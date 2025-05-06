Forza Motorsport (2023): Legendäre Fujimi Kaido-Strecke zum 20. Jubiläum

New Features, Content and Events [All Platforms]

Track Addition

Fujimi Kaido Full Circuit (16.5 kilometers | 10.24 miles) Full Circuit Reverse (16.5 kilometers | 10.24 miles)



Public Meetups

Join other players on-track without the pressure of competition, car restrictions or race rules in Meetups. Drive, tune, upgrade your car, enjoy the dynamic time of day and weather, and vote to change the track at any time for the current Meetup event!

Fujimi Kaido Drift Meetup – Go sideways on massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads in this 24/7 Meetup at Fujimi Kaido with Drift Scoring enabled.

– Go sideways on massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads in this 24/7 Meetup at Fujimi Kaido with Drift Scoring enabled. Cycled Track Drift Meetup – All 73 track layouts are available in this Drift Meetup where you can vote for your favorite drift track.

– All 73 track layouts are available in this Drift Meetup where you can vote for your favorite drift track. Nürburgring Nordschleife Track Day Meetup – Tackle the ‘Green Hell’ in this 24/7 Meetup at the Nordschleife – the perfect track to test any car build and put it through its paces.

– Tackle the ‘Green Hell’ in this 24/7 Meetup at the Nordschleife – the perfect track to test any car build and put it through its paces. Cycled Track Day Meetup– All 73 track layouts are available in this Meetup where you’re encouraged to set your best lap time on any track, in any car.

To switch cars while in a Meetup, you need to go back to the pre-race menu. Pause the game and select ‘Exit -> Leave Race’ to return to the Pre-Race menu.

Downloadable Content

Forza Motorsport: Racing Heroes Car Pack (5 cars) 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 2008 Mazda Furai 2001 Formula Drift #215 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 1997 Toyota Mark II Tourer V JZX100 1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5

(5 cars) Available for USD $4.99|EUR €4.99|GBP £3.99 on the Microsoft Store and Steam.

Not included with the Premium Edition, Premium Add-Ons Bundle, or Car Pass.

Drivatar AI Improvements

We’ve introduced a major update to our AI system focusing on cleaner and safer racing. This means significant improvements to collision avoidance and side-by-side behavior, especially during those tricky race starts. Go to Forza.net to learn more about these AI changes.

Steering Wheel (Plug and Play) Updates

This update adds new wheel features to Forza Motorsport, including steering wheel calibration and authentic car specific turns lock-to-lock. This will be most noticeable for race cars, which typically have fewer degrees of steering lock-to-lock.

Prior to this release, the default steering behavior was to use the full range of your steering wheel for all cars – which could be tuned globally in the Settings menu or per-car through the Tuning Setup menu.

With this release, now that we are accurately simulating steering sensitivity for each car, we needed to reset the user’s „Steering Lock Range“ in the Tune Setup menu as well as the „Steering Sensitivity“ in the Settings menu.

The default force feedback settings have been adjusted for most wheels as well. If you have already tuned your steering wheel settings, the new default settings will not overwrite your configuration. Check out the Advanced Wheel settings to calibrate your wheel for the best experience.

Soundtrack

A selection of music from Forza Motorsport 3, 4, 5 and 6 has also been added to the game’s music playlist, alongside 3 new sequences of music from Forza Motorsport 3-5 composer, Lance Hayes.

Career Events

Featured Tour: 20th Anniversary Tour (Permanent) Spirit of Forza Motorsport (Starts May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC) Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit (1 lap) Maple Valley – Full Circuit (5 laps) WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps) Sunset Peninsula Raceway – Full Circuit (5 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2 (Starts May 14 5pm PT | May 15 12am UTC) Mugello Circuit – Club Circuit (7 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (6 laps) Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Short Course (7 laps) Suzuka Circuit – Full Circuit (3 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3 (Starts May 21 5pm PT | May 22 12am UTC) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit (4 laps) Silverstone Racing Circuit – Grand Prix Circuit (4 laps) Road America – Full Circuit (4 laps) Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe – Full Circuit (2 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4 (Starts May 28 5pm PT | May 29 12am UTC) Hockenheim – Full Circuit (5 laps) Sunset Peninsula Raceway – Full Circuit Reverse (5 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (4 laps) Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Grand Prix Circuit (5 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5 (Starts June 4 5pm PT | June 5 12am UTC) Mount Panorama Circuit – Bathurst Circuit (4 laps) Yas Marina Circuit – Full Circuit (4 laps) Silverstone Racing Circuit – Grand Prix Circuit (4 laps) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit (3 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6 (Starts June 11 5pm PT | June 12 12am UTC) Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit (9 laps) Virginia International Raceway – Full Circuit (4 laps) Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit (5 laps) Daytona Intl Speedway – Sports Car Circuit (4 laps) Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7 (Starts June 18 5pm PT | June 19 12am UTC) Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit (6 laps) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit (3 laps) Mugello Circuit – Full Circuit (4 laps) Nürburgring – Nordschleife (1 lap) Reward Showcase (Complete all 20th Anniversary Tour series) Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit (1 lap)



Open Class Tour (Available from May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC – June 18 5pm PT | June 19 12am PT) D Class Series C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series R Class Series Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Class Tour series) Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit (6 laps)

(Available from May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC – June 18 5pm PT | June 19 12am PT)

Reward Cars

20th Anniversary Tour: 2022 Acura NSX Type S

2022 Acura NSX Type S Open Class Tour: 2024 Nissan Z NISMO

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack

1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV

2005 #1 Sierra Enterprises Lancer Evolution Time Attack

The 1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack and 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV can be earned for free from their respective Featured Rivals and Drift Rivals events.

Car Updates

We’ve added a Mugen bodykit for the 2005 Honda NSX-R. In addition, all players will receive an optional 20th Anniversary livery that can be applied to the car.

In addition, these previous Forza Motorsport cover cars featured in the 20th Anniversary Tour have received updated audio to coincide with their new events:

2005 Honda NSX-R

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro

2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

2013 McLaren P1

2017 Ford GT

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Racing Suits

The following driver suits can be unlocked from the Challenge Hub for 20th Anniversary:

20th Anniversary Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Gifted to all players from May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC.

Forza Motorsport Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 2 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 3 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 4 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 5 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 6 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.

Forza Motorsport 7 Racing Suit Unlock Prerequisite: Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7’ series in the 20th Anniversary Featured Tour.



Spotlight Cars

Forza Motorsport’s 20th Anniversary Update highlights seven Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week. Some weeks include a bonus discount that complement our Spotlight cars.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 2005 Honda NSX-R May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z, 2008 Aston Martin DBS (Bonus) May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, 2012 BMW M5 (Bonus) May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC 2013 McLaren P1, 2013 Audi RS7 Sportback (Bonus) June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC 2017 Ford GT June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC

These Spotlight cars can be used in the Spirit of Motorsport Tour and Spotlight Rivals, the 20th Anniversary Series in Featured Multiplayer, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Cars Discount Starts Discount Ends 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, 2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R, 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1) May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC 2008 Aston Martin DBS, 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4, 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, 1991 Mazda #55 Mazda 787B, 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale, 2016 Ford Shelby GT-350R, 2013 Lamborghini Veneno, 1997 McLaren F1 GT June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC 2017 Acura NSX, 2014 BMW M4 Coupé, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe, 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC

New Featured Multiplayer Series

20th Anniversary Series (Available from May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC – June 25 5pm PT | June 26 12am UTC) Experience the evolution of Forza Motorsport in an epic series that celebrates iconic cover cars and tracks from our past games! Join the 20th Anniversary Series in Featured Multiplayer and check back every week over the next seven weeks for updated car restrictions and tracks.

(Available from May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am UTC – June 25 5pm PT | June 26 12am UTC) The Challenge Series (Available from May 14 5pm PT | May 15 12am UTC – May 21 5pm PT | May 22 12am UTC) Compete for the podium in the 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge in an epic one-make series that is a common stepping stone to higher levels of competitive racing.

(Available from May 14 5pm PT | May 15 12am UTC – May 21 5pm PT | May 22 12am UTC) Lamborghini Series (Available from May 28 5pm PT | May 29 12am UTC – June 4 5pm PT | June 5 12am UTC) The Lamborghini Super Trofeo sees drivers of all backgrounds compete annually across three continents in the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo to crown the Lamborghini World Champion.

(Available from May 28 5pm PT | May 29 12am UTC – June 4 5pm PT | June 5 12am UTC)

Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends 20th Anniversary Series + Modern Factory Racecar Series + BMW Procar Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC 20th Anniversary Series + The Challenge Series + Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC 20th Anniversary Series + Forza Proto-H Series + Subaru BRZ Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC 20th Anniversary Series + Lamborghini Series + Mazda Miata Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC 20th Anniversary Series + Community Choice Series + VW Golf GTI Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC 20th Anniversary Series + Daily Racers Series + Ferrari FXX Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC

Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts Ends Fujimi Kaido Touge 1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC VIP Rivals: Cadillac Throwback 2023 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Where Dreams Are Driven 2005 Honda NSX-R WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Full Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #1 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – Full Circuit May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC Jump Ahead on Road Atlanta 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Course May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC A Love Letter to Car Fans 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC July 9 5pm PT / July 10 12am UTC Forza Ferrari on Mugello 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Mugello Circuit – Full Circuit June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC July 2 5pm PT / July 312am UTC Ghost of Fujimi 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex Fujimi Kaido – Full Circuit Reverse May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Super Supra 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV Grand Oak Raceway – Full Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Open Class Drift – A Class Any A Class car Catalunya – National Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Open Class Drift – B Class Any B Class car Suzuka – East Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Open Class Drift – C Class Any C Class car Maple Valley –Short Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC Spotlight – Honda NSX-R 2005 Honda NSX-R Silverstone – International Circuit May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC Spotlight – Nissan Z 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Sebring – Short Circuit May 14 5pm PT / May 15 12am UTC May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC Spotlight – Audi R8 2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI quattro Hockenheim – Full Circuit May 21 5pm PT / May 22 12am UTC May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC Spotlight – Ferrari 458 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia Le Mans – Full Circuit May 28 5pm PT / May 29 12am UTC June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC Spotlight – McLaren P1 2013 McLaren P1 Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit June 4 5pm PT / June 5 12am UTC June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC Spotlight – Ford GT 2017 Ford GT Watkins Glen – Full Circuit June 11 5pm PT / June 12 12am UTC June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC Spotlight – Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Maple Valley – Full Circuit June 18 5pm PT / June 19 12am UTC June 25 5pm PT / June 26 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

May 7 5:00 PM PT – June 25 5:00 PM PT | May 8 12:00 AM UTC – June 26 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward 20th Anniversary Tour Challenge Complete all series in the 20th Anniversary Tour in Career OR Complete 20 races in the 20th Anniversary Series in Featured Multiplayer 2022 Acura NSX Type S Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 2024 Nissan Z NISMO Drift Champion Get a Drift Score of 20,000 in the ‚Super Supra‘ Drift Rivals event 1995 Formula Drift #34 Toyota Supra MkIV Downhill Daredevil Complete 1 clean lap in the ‘Fujimi Kaido Touge’ Rivals Event 1984 Toyota #25 Horsepower Techs Starlet Time Attack Spirit of Forza Motorsport Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport’ series Forza Motorsport Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 2’ series Forza Motorsport 2 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 3’ series Forza Motorsport 3 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 4’ series Forza Motorsport 4 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 5’ series Forza Motorsport 5 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 6’ series Forza Motorsport 6 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7 Challenge Complete the ‘Spirit of Forza Motorsport 7’ series Forza Motorsport 7 Racing Suit Spirit of Forza Motorsport (2023) Challenge Complete 15 total races in any game mode Forza Motorsport (2023) Racing Suit Forza Motorsport 1 Rival Celebration Reward Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Where Dreams Are Driven’ Rivals event 50,000 Credits Forza Motorsport 2 Rival Celebration Reward Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Jump Ahead on Road Atlanta’ Featured Rivals event Livery for the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Forza Motorsport 3 Rival Celebration Reward Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘A Love Letter to Car Fans’ Rivals event 50,000 Credits

Weekly Challenges

Week 1: May 7 5:00 PM PT – May 14 5:00 PM PT | May 8 12:00 AM UTC – May 15 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in the 2005 Honda NSX-R in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps on Fujimi Kaido 15,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‚Spotlight – 2005 Honda NSX-R’ Rivals Event 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete 10 laps on any Fujimi Kaido layout 25,000 Credits

Week 2: May 14 5:00 PM PT – May 21 5:00 PM PT | May 15 12:00 AM UTC – May 22 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 15,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat a rival in the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium on any Suzuka layout 15,000 Credits

Week 3: May 21 5:00 PM PT – May 28 5:00 PM PT | May 22 12:00 AM UTC – May 29 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 2010 R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI Quattro 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – National Circuit 15,000 Credits

Week 4: May 28 5:00 PM PT – June 4 5:00 PM PT | May 29 12:00 AM UTC – May 30 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Spotlight – 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia‘ Rivals event 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps 15,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete 10 laps on any Sunset Peninsula layout 15,000 Credits

Week 5: June 4 5:00 PM PT – June 11 5:00 PM PT | May 30 12:00 AM UTC – June 12 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 races in the 2013 McLaren P1 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get a Segment Score of 9 or higher on any track 15,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‚Spotlight – McLaren P1 ’13’ Rivals Event 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium on any Yas Marina Circuit layout 15,000 Credits

Week 6: June 11 5:00 PM PT – June 18 5:00 PM PT | June 12 12:00 AM UTC – June 19 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in the 2017 Ford GT in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 2017 Ford GT 15,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat a rival in the 2017 Ford GT 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit 15,000 Credits

Week 7: June 18 5:00 PM PT – June 25 5:00 PM PT | June 19 12:00 AM UTC – June 26 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the rain 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event 15,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 9 or higher on any track 15,000 Credits

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Forza Motorsport no longer crashes when players quickly enter the Challenge Hub menu. [2008705]

Fixed navigation issues on PC when changing from mouse input to keyboard after the syncing entitlements menu popup in the Store. [1891746]

Fixed some crashes when generating thumbnails for certain cars. [1937817]

Fixed an issue where the Virtual Keyboard could cause a crash if the player backed out of it during a transition. [1951222]

Fixed a crash related to recording times on very long races. [1971015]

The game will no longer crash when the player enters the Challenge Hub while the session Host is changing tracks in Private Multiplayer. [1986868]

We’ve made general stability improvements across the board to improve your Forza Motorsport experience. [1626324], [1901735], [1907127], [1957376]

Rendering [All Platforms]

Fixed mesh/texture pop-in issues at Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit when graphics were set to ‘visuals’. [1811277]

DRIVER NOTE: For PC players using an RTX GPU, NVIDIA has released a hotfix driver to address a shadow flickering issue in Forza Motorsport that may be experienced when racing at night: GeForce Hotfix Display Driver version 576.26 | NVIDIA) [2017392]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where using Quick Upgrade with a car body conversion equipped and a negative Car Points balance would cause invalid parts to be installed under certain circumstances. [1946524]

Fixed an issue where the player’s vehicle would bump into the wall of the pit lane when leaving the pit of Road Atlanta. [1986035]

Career [All Platforms]

Players now retain control over inputs when accepting an invite while skipping Practice in a Career event. [1986804]

Wet tires are now properly applied when skipping Practice in cases where the weather in Practice and Featured Races differ in Career mode. [1952249]

Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]

In Update 20, we’re including a few additional fixes to further help improve lobby sizes after the multiplayer services change made with Update 18 (Velocity).

Adjusted the default fuel amount to more closely align with the number of laps in each race.

Car Proximity Radar is now enabled by default in Featured Multiplayer. Players can adjust the positioning or disable the feature via the Settings menu if they so desire. [1981095]

Fixed an issue where Lap Split times were not displaying in the HUD for Multi-Class/Timed Races. [1985112]

Fixed a UI issue where safety rating would display an E Safety Rating when the underlying rating was somewhere in-between two letter grades. [1985219]

Fixed an occasional crash when switching to certain cars in Featured Multiplayer after joining an event. [1832249]

Featured Multiplayer BoP / Spec Changes [All Platforms]

Changes outlined below were implemented with help from participants in our Forza Insiders Program.

Forza GT2 BoP Changes

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R From Update 19 -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% No Change From Stock +3.0% +1.0% -1.0% +2.0% 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R From Update 19 -1.0% -1.0% No Change No Change From Stock +4.0% +3.0% Stock +2.0% 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR From Update 19 -1.0% No Change -7.0% Front +37.0% Rear -1.0% From Stock -2.0% +1.0% -6.0% Front +43.0% Rear -2.0% 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans From Update 19 No Change No Change +3.0% -1.0% From Stock -5.0% Stock -2.0% -1.0% 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM From Update 19 No Change No Change -2.0% No Change From Stock Stock +2.0% +1.0% -1.0% 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR From Update 19 No Change No Change +2.0% No Change From Stock Stock +1.0% -4.0% 6.0% 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock -7.0% Stock -10.0% -8.0% 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE From Update 19 No Change +1.0% +3.0% +1.0% From Stock -17.0% +1.0% Stock -9.0% 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE From Update 19 No Change -1.0% -8.0% Front 2.0% Rear No Change From Stock -16.0% -1.0% 6.0% Front 16.0% Rear -8.0% 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock -22.0% 2.0%

Forza GT3 BoP Changes

In addition to the below changes, the following has been implemented for all cars in the Forza GT3 Spec:

+1% friction increase has been applied to the front of each car

friction increase has been applied to the front of each car +2%friction increase has been applied to the rear of each car.

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC From Update 19 No Change No Change +8.0% Front +26.0% Rear +3.0% From Stock +27.0% +6.0% +13.0% Front +31.0% Rear +18.0% 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3 From Update 19 No Change +1.0% +8.0% No Change From Stock -2.0% -3.0% +8.0% -16.0% 2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R From Update 19 No Change No Change +6.0% No Change From Stock -2.0% -3.0% +16.0% +5.0% 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 From Update 19 No Change +0.5% 5.0% Front 3.0% Rear +3.0% From Stock -2.0% +2.5% 5.0% Front 3.0% Rear -12.0% 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3 From Update 19 -1.0% +1.0% No Change No Change From Stock +11.0% +7.0% Stock Stock 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3 From Update 19 No Change -1.0% -2.0% Front 9.0% Rear +2.0% From Stock +1.0% +4.0% -2.0% Front 9.0% Rear -3.0% 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 From Update 19 No Change +0.5% No Change No Change From Stock 9.0% +0.5% Stock +9.0% 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R From Update 19 No Change -0.5% +1.0% Front +38.0% Rear +1.0% From Stock +20.0% +3.5% +14.0% Front +51.0% Rear +19.0% 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 From Update 19 +1.0% -2.0% -2.0% No Change From Stock =14.0% -1.0% -2.0% -4.0% 2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 From Update 19 No Change +1.0% +9.0% No Change From Stock +18.0% -6.0% +19.0% +10.0% 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock 1.0% Stock 4.0% 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R From Update 19 +2.0% No Change +3.0% Front +27.0% Rear -3.0% From Stock +4.0% +1.0% +3.0% Front +27.0% Rear -3.0% 2024 Ford Mustang GT3 (NEW) From Stock Stock Stock -2.0% -2.0%

Forza Proto-H BoP Changes

Rebalanced the 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 Dpi and 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R within Forza Proto-H.

Car Change Type Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 Dpi From Update 19 +7.0% +12.0% +19.0% No Change From Stock +8.0% +12.0% +19.0% Stock 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R From Update 19 +5.0% +5.0% +8.0% No Change From Stock +10.0% +5.0% +8.0% Stock 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock Stock +12.0% 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock +16.0% Front -15.0% Rear Stock 2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock +16.0% Front -15.0% Rear Stock 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock +16.0% Front -15.0% Rear Stock 2024 Lamborghini SC63 From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock Stock Stock -4.0% +12.0% 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 From Update 19 No Change No Change No Change No Change From Stock -3.0% Stock Stock +15.0%

Rivals [All Platforms]

Fixed an exploit where players could rewind back to before the starting line in Drift events to earn extra score. [1952852] As a result of this change, the leaderboards for ‘Welcome to Drift 101,’ ‘Welcome to Drift 102,’ and ‘Welcome to Drift 103’ Drift Rivals have been wiped.

Due to the number and type of changes made to several Spec Division BoPs, Leaderboards for the following Spec Division Rivals events have also been wiped: Spec Division – Forza GT2 Spec Division – Forza GT3



Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

„Join Event“ now appears when the host changes the event from Practice & Qualifying to a Meetups event in the pre-race menu. [1995683]

Fixed the race ending as soon as the first player crosses the finish line when ‘End of Race Timer’ is set to none. Now the race won’t end until all players cross the finish line. [1837000]

Fixed an issue where the Race Start Type was not properly respected for Meetup events. [1902692]

Fixed an issue in Private Multiplayer where non-host players could be left without a „Join Event“ button if the host switched the game options to Meetups. [1910545]

Fixed bug where players could lose focus of the main menu if they were viewing the driver list and the host changed the race format. [1916306]

Fixed an issue where only the player’s car is focused on during the end/pit cinematic in Private Multiplayer [1926363]

Players no longer stay ghosted indefinitely while drifting around after going off track during Drift Events. [1936818]

Fixed an issue in Private Multiplayer where the event setup menu isn’t re-enabled if the host is in the menu when a race ends. [1943918]

Free Play [All Platforms]

AI Drivatars will now appear as expected when changing the track and Drivatar difficulty together in advanced event settings in Free Play. [2009455]

Fixed an issue in Free Play where the player car has no collision with other cars after changing event settings and using an owned car. [1995746]

Multi-Class event restrictions are no longer ignored in Free Play Advanced mode when offline. [2008208]

UI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the game crashes when players attempt to save advanced wheel changes with an Xbox Controller after unplugging a connected Wheelbase. [1975885]

Fixed an issue where the mini leaderboard still displayed Best Lap score rather than Best Drift score when Scoring Type is set to Best Drift. [1999466]

The background is now tinted in the Pause menu. [1986809]

The game no longer fades to black when transitioning from Pause menu to Telemetry HUD. [1907458]

Sale timers now show up correctly while using a controller when viewing them from the Buy Cars menu. [1921404]

Added the „Take car control“ notification to Meetup events which use a Rolling Start. [1923249]

Reporting Offensive Content will no longer frequently display an „Unable to Download Content“ error message. [1943638]

Fixed an issue in Private Multiplayer where the score label in the driver list wasn’t updated when the host changed the event’s scoring type. [1953411]

Fixed Gamertags not being displayed correctly in the Driver List after joining a match without the game running. [1955307]

Fixed an issue in some UGC browser where the Search function was blocked when viewing your own files category. [2013024]

Forza Race Regulations (FRR) [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes receive an ‘Off Track: Illegal Pass’ notification when going off track while another player ahead of you in the race quits or disconnects. [1974543]

Fixed an issue where players were not being ghosted if going off-track immediately after race start. [1906310]

Increased FRR leniency for off-track penalties to avoid penalizing players who are not gaining meaningful time when cutting corners. [1962831]

Added a rule to FRR to prevent players from getting penalized when rear-ended directly on the back of their car, so long as they are driving at a reasonable speed. [1746613]

Cars [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the model year was displaying inconsistently for the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R. [2006663]

Tracks [All Platforms]

On Bathurst, we’ve fixed a barrier exploit issue to prevent the player from receiving an unfair advantage. [1917665]

Audio [All Platforms]