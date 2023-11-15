Forza Motorsport 2023: Patch-Notes zu Update 2

Mit Update 2 für Forza Motorsport 2023 verbessert Turn 10 Studios das Rennspiel in allen Bereichen. Außerdem wurde eine neue Strecke kostenlos zum Spiel hinzugefügt: Yas Marina (Full Circuit, North Corkscrew, North Circuit, South Circuit).
Die kompletten Forza Motorsport 2023 Patch-Notes könnt ihr euch auch direkt hier durchlesen und nach einem kurzen Boxenstopp auf eurer Konsole selbst begutachten.
Version Number:
- Xbox Series X|S: 1.5090.566.0
- PC (Microsoft Store): 1.5090.566.0
- Steam: 1.509.0566.0
New Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]
New Track
- Yas Marina: Full Circuit, North Corkscrew, North Circuit, South Circuit.
New Career Events
- Prestige Tour (Available from Nov. 16, 2023 – Dec. 28, 2023)
- British GT Series (Starts Nov. 16)
- V12 Power Series (Starts Nov. 23)
- Maximum Velocity Series (Starts Nov. 30)
- Boutique Builds Series (Starts Dec. 7)
- Open Class – Italian Manufacturers (Available from Nov. 16, 2023 – Dec. 14, 2023)
- C Class Series
- B Class Series
- A Class Series
- S Class Series
Reward Cars
- Prestige Tour: 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
- Open Class Series: 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
Spotlight Cars
- 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)
- 2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)
- 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- 2017 Saleen S7 LM (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2016 Spania GTA Spano (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
- 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
Car Pass Cars
- 1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 (Nov. 16)
- 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 (Nov. 23)
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Nov. 30)
- 2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 (Dec. 7)
New Multiplayer Events
- Vintage Le Mans Sportscars (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- Subaru BRZ Spec Series (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)
- The Birth of Grand Prix – (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- Forza P2 Series – (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
New Rivals Events
- Featured Track: Yas Marina – 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – Yas Marina Full Circuit (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)
- VIP: High Velocity – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Lime Rock Full Circuit Alt (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)
- Spotlight – 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S – Mugello Club Circuit (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)
- Spotlight – 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce – Hakone Grand Prix Circuit (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)
- Spotlight – 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Yas Marina North Circuit (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)
- Spotlight – 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 – Silverstone International Circuit (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Stability [All Platforms]
- Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.
Livery Editor [All Platforms]
- Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players. [1626544]
- Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black. [1604400]
- Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable. [1538143]
- Fixed issue where livery and tune creators would not be displayed in Private Multiplayer when viewing the vehicle information.
- Fixed issue where “Likes” would not be counted for shared liveries. [1588482]
- Various other livery editor issues addressed.
PC
- Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets. Note: This fix requires the latest AMD drivers to be downloaded for your graphics card. [1607128]
- Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel. [1620048]
- Fixed an issue on Steam where the player could not exit the Builders Cup Intro Series and return to the main menu without restarting the game. [1608859]
- Improvements to alleviate track textures disappearing when playing on certain PC hardware configurations. [1615983]
- Various other PC issues addressed.
Note: We’re investigating an issue where in specific scenarios, players running an AMD GPU might encounter a slight impact to their framerate during gameplay.
Multiplayer [All Platforms]
- Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.
- Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.
- Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.
- Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic. [1582678]
- Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console. [1500737]
- Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started. [1616271]
- Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.
- Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race. [1482776]
- Fixed exploit where players could load into any Open Class event with a P Class vehicle if they matchmake while in a party. [1608740]
- Various other multiplayer issues addressed.
Gameplay [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode. [1632115]
- Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race. [1631855]
- Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu. [1635561]
- Resolved issue where the game would fail to reconnect if connection is lost during the initial races on Maple Valley or Hakone. [1607172]
- Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float. [1598248]
- Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race. [1551469]
- Fixed a number of Builders Cup exploits allowing high class cars into lower class series and events. [1616897]
- Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.
- Fixed a number of visual scene transitions
- Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn’t replace the series trophy with the improved trophy. [1597484]
- Improved balancing and overall impact of slipstream effect between cars in races.
- Fixed issue where player would not receive credits or Driver XP when using a rental car in a Rivals event. [1634738]
- Various other gameplay issues addressed.
Cars [All Platforms]
- Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person. [1608113]
- Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu. [1555287]
- Fixed issue where incorrect car thumbnails would be displayed in the My Cars menu after a race. [1607398]
- Various other car issues addressed.
Accessibility [All Platforms]
- Fixes applied to numerous scenarios where narrator voiceovers would be missing, incorrect or would stop playing. [1489012]
- Various other accessibility issues addressed.
Wheels [All Platforms]
- Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information. [1608680]
- Various other wheel issues addressed.
Other Categories
- Various other issues across the game have been addressed.