAR Series.

Cycled Production Series Showcase the speed, agility, and engineering prowess of everyday production vehicles in this series where the division changes daily.



Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

In Update 21, Featured Multiplayer has been reorganized, incorporating player feedback, with the goal of providing players with even more event variety.

Due to the changes outlined below, some of the Series that were scheduled to be active between June 12 through June 19 may no longer be available after downloading the update, however some of these events, such as Week 7 of the 20th Anniversary Series will re-appear on June 19 at the normal weekly schedule change. Read on for further information.

Below is an outline of the changes made for each category of events in Featured Multiplayer, as well as an overview of the series rotation schedule and race lengths to expect within each series.

Featured The ‘Featured’ category has been updated to focus on some of our most popular racing series, putting them front and center for all players to easily jump into, including the new IndyCar Series!

Spec Events The ‘Spec Events’ category will now include a number of series, cycling between a rotation of one-make staples (such as MX-5 Cup, Ginetta Juniors, Formula Mazda, etc.) as well as historical spec division series.

Semi-Open Events A new ‘Semi-Open Events’ category has been added and focuses on events that challenge drivers to build and race their very own project car within a loose set of cycled car restrictions and themes. This includes a series that some players may recognize from previous Forza Motorsport titles – the Cycled Production Series! This series will feature a new Production Division each day, each with its own Max PI restriction. Additionally, this category will feature a rotating assortment of multi-class series, as well as other unique car building-focused events, such as the Mid-Engine Series, a new AWD series, 6 Cylinder Series, and more!

Open Events Finally, one of our top community requests – all Open Class Series have been made permanently available in the ‘Open Events’ category. Enjoy!



Category Series Rotation Series & Playlists (Theme / Race Length) Playlist Rotation Featured Permanent Touring Car Series Short

Medium

Long Weekly Weekly Forza GT2 Series Medium

Long Forza GT3 Series Medium

Long Daily Weekly NASCAR Series Medium

Long IndyCar Series GP Circuits – Medium

Oval Circuits – Medium Daily Weekly Forza P2 Series Long

Medium Forza Proto-H Series Long

Medium Forza P1 Series Long

Medium Daily Spec Events Weekly Ginetta Juniors Spec Series Short MX-5 Cup Spec Series Short Formula Mazda Spec Series Short Challenge Series Short Lamborghini Series Short N/A Weekly Subaru BRZ Spec Series Short Forza AUS Series Medium Miata Spec Series Short Mustang Shelby GT500 Spec Series Short BMW M3 Spec Series Short Ferrari FXX Spec Series Short VW Golf GTI Spec Series Short Modern Factory Racecar Series Medium Lexus RCF Spec Series Short BMW M Procar Spec Series Short Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series Short Porsche Mission R Spec Series Short N/A Weekly The Birth of Grand Prix Series Medium Vintage Le Mans Sportscar Series Medium GTP/C Series Medium Formula 60s Series Medium Early LMP Series Medium Early Factory Racecar Series Medium Formula 70s Series Medium Vintage Le Mans Prototype Medium GTX Sportscars Series Medium Grand Prix Rivals Series Medium Prototype Group Series Medium N/A Seasonal Daytona Sports Car Series (available in January) Long

Endurance 12 Hours of Sebring Series (available in March) Long

Endurance Endurance Series (available in October, June) Forza Proto-H, Forza P2, Forza GT3 Daily Semi-Open Events Permanent Cycled Production Series Modern Exotic GT, Max 800 PI – Short

Vintage Muscle, Max 400 PI – Short

Modern Hypercars, Max 900 PI – Short

Sport Touring Classics, Max 600 PI – Short

Modern Hot Hatch, Max 600 PI – Short

Sport GT Icons, Max 700 PI – Short

Modern Sport Compact, Max 600 PI – Short

Hot Hatch Icons, Max 400 PI – Short

Modern Sport Coupe, Max 700 PI – Short

Vintage Sport Compact, Max 300 PI – Short

Modern Sport GT, Max 800 PI – Short

Early Sport Compact, Max 500 PI – Short

Modern Sport Touring, Max 700 PI – Short

Sport Coupe Icons, Max 400 PI – Short

Track Toys, Max 800 PI – Short

Exotic GT Classics, Max 800 PI – Short

Sport Luxury, Max 700 PI – Short

Vintage Exotic GT, Max 400 PI – Short

Street Drag Racers, Max 400 PI – Short Daily Weekly 20th Anniversary Series All FM Cover Cars (Multi-Class) – Short Porsche Multi-Class Series Historic Porsche – Medium

Modern Porsche – Medium BMW Challenge Series Medium Road to Race Series Audi RS 3 ’20 / Audi #1 RS 3 LMS – Medium

Dodge Viper ’16 / Dodge #93 Viper – Medium

Ford GT ’17 / Ford #66 GT – Medium

AM GT12 ’15 / AM #7 Vantage – Medium

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 / 911 GT3 R ’23 – Medium

Chev. C7 Z06 ’15 / Chev. #3 C7 – Medium

Ferrari 458 Italia / #62 F458 GTC – Medium Ford Mustang Challenge Series Medium Multi-Class Series EDC Classes – Medium

BAS Classes – Medium

RPX Classes – Medium Daily Weekly RWD Series E Class – Short

D Class – Short

C Class – Short

B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short

R Class – Short 4 Cylinder Series E Class – Short

D Class – Short

C Class – Short

B Class – Short Front-Engine Series E Class – Short

D Class – Short

C Class – Short

B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short 6 Cylinder Series D Class – Short

C Class – Short

B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short AWD Series C Class – Short

B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short

R Class – Short 8 Cylinder Series D Class – Short

B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short Mid-Engine Series B Class – Short

A Class – Short

S Class – Short

R Class – Short

P Class – Short FWD Series E Class – Short

D Class – Short

C Class – Short

B Class – Short 12 Cylinder Series A Class – Short

S Class – Short

R Class – Short Daily Open Events Permanent E Class Series Short N/A Permanent D Class Series Short N/A Permanent C Class Series Short N/A Permanent B Class Series Short N/A Permanent A Class Series Short N/A Permanent S Class Series Short N/A Permanent R Class Series Short N/A Permanent P Class Series Short N/A Permanent X Class Series Short N/A

VIP + Drift Rivals

In addition to Open Division Rivals, all VIP Rivals have been re-activated and will always remain available to play, and we’ve added 8 permanent Drift Rivals events.

These include the Ghost of Fujimi Drift Rivals from Update 20, Open Class Drift events for A, B, and C classes, as well as new Formula Drift themed events.

There’s also Japanese Drift Battle, where can take part in the epic rivalry between two drift-tuned machines: the 2022 Toyota GR86 and the 2022 SUBARU BRZ.

Drift Rivals Event Car Track Ghost of Fujimi 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit Reverse Open Class Drift – A Class Any A Class Grand Oak Raceway – Club Circuit Open Class Drift – B Class Any B Class Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Open Class Drift – C Class Any C Class Hockenheim – Short Circuit Japanese Drift Battle Drift Spec Toyota GR86 or Drift Spec SUBARU BRZ Suzuka Circuit – East Formula Drift at Road Atlanta Any Formula Drift Car Road Atlanta Formula Drift at Laguna Seca Any Formula Drift Car Laguna Seca Formula Drift at Barcelona-Catalunya Any Formula Drift Car Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – National

Featured Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts Ends Forza Ferrari on Mugello 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Mugello Circuit – Full Circuit June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC A New Era of Racing with McLaren 2013 McLaren P1 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Maple Valley – Full Circuit July 9 5pm PT / July 10 12am UTC Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC What We’ve Been Racing Towards 2017 Ford GT Yas Marina – Full Circuit July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC Ultimate Automotive Playset 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Hockenheim- Full Circuit July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage 1997 McLaren F1 GT Sunset Peninsula Raceway – Full Circuit Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC Track Day at Maple Valley 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Maple Valley – Full Circuit Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Corvette E-Ray on Hakone 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Sept. 10 5pm PT / Sept. 11 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Challenge Hub includes objectives and rewards for Career, Featured Multiplayer and Rivals.

Some of these will always be available as they are introduced to the game. These include reward cars associated with both the Builders Cup and Champions Cup, as well as a collection of driver suits that you can unlock at any time.

Every month new challenges featuring reward cars from previously released Featured Tours will be permanently added to the game. There will also be limited-time challenges where you can obtain seasonal driver suits and credit rewards.

Here’s a closer look at the challenges you can complete throughout the rest of June, as well as those coming in July, August, and September.

Featured Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends Forza Motorsport 4 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚Forza Ferrari on Mugello‘ Featured Rivals event FM4 20th Anniversary Livery June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC Forza Motorsport 5 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚A New Era of Racing with McLaren‘ Featured Rivals event FM5 20th Anniversary Livery July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC Forza Motorsport 6 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚What We’ve Been Racing Towards‘ Featured Rivals event FM6 20th Anniversary Livery July 16 5pm PT / July 17 12am UTC July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC Forza Motorsport 7 Rivals Celebration Reward Complete a clean lap in the ‚Ultimate Automotive Playset‘ Featured Rivals event FM7 20th Anniversary Livery July 30 5pm PT / July 31 12am UTC Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3’ Rivals event Logitech Suit II July 9 5pm PT / July 10 12am UTC Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Forza Motorsport (2023) Rivals Celebration Reward (1 of 2) Complete a clean lap in the ‚Track Day at Maple Valley‘ Featured Rivals event FM 20th Anniversary Livery (Cadillac) Aug. 13 5pm PT / Aug. 14 12am UTC Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Forza Motorsport (2023) Rivals Celebration Reward (2 of 2) Complete a clean lap in the ‚Corvette E-Ray on Hakone‘ Featured Rivals event FM 20th Anniversary Livery (Corvette) Aug. 27 5pm PT / Aug. 28 12am UTC Sept. 10 5pm PT / Sept. 11 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage’ Rivals event Logitech Suit II Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC

Permanent Reward Car Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Road to Race Challenge Complete the Road-to-Race Tour 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC Reach for the Sky Win a race on Suzuka – Full Circuit in any Nissan car 1998 Nissan #23 Pennzoil NISMO Skyline GT-R July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC Fujimi 500 Complete 49 laps in an IndyCar on Fujimi Kaido (any layout) 1 million Credits July 2 5pm PT / July 3 12am UTC Track Toys Challenge Complete all series in the Track Toys Tour 2019 Porsche #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC BMW Joyride Complete 10 laps in any BMW 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe Aug. 6 5pm PT / Aug. 7 12am UTC Ringer Challenge Complete all series in the Ringer Tour 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC Daytona Champions Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on Daytona Sports Car Circuit 1974 Porsche #1 911 RSR Sept. 3 5pm PT / Sept. 4 12am UTC

Permanent Driver Suit Challenges

Title Description Reward Master of Production Complete 10 races in the Cycled Production Series in Featured Multiplayer or Complete the Open Class Tour in Career Weekend Warrior Driver Suit Out of this World Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race or Get on the Podium 3 times in Career Cosmic Driver Suit Be Kind, Don’t Rewind Complete 25 clean laps in Rivals Rewind Driver Suit Old Timers Complete 10 races in any car from the 20th century Vintage Driver Suit Road Car Expert Complete 10 races in any car in the Modern Sport GT division Road Driver Suit Race Car Fanatic Complete 10 races in any car in the Forza Proto-H division Race Driver Suit Melted Rubber Complete 10 races at Laguna Seca Molten Driver Suit Mustang Mania Complete 10 races in any Ford Mustang Mustang Driver Suit NASCAR Fever Complete 100 laps in any NASCAR NASCAR Driver Suit Frozen Stiff Complete 25 clean laps in the rain Frostbite Driver Suit Racing Rebel Complete 10 races in any E Class car Rebellious Driver Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport’ series Forza Motorsport Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2’ series Forza Motorsport 2 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3’ series Forza Motorsport 3 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4’ series Forza Motorsport 4 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5’ series Forza Motorsport 5 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6’ series Forza Motorsport 6 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7’ series Forza Motorsport 7 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport (2023) Challenge Complete 15 total races in any game mode Forza Motorsport (2023) Racing Suit

July 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward Day at the Beach Complete 10 races in any game mode Beach Day Driver Suit Career Challenge Complete 25 laps in Career 75,000 Credits Open Class Challenge Complete 10 races in a B Class car 75,000 Credits Multiplayer Challenge Complete 10 races in Featured Multiplayer 150,000 Credits Rivals Challenge Complete 15 clean laps in Rivals 75,000 Credits Track Challenge Get on the podium at Hakone 75,000 Credits

August 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward Heating Up Complete 10 races in any game mode Liquid Earth Driver Suit Career Challenge Complete 15 clean laps in Career 75,000 Credits Decade Challenge Complete 5 races in a car from the 1990s 75,000 Credits Multiplayer Challenge Complete 50 laps in Featured Multiplayer 150,000 Credits Rivals Challenge Complete 25 laps in Rivals 75,000 Credits Track Challenge Complete a race at Laguna Seca in an American Car 75,000 Credits

September 2025 Challenges

Title Description Reward You Can’t See Me Complete 10 races in any game mode Autumn Camo Driver Suit Career Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Career 150,000 Credits Division Challenge Complete 5 races in any car in the Modern Sport GT Division 75,000 Credits Multiplayer Challenge Complete 25 laps in Featured Multiplayer 75,000 Credits Drift Challenge Get a drift score of 15,000 or higher in any Drift Rivals event 75,000 Credits Track Challenge Complete 5 clean laps at Sunset Peninsula 75,000 Credits

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Career [All Platforms]

The all-new race car-focused Champions Cup can be found in the Career menu in its own dedicated tab.

Previous Featured Tours will be added to and made permanently available within the Featured tab each month.

All Builders Cup Tours are now immediately unlocked, which means you no longer need to complete the Modern Tour to access the 3 other Builders Cup Tours.

The list of eligible cars in select Builders Cup Series has been expanded with the following choices: Practical Performance 2022 Toyota GR86 2022 Subaru BRZ 2022 Hyundai Elantra N 2021 Hyundai i20 N 2020 Hyundai i30 N 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Built for Sport 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe 2021 Lexus LC 500 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Super Sedans 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Premium Performance 2014 BMW M4 Coupe 2018 Lotus Evora GT430 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster 2018 Saleen S1 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black series 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Edition 2013 SRT Viper GTS 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2020 McLaren GT 2017 Nissan GT-R 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo Track Specials 1991 Holder HSV Commodore Group A SV 1986 BMW M635 CSi German Rivals 2006 Audi RS 4 2003 BMW M5 2002 BMW M3-GTR 2001 Audi RS4 Avant JDM Legends 1991 Mitsubishi Lance Evolution VI GSR 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B-Sti 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A Iconic Muscle 2024 Ford Mustang GT Pony Car Showdown 1967 Shelby GT 500 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT



Tracks introduced to Forza Motorsport after the launch of the game have been added to select Builders Cup Series: Built for Sport: Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Premium Performance Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit MX-5 Challenge Road Atlanta – Short Course JDM Legends Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit Enthusiast Reward Showcase Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit Reverse Iconic Muscle Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit C8 Challenge Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit Vintage Hatch Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Reverse Retro Tuners Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit



Meetups [All Platforms]

Oval track layouts have been removed from the Cycled Track Drift Meetup (infield layouts will remain)

Fixed potential exploit with drift scores increasing when exiting and reentering events in Public Meetups. [2021571]

Fixed an issue in Public Meetups where cars could be controlled while in the Pause menu. [2024501]

Rivals [All Platforms]

A new category of Rivals events ‘Open Division’ has been added to Rivals representing each of the production car divisions in the game.

8 new permanent Drift Rivals events have been added to the Dirft Zone Rivals category.

A new ‘Spec Division – IndyCar‘ Rivals event has been added to the Spec Division Rivals category

All VIP Rivals events have been re-activated and will remain permanently available.

Featured Multiplayer BoP / Spec Changes [All Platforms]

Changes outlined below were implemented with help from participants in our Forza Insiders Program. As always, their assistance in helping us deliver competitively balanced cars is very much appreciated!

Forza Touring Car BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45) From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change -2.0% From Stock -5.0% Stock Stock -6.0% 2018 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 From Update 20 No Change No Change +3.0% No Change From Stock -7.0% +6.0% +3.0% -19.0%

Forza GT2 BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% No Change From Stock +3.0% +1.0% +1.0% +2.0% 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R From Update 20 -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% From Stock +3.0% +2.0% -1.0% 1.0% 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR From Update 20 -1.0% No Change +2.0% Front +3.0% Rear -1.0% From Stock -3.0% +1.0% -4.0% Front +46.0% Rear -3.0% 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans From Update 20 +0.5% No Change -1.0% +0.5% From Stock -4.5% Stock -3.0% -0.5% 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock +2.0% +1.0% -1.0% 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR From Update 20 No Change No Change +4.0% Rear No Change From Stock Stock +1.0% -4.0% Front 6.0% 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE From Update 20 -0.5% No Change +2.0% -1.0% From Stock -7.5% Stock -8.0% -9.0% 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock -17.0% +1.0% Stock -9.0% 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock -16.0% -1.0% +6.0% Front +16.0% Rear -8.0% 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R From Update 20 -2.0% No Change +9.0% -2.0% From Stock -2.0% Stock -13.0% Stock

Forza GT3 BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC From Update 20 -0.5% No Change +5.0% Front +6.0% Rear -0.5% From Stock +26.5% +6.0% +18.0% Front +37.0% Rear +17.5% 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% Front No Change From Stock -2.0% -3.0% +10.0% Front +8.0% Rear -16.0% 2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R From Update 20 No Change No Change +2.0% -1.0% From Stock -2.0% -3.0% +18.0% +4.0% 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5% +2.0% No Change From Stock -2.0% +3.0% +7.0% Front +5.0% Rear -12.0% 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 From Update 20 -1.5% -2.0% -5.0% Front +5.0% Rear -1.5% From Stock +9.5% +5.0% -5.0% Front +5.0% Rear -1.5% 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 From Update 20 No Change -0.5% -6.0% Front +3.0% Rear No change From Stock +1.0% +3.5% -8.0% Front +12.0% Rear -3.0% 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 From Update 20 -1.0% -0.5% +3.0% Front +1.0% Rear -1.0% From Stock +8.0% Stock +3.0% Front +1.0% Rear +8.0% 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock +20.0% 3.5% +14.0% Front +51.0% Rear 19.0% 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change -2.0% Front +8.0% Rear No Change From Stock +14.0% -1.0% -4.0% Front +6.0% Rear -4.0% 2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5% +2.0% No Change From Stock +18.0% -5.5% +21.0% +10.0% 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 From Update 20 No Change No Change -4.0% Front +1.0% Rear No Change From Stock Stock 1.0% -4.0% Front +1.0% Rear +4.0% 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock +4.0% +1.0% +3.0% Front +27.0% Rear -3.0% 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 From Update 20 No Change +0.5% -2.0% Front 3.0% Rear No Change From Stock Stock +0.5% -4.0% Front +1.0% Rear -2.0%

Forza Proto-H BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Grip Downforce Drag 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 Dpi From Update 20 +6.0% No Change No Change -2.0% -5.0% From Stock +14.0% +12.0% Stock +17.0% -5.0% 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R From Update 20 -1.0% No Change No Change +2.0% -11.0% From Stock +9.0% +5.0% Stock +10.0% -11.0% 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change No Change -12.0% From Stock Stock Stock Stock Stock Stock 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front +13.0% Front +3.0% Rear -5.0% From Stock -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front +29.0% Front -12.0% Rear -5.0% 2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front +13.0% Front +3.0% Rear -5.0% From Stock -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front +29.0% Front -12.0% Rear -5.0% 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 20 -3.0% +2.0% +1.0% Front +13.0% Front +3.0% Rear -5.0% From Stock -3.0% 2.0% 1.0% Front +29.0% Front -12.0% Rear -5.0% 2024 Lamborghini SC63 From Update 20 +1.0% No Change No Change +4.0% Rear -13.0% From Stock +1.0% Stock Stock -4.0% Front -1.0% 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 From Update 20 No Change No Change No Change -13.0% Front +11.0% Rear -16.5% From Stock -3.0% Stock Stock -13.0% Front +11.0% Rear -1.5%

Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where The End of Race timer and Ready to Start UI were overlapping for players once one player finishes a race while a player is in the pre-race screen [2043428]

Fixed an issue where UI elements were missing during a Circuit Race with Practice and Qualifying. [2048305]

Rivals [All Platforms]

Due to the outlined BoP Changes above, the Spec Division leaderboards for the following events have been reset: Spec Division – Forza Proto-H Spec Division – Forza GT2 Spec Division – Forza GT3

Post-race Target Time prompt now displays the player’s target time instead of the best time. [1891728]

Fixed an issue where players would get a network error trying to access Rivals if they have received a Ban Warning. [1927541]

UI [All Platforms]

The Challenge Hub menu has been reorganized to more effectively communicate where rewards can be earned as well as the type of rewards available to unlock.

Challenge Hub also now includes a number of previous reward suits that can be earned by completing a number of permanent challenges. Additional suit challenges will periodically rotate into both the Featured tab and the Driver Suit tab.

In Featured Multiplayer’s Open Class Series, the car on focus in Car Select menu is now the last car player used for that series/class. [1883615]

Fixed an issue where the Driver list in multiple scenes displayed multiple drivers as blue. [2023156]

Fixed an issue where the displayed credits would carry over from event to event in Public Meetups. [2030099]

Users are now notified how much XP and Credits they earned after exiting a Meetup. [2015410]

AI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where AI would sometimes behave incorrectly transitioning between oval and circuit racing. [2031705]

Fixed an issue where AI on the lowest difficulty level would struggle to complete a full lap on Fujimi Kaido. [2041872]

Fixed an issue where AI cars would not drive as expected when the player was a great distance away. [2041872]

Fixed an issue where faster AI cars would be hesitant to overtake slower AI cars. [2019965]

Fixed an issue where AI would occasionally go very slowly through the Bus Stop chicane on Daytona. [2026038]

Fixed an issue where the player’s car would sometimes swerve at pit exit before regaining control. [1886580]

Improved the race start behavior on Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. [2025097]

Accessibility [All Platforms]

The „Vote for next track“ menu title is now narrated in Public Meetups [2037464]

Track change messaging is now read by the screen narrator. [2036099]

Screen Narrator now reads the users „Current Lap“ score after receiving a new score within Public Meetups Drift Event Playlists. [2024536]

Accessories [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where that caused the Fanatec DD2 racing wheel to be assigned the incorrect mapping profile. [2033668]

Cars

2013 #10 Holden Xbox Racing Team Commodore VF has been removed from the Forza Specials division and added to the Forza AUS Division [2024391]

To make the Champions Cup more accessible to all players, we have adjusted the in-game pricing for most racecars. Of the cars affected, 162 (87%) of them saw a decrease in their price. This means most racecars will now be more affordable to purchase from the Showroom.

Please note that Reward Cars and DLC cars may also be included in this list, and in those cases, the pricing change only impacts buying additional copies of the car / selling the car.

A full breakdown of all car pricing adjustments is as follows – with old and new pricing reflected using their in-game credits value in the Showroom.