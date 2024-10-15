Forza Motorsport (2023): Patch-Notes zum neuesten Update

Game Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]

New Mode: Drift

Get sideways! Drift is now a Game Type option in Free Play and Private Multiplayer.

This includes a new Best Drift scoring option for the highest single continuous drift score (even across multiple laps) in addition to Best Lap and Total Score. Any segment of any track can be drifted for a score. Keep it going: Crossing the finish line will automatically bank your lap score and restart scoring for a new lap. Players earn Drift Score based on speed, angle, and duration of each drift, and this must be successfully „banked“ to count.

A new Drift Zone tab has been added to Rivals, where you can compete for the highest Drift lap score leaderboards in several new events featuring great car and track pairings. Feel free to upgrade and tune for the best drift setup but rear wheel drive only for these events.

Drift scoring has also been added to Meetup Game Type options for private Drift Meetups. We are planning to add public Drift Meetups in a future update.

The Gameplay & HUD Settings menu includes an option to turn on Drift scoring HUD in other modes, however it will remain off in Featured Multiplayer races. The Drift Camera setting now applies to in-car and follow cameras when enabled.

Drifting Game Tips

Drift Score is based on speed, angle, line, and distance of each drift and must be successfully “banked” to count. Too much rotation, leaving the track, or collisions can break a Drift Score. To bank a drift, stop drifting without breaking your score.

Use rear wheel drive (RWD) cars. Turn off Traction Control (TCS) and Stability Management (STM) and use Manual shifting or Manual w/Clutch. Install the Drift Springs and Dampers upgrade for up to 60 degrees of tunable Steering Angle.

There are many ways to start a drift but maintaining it requires a skillful balance of throttle input and countersteer. Here are a few: Power Over: Enter a turn slower than normal, then power down hard. When the back swings out, begin to countersteer and balance throttle. Best when your car has much more power than grip. Inertia Drift: Enter a turn faster than normal, then brake hard as you turn. When the back slides out, release the brake and get back on the throttle quickly while countersteering out of the turn. E-Brake Drift: The most well-known method. When you start a turn, release the throttle and tap the e-brake. Wait for the rear to slide, then throttle down and countersteer into the slide. Clutch Kick: When using Manual with Clutch shifting, as you enter a turn, press the clutch without letting off throttle, then release the clutch. This will break traction and make the rear slide. Scandinavian Flick: As you approach a corner, steer away from the turn, then turn in quickly toward the apex, making the rear slide out as vehicle weight transfers from inside to outside. Braking before turning in can also help by transferring weight back to front.



Practice & Qualifying in Private Multiplayer

Practice & Qualifying has been added to Private Multiplayer:

Find this new option in the Event Setup menu under Event Format along with options for Practice time limit, number of Qualifying laps, and Intermission Period.

You may choose to be a spectator for the race that follows practice by selecting Spectate Race from the Pre-race or Pause menu at any time during the practice session.

Forza Race Regulations (FRR) Penalty System

Forza Race Regulations now displays the severity of a collision in UI notifications, replacing the ‘Avoidable contact’ messaging.

Individual FRR infractions now have maximum penalty times depending on collision severity, reducing cases where players were over penalized before.

Off-Track notifications now display FRR ruling: Small Time Gain, Large Time Gain, or Max Time Gain. Note that the penalty time incurred is a scaling multiplier on time gained, so penalty amounts vary for each. If no time was gained, there is no penalty.

Update 13 also includes general accuracy improvements based on the updated data capture system introduced in Update 12.

Track Addition

Sunset Peninsula Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Sunset Peninsula – Oval Circuit Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Reverse Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit Reverse



Sunset Peninsula track layouts are available in Career, Featured Multiplayer Series, Free Play, Private Multiplayer, Featured Rivals and Time Attack.

Free Musting Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

2024 Ford #25 Mustang RTR

2024 Ford #88 Mustang RTR

2024 Ford #130 Mustang RTR

New Car Pass Car

The following bonus car will be gifted to all Forza Motorsport Car Pass holders starting on Wednesday, October 16 at 4:00 PM PT (Thursday, October 17 at 12:00 AM UTC):

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

This special, new-to-Motorsport car is available to players who have the Forza Motorsport Car Pass, Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle.

Formula Drift Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang

2006 Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10

1997 Formula Drift #777 Nissan 240SX

Career Events

Featured Tour: Mustang Tour (Available from Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 27 4pm PT | Nov. 28 12am UTC) Last of the Pony Cars (Starts Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC) Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit (5 laps) Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit (3 laps) Maple Valley – Full Circuit (5 laps) Watkins Glen – Full Circuit (4 laps) Colt Classics (Starts Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC) Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit (11 laps) Lime Rock Park – South Chicane Circuit (7 laps) Laguna Seca – Short Circuit (6 laps) Sunset Peninsula – Club Circuit (6 laps) Street Stallions (Starts Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC) Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (6 laps) Road America – East Circuit (6 laps) Grand Oak – National Circuit Reverse (5 laps) Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit (6 laps) Wild Horses (Starts Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC) Daytona – Sports Car Circuit (4 laps) Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps) Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit (5 laps) Viriginia International Raceway – Grand West Circuit (3 laps) Reward Showcase (Complete all Mustang Tour series) Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit (5 laps)



Open Class Tour (Available from Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) D Class Series Catalunya – National Alt Circuit Grand Oak – Club Circuit Maple Valley – Short Circuit C Class Series Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit Laguna Seca – Short Circuit Eaglerock Speedway – Club Circuit Reverse B Class Series Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Road America – East Circuit A Class Series Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit S Class Series Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit Hockenheim – Full Circuit R Class Series Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Reverse (5 laps)



Reward Cars

Mustang Tour: 2018 Saleen S302 Black Label

Open Class Tour: 1970 Ford #15 Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am

Spotlight Cars

Mustang Month introduces two new-to-Motorsport Spotlight cars to the Showroom, the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and the 1967 Shelby GT 500.

2024 Ford Mustang GT (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

1967 Shelby GT 500 (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

2013 Ford Shelby GT500 (Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC – Nov. 13 5pm PT | Nov. 14 12am UTC)

VIP Discount Cars

2006 Formula Drift #43 Dodge Viper SRT10 (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

2018 Ford Mustang GT (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Multiplayer Events

Experience the evolution of an automotive icon by jumping behind the wheel of your favorite Mustang era in the decade-spanning Ford Mustang Challenge Series. There is also a new 2017 Mazda MX-5 Cup Spec Series, Ideal for both beginners and veterans alike.

Experience more classes every week in the Cycled Class Series. This series rotates events between P, D, X, C, and E Classes daily and will remain available after Mustang Month. Dedicated B, A, S, and R Class Series will continue to cycle weekly.

Update 13 also sees the first Community Choice selections in the Featured Multiplayer event rotation: GTX Sportscar Series, Forza Proto-H, and GTP/C Series.

Note: With Update 13, there will no longer be a Spotlight Series. This change will help improve concurrency across all other available Featured Multiplayer Series. We will continue to showcase Spotlight cars in Career, Rivals, and the Challenge Hub.

Note 2: Following the release of Update 12, we made the decision to remove Forza GT4 from active Featured Multiplayer events due to the lack of cars and competitiveness within the series. In its place, the Forza Touring Car Spec Series remains available. In the future, we intend to explore alternatives to bring back Forza GT4 racing into Featured Multiplayer, for example, through a GT Multi-Class variation. We will also revisit the standalone Forza GT4 Series once we have a larger car roster to accommodate this Spec Division.

Featured Series

Ford Mustang Challenge Series (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

GTX Sportscar Series (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

Shelby GT500 Spec Series (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

Forza Proto-H (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

MX-5 Cup Spec Series (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

GTP/C Series (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Formula Mazda Spec Series (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Spec Series

Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Open Series

Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P, D, X, C, E) + A Class Series (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P, D, X, C, E) + S Class Series (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P, D, X, C, E) + R Class Series (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Rivals Events

Update 13 introduces the first Drift Rivals – Drift 101, 102, and 103 events will always be available, however future updates will also bring their own limited-time Drift Rivals – with A Class Drift and Mediterranean Drift available throughout Mustang Month.

Featured Track: Sunset Peninsula – 1982 Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT – Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

VIP: Peninsula Prowess – 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition – Sunset Peninsula – Club Reverse Circuit (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Haunted Hellcat – 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – Maple Valley – Full Circuit (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Race Mobil 1 Pro Driver: Juan Pablo Montoya –1974 Toyota Celica GT – Maple Valley – Reverse Circuit (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Welcome to Drift 101 – RWD + Tuning and Upgrades Allowed + No STM / TCS + ABS On/Off + Normal or Simulation Steering – Grand Oak – Club Circuit

Welcome to Drift 102 – RWD + Tuning and Upgrades Allowed + No STM / TCS + ABS On/Off + Normal or Simulation Steering – Suzuka – East Circuit

Welcome to Drift 103 – RWD + Tuning and Upgrades Allowed + No STM / TCS + ABS On/Off + Normal or Simulation Steering – Silverstone – National Circuit

Open Class Drift – A Class + RWD + Tuning and Upgrades Allowed + No STM / TCS + ABS On/Off + Normal or Simulation Steering – Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit

Mediterranean Drift – Formula Drift + RWD + Stock Upgrades + Tuning Allowed + No STM / TCS + ABS On/Off + Normal or Simulation Steering – Catalunya – National Circuit (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Spotlight: Ford Mustang – 2024 Ford Mustang GT – Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC)

Spotlight: Shelby GT500 – 1967 Shelby GT 500 – Lime Rock Park – Full Alt Circuit (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC)

Spotlight: Ford Cobra R – 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R – Grand Oak – Club Circuit (Oct. 30 5pm PT | Oct. 31 12am UTC – Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC)

Spotlight: Ford Mustang – 2013 Ford Shelby GT500 – Watkins Glen – Short Circuit (Nov. 6 5pm PT | Nov. 7 12am UTC – Nov. 13 5pm PT | Nov. 14 12am UTC)

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

Mustang Challenge (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 27 4pm PT | Nov. 28 12am UTC) Complete all series in the Mustang Tour OR Complete 10 races in the Ford Mustang Challenge Series in Featured Multiplayer Reward: 2018 Saleen S302 Black Label

Open Class Challenge (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in the Multi-Class Series Featured Multiplayer Reward: 1970 Ford #15 Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am

Sunset Peninsula Challenge (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete 25 clean laps on Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Reward: 50,000 Credits

Drift Connoisseur (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete 5 Drift Races OR Get a Drift score of 20,000 or higher in a single lap in the ‚Mediterranean Drift‘ Rivals event Reward: 2015 Formula Drift #13 Ford Mustang

Mustang Mania (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete 10 races in any Mustang OR Complete the ‘Last of the Pony Cars’ Series in the Mustang Tour in Career Reward: GT Stallion Race Suit

Spooky Season (Oct. 16 5pm PT | Oct. 17 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete 25 laps at Night OR Beat 15 Rivals in the ‚Haunted Hellcat‘ Rivals event Reward: Los Muertos Race Suit

Race Mobil 1 Pro Driver – Juan Pablo Montoya (Oct. 23 5pm PT | Oct. 24 12am UTC – Nov. 6 4pm PT / Nov. 7 12am UTC) Complete a lap in the ‘Race Mobil 1 Pro Driver – Juan Pablo Montoya’ Rivals event Reward: 50,000 Credits



Weekly Challenges

Oct. 16 5:00 PM PT – Oct. 23 5:00 PM PT | Oct. 17 12:00 AM UTC – Oct. 24 12:00 AM UTC

Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 in the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Skills Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher at Sunset Peninsula – Full Circuit Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving an FRR Penalty in Featured Multiplayer Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Track Challenge Pass 10 opponents in a single race at Sunset Peninsula Reward: 10,000 Credits



Oct. 23 5:00 PM PT – Oct. 30 5:00 PM PT | Oct. 24 12:00 AM UTC – Oct. 31 12:00 AM UTC

Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in this week’s Spotlight Rivals Event Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving an FRR Penalty in Featured Multiplayer Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘The Corkscrew’ at Laguna Seca Reward: 10,000 Credits



Oct. 30 5:00 PM PT – Nov. 6 4:00 PM PT | Oct. 31 12:00 AM UTC – Nov. 7 12:00 AM UTC

Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in the 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R in a race with at least 5 opponents Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Skills Challenge Complete a race 5 positions ahead of where you started on the grid Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving an FRR Penalty in Featured Multiplayer Reward: 25,000 Credits

Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 5,000 in any Drift Rivals event Reward: 10,000 Credits

Weekly Track Challenge Complete 5 races at Sunset Peninsula Reward: 25,000 Credits



Bug Fixes and Improvements

Stability and Performance [All Platforms]

Fixed a crash that could happen during sign in at the splash screen. [1849093]

Fixed occasional crashes that could occur in popup dialogs during tutorials and when buying cars. [1869447]

Fixed a soft lock which could occur after applying tune when exiting tuning menu from test drive. [1863280]

Fixed a soft lock issue where players could get stuck in the „Changing Car“ loading screen after selecting a car to use in Private and Featured Multiplayer. [1869603] [1870619]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when the file option modal for My Files is being shown in a community tab and share option is being selected. [1871675]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash during controller pairing [1840134]

Fixed occasional crash when accessing fuel and tire menu in pre-race. [1866444]

Fixed an issue related to changing Car Performance Index for Any Car Class on Freeplay. [1857926]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when utilizing the search input in Find Designs. [1870680]

Fixed a crash during Post Race when populating the scoring for the podium. [1615010]

Fixed an issue where the game could crash if the player was attempting to save a livery, and they already had their maximum number of saved liveries. [1846221]

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when viewing replays or in photo mode [1865205]

Fixed a crash during the transition into My Cars or Buy Cars. [1866619]

Fixed an issue regarding UI transitions when preparing for a track swap. [1775767]

PC

The „Change camera“ hint button is now always visible regardless of active input. [1860241]

The button icon for „Camera“ hint button is now visible when using Mouse & keyboard as input. [1860271]

Mid mouse hint button is now visible in „View Car“ scene when using mouse/keyboard as input [1862453]

Hint button text for „Camera“ will no longer show up when the player switches to controller input. [1862488]

Audio [All Platforms]

Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback: 2022 Pagani Huayra R 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Added an “all clear” sound to the Car Proximity Radar.

Fixed an issue where cockpit audio was not being controlled by the car audio volume slider on some cars.

Developers Note: With regards to car audio, our goal is to ensure that any new cars added to Forza Motorsport are built authentically and uniquely. We are updating our authoring techniques and pipelines so that we can update as many of the most egregious car audio issues as possible. The initial work on this is now complete and from Update 13 onwards, all cars added to the game will be built to this newer specification. In addition, a number of cars that have been flagged as inauthentic, both internally and by the community, will be updated over time. Please stay tuned for additional updates on this in the months ahead.

Drivatar AI [All Platforms]

Improved AI trailing ability especially in braking zones, making AI less prone to rear ending other cars. [1845364]

Tracks [All Platforms]

Update 13 introduces some small, yet notable improvements to Virginia International Raceway (VIR) track layouts:

Reduced the number of collidable objects on the track. [1828786]

Tuned road wetness across the track for better consistency. [1848710]

Improved quality and detail of grass throughout the track. [1847678]

Physics [All Platforms]

Updated multi-car aero model to reduce downforce impact on leading cars, widen the aero wake near the car, smooth transitions near wake edges and reduce drafting induced aero balance changes. [1821540]

Rivals [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where Featured Rivals and VIP Rivals events had dynamic rubbering set to 0% by default. It should now be 100% by default. [1865690]

Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Moved the weekly, cycled one-make series from the Spec tab to Featured tab.

Removed the Forza GT4 Spec Series and Spotlight Series from event rotation.

Increased race length of Medium races to target 18 minutes (previously 16 min.)

Updated Tire Wear Scalar for all Short and Medium length races to 4x, making tire wear consistent across Short, Medium, and Long races in Featured Multiplayer.

Updated Open Series lineup in Featured Multiplayer based on player feedback and concurrency: Multi-Class Series has been updated to focus solely on ABCS. Introduced a new ‘Cycled Class Series’, which changes classes daily, cycling through P, D, X, C, and E Classes. Dedicated B, A, S, and R Class Series will cycle weekly.

Fixed an issue in the Endurance Series where players could use a car that did not meet the event restrictions. [1866684]

Featured Multiplayer Car Balancing [All Platforms]

Car Change Summary Series 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R Reduced HP by .5% Reduced Weight by 4.5% Forza Proto-H Series 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Reduced Weight by 5% Forza Proto-H Series 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Reduced Weight by 5% Forza Proto-H Series 2023, Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Reduced Weight by 5% Forza Proto-H Series 2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 Reduced HP by 14% Forza Proto-H Series

Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where, in certain circumstances in a Private Multiplayer match, players would crash after the host starts the race. [1823425, 1848781]

Fixed an issue causing pit and penalty information to not display accurately when spectating a race that is in progress. [1841891]

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur after finishing a Private Multiplayer race and then selecting a new car. [1861657]

Added ability to Spectate after joining a race in progress.

Fixed an issue during a multiplayer race where the other drivers‘ cars would flicker during pre-race. [1846494]

Fixed an issue where the Event Info screen wasn’t displaying the correct Race Length after changing the Game Type to Timed Race. [1861080]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Added a new “Enter Text” button to font menus (all upper and lower letters tabs in the Apply a Vinyl Shape/ Vinyl Select menus), enabling you to type characters with a keyboard or virtual keyboard and automatically create a vinyl group containing those characters for faster creation of numbers, words, names, and phrases.

Fixed an issue where the player could not remove/apply existing liveries when livery storage was full [1844670]

Fixed an issue when searching UGC files, where finding no results caused the previous search results list to not function properly. [1876253]

Removed the „Purchase Car And Apply Livery“ button when overwriting a saved livery. [1859125]

UI [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where the Car Proximity Radar background remains on screen despite Radar not being active. [1845061]

Fixed an issue where switching tabs in the Challenge Hub sometimes causes challenges to be cut off. [1845115]

Fixed an issue where rented cars inherited the same level and Car XP as the previously selected car. [1841896]

Added a Team column to the Pre-Race Driver List to inform players of each driver’s team affiliation. [1849475]

Fixed an issue where max-leveling six or more cars will show an incorrect discount percentage. [1854434]

Fixed an issue where players can get soft-locked in a race by unplugging their controller and saving a blank controller layout. [1857875]

Fixed an issue where a Spectated Racer’s position map number did not dynamically update when passing an opponent. [1823434]

Fixed an issue when spectating where backing out of the Driver List does not reset the highlighted map icon back to the position of the spectated driver. [1823420]

Fixed an issue where the PI Limit shown in Upgrade & Tune is different from the Performance Index Max shown in Event Setup. [1830431]

Fixed an issue where gamertags display over cars in the first race for new players. [1830473]

Fixed an issue where +0.00 penalties given to other drivers are shown in race. [1798918]

Fixed an issue where players cannot select the Rewind Further hint button with mouse. [1803223]

Fixed an issue where damaged components time value did not reset after skipping repairs during pitting. [1815820]

Fixed an issue where rival times sometimes do not appear. [1791017]

Fixed an issue with exiting Setup Manager after leaving Test Drive. [1852959]

Changed wording on gearing drive speeds for additional clarity during Tune Setups; The UI now reads Shift speed. [1599867]

Fixed an issue where the View button would show the Setup Manager in the Performance menu. [1848620]

Fixed an issue related to opening and closing the Search modal in Find Designs. [1865116]

Fixed the „Report Offensive Content“ modal not showing the „Report“ and „Back“ buttons. [1864023]

Fixed an issue where Tire information is displayed incorrectly during Walk the Grid. [1790928]

Fixed a visual issue when tabbing between titles in the Tune Setups menu. [1850570]

Accessories [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where Turtle Beach wheels had inverted force feedback [1871902].

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue in the Challenge Hub where reward driver suits did not narrate. [1857556]

Fixed an issue in the Settings menu where the TrueForce slider options did not narrate correctly. [1823616]

Screen Reader will now correctly spell the single character letters instead of narrating the inline mark up. [1863244]

Fixed a spelling error in the Volkswagen decal narration line [1851481]

Fixed a spelling error in the Lightning decal narration line. Will say ‚Lighting‘ instead of ‚Lightning‘. [1855508]

Updated the Description for Community Vinyls 3 – Item 30 [1856080]

Fixed a misspelled word in the narration description for Livery Categories in Design & Pain; It will now say „Condensed“ instead of „Consensed“. [1856606]

Screen Reader will now narrate dates and spell/pronounce single character lines (e.g., ‚A‘) correctly while browsing UGC and selecting Vinyl Decals. [1822480]

The Livery Group Item Info Panel in the Curated Tab in Vinyl Select scene is now fully narrated. [1860970]

Localization [All Platforms]

[hu-HU] Some driver suit names have been updated to reflect accurate translation.

[es-ES] Updated the translations for the Race Marshal driver suit description.

[it-IT] Updated the translations for “Rewind” message in the HUD.

[fi-FI] Updated the translations for Proximity Radar Position options.

Known Issues [Xbox Series S]