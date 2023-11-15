Forza Motorsport 2023: Patch-Notes zu Update 2

Version Number:

Xbox Series X|S : 1.5090.566.0

: 1.5090.566.0 PC (Microsoft Store) : 1.5090.566.0

: 1.5090.566.0 Steam: 1.509.0566.0

New Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]

New Track

Yas Marina: Full Circuit, North Corkscrew, North Circuit, South Circuit.

New Career Events

Prestige Tour (Available from Nov. 16, 2023 – Dec. 28, 2023) British GT Series (Starts Nov. 16) V12 Power Series (Starts Nov. 23) Maximum Velocity Series (Starts Nov. 30) Boutique Builds Series (Starts Dec. 7)

Open Class – Italian Manufacturers (Available from Nov. 16, 2023 – Dec. 14, 2023) C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series



Reward Cars

Prestige Tour: 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Open Class Series: 2015 Ferrari 488 GTB

Spotlight Cars

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)

2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)

2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)

2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)

2017 Saleen S7 LM (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

2016 Spania GTA Spano (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

Car Pass Cars

1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 (Nov. 16)

2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 (Nov. 23)

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (Nov. 30)

2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 (Dec. 7)

New Multiplayer Events

Vintage Le Mans Sportscars (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)

Subaru BRZ Spec Series (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)

The Birth of Grand Prix – (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)

Forza P2 Series – (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

New Rivals Events

Featured Track: Yas Marina – 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – Yas Marina Full Circuit (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)

– 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – Yas Marina Full Circuit (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13) VIP: High Velocity – 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Lime Rock Full Circuit Alt (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13)

– 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition – Lime Rock Full Circuit Alt (Nov. 16 – Dec. 13) Spotlight – 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S – Mugello Club Circuit (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22)

– 2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S – Mugello Club Circuit (Nov. 16 – Nov. 22) Spotlight – 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce – Hakone Grand Prix Circuit (Nov. 23– Nov. 29)

– 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce – Hakone Grand Prix Circuit (Nov. 23– Nov. 29) Spotlight – 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Yas Marina North Circuit (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6)

– 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – Yas Marina North Circuit (Nov. 30 – Dec. 6) Spotlight – 2022 Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 – Silverstone International Circuit (Dec. 7 – Dec. 13)

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability [All Platforms]

Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players. [1626544]

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black. [1604400]

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable. [1538143]

Fixed issue where livery and tune creators would not be displayed in Private Multiplayer when viewing the vehicle information.

Fixed issue where “Likes” would not be counted for shared liveries. [1588482]

Various other livery editor issues addressed.

PC

Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets. Note: This fix requires the latest AMD drivers to be downloaded for your graphics card. [1607128]

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel. [1620048]

Fixed an issue on Steam where the player could not exit the Builders Cup Intro Series and return to the main menu without restarting the game. [1608859]

Improvements to alleviate track textures disappearing when playing on certain PC hardware configurations. [1615983]

Various other PC issues addressed.

Note: We’re investigating an issue where in specific scenarios, players running an AMD GPU might encounter a slight impact to their framerate during gameplay.

Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic. [1582678]

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console. [1500737]

Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started. [1616271]

Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.

Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race. [1482776]

Fixed exploit where players could load into any Open Class event with a P Class vehicle if they matchmake while in a party. [1608740]

Various other multiplayer issues addressed.

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode. [1632115]

Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race. [1631855]

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu. [1635561]

Resolved issue where the game would fail to reconnect if connection is lost during the initial races on Maple Valley or Hakone. [1607172]

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float. [1598248]

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race. [1551469]

Fixed a number of Builders Cup exploits allowing high class cars into lower class series and events. [1616897]

Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.

Fixed a number of visual scene transitions

Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn’t replace the series trophy with the improved trophy. [1597484]

Improved balancing and overall impact of slipstream effect between cars in races.

Fixed issue where player would not receive credits or Driver XP when using a rental car in a Rivals event. [1634738]

Various other gameplay issues addressed.

Cars [All Platforms]

Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person. [1608113]

Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu. [1555287]

Fixed issue where incorrect car thumbnails would be displayed in the My Cars menu after a race. [1607398]

Various other car issues addressed.

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Fixes applied to numerous scenarios where narrator voiceovers would be missing, incorrect or would stop playing. [1489012]

Various other accessibility issues addressed.

Wheels [All Platforms]

Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information. [1608680]

Various other wheel issues addressed.

