Forza Motorsport (2023): Patch-Notes zum umfangreichen Update 17

Forza Motorsport (2023) beglückt alle Motorsport-Fans mit Update 17 und einer Reihe neuer Fahrzeuge. Die nächste Rennstrecke ist für Mai geplant, wie wir bereits berichtet haben.
Game Content and Events [All Platforms]
Career Events
- Featured Tour: Daily Racers Tour (Available from Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 26 4pm PT | Mar. 27 12am PT)
- Modern Hot Hatch (Starts Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC)
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit (6 laps)
- Suzuka – East Circuit (5 laps)
- Hockenheim – Short Circuit (5 laps)
- Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit (5 laps)
- Luxury & Horsepower (Starts Feb. 19 4pm PT | Feb. 20 12am UTC)
- Laguna Seca – Full Circuit (5 laps)
- Road America – Full Circuit (3 laps)
- Sunset Peninsula – Reverse Circuit (5 laps)
- Yas Marina – Full Circuit (4 laps)
- RWD Roadsters (Starts Feb. 26 4pm PT | Feb. 27 12am UTC)
- Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit (5 laps)
- Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Full Circuit (5 laps)
- Bathurst – Mount Panorama Circuit (3 laps)
- Virginia International Raceway – Grand East Circuit (3 laps)
- Battle of Sedans (Starts Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC)
- Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit (8 laps)
- Sebring International Raceway – Short Circuit (6 laps)
- Catalunya – National Circuit (6 laps)
- Silverstone – International Circuit (6 laps)
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Daily Racers Tour series)
- Nürburgring Nordschleife (1 lap)
- Open Class Tour (Available from Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 12 4pm PT | Mar. 13 12am PT)
- D Class Series
- Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit
- Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit
- Mugello – Club Circuit
- C Class Series
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
- Nürburgring – GP Circuit
- Hakone – Club Reverse Circuit
- B Class Series
- Silverstone – National Circuit
- Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit
- Virginia International Raceway – North Circuit
- A Class Series
- Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit
- Grand Oak – National Circuit
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Full Circuit
- S Class Series
- Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
- Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
- Mugello – Full Circuit
- R Class Series
- Nürburgring – GP Circuit
- Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit
- Yas Marina – Full Circuit
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
- Suzuka – Full Circuit (4 laps)
- D Class Series
Reward Cars
- Daily Racers Tour: 2021 Toyota Yaris GR
- Open Class Tour: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Showroom Cars
The following new-to-Motorsport cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:
- 2023 Toyota Camry TRD
- 2021 Hyundai i20 N
- 2022 Toyota GR86
- 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR
Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Daily Racers Month, the 2022 Toyota GR86 and 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR.
Race Suits
The following driver suits can be unlocked from the Challenge Hub during Daily Racers Month:
- Dreamwave
- Weekend Warrior
Spotlight Cars
Daily Racers Month showcases four Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week, and three new-to-Motorsport.
|Spotlight Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|2020 Hyundai i30 N
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|2022 Mazda MX-5 RF
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|2022 Hyundai Elantra N
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
These Spotlight cars can be used in the Daily Racers Tour and Spotlight Rivals, the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.
VIP Discount Cars
|VIP Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|2022 Volkswagen Golf R
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|2017 Abarth 124 Spider
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|2019 Subaru STI S209
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
New Featured Multiplayer Series
- Daily Racers Series (Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC – Mar. 12 4pm PT | Mar. 13 12am PT)
- Engineered for thrill-seekers who crave speed and performance without compromising on everyday practicality, the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer invites you to discover cars offering the perfect blend of power, agility, and style. Every week, there will be a different batch of cars to race, including Modern Hot Hatch, Modern Sport Touring, Modern Sport Compact, and Multi-Class.
- Week 1 (2/13 – 2/19) – Modern Hot Hatch
- Week 2 (2/20 – 2/26) – Modern Sport Touring
- Week 3 (2/27 – 3/5) – Modern Sport Compact
- Week 4 (3/6 – 3/12) – Multi-Class (Modern Hot Hatch + Modern Sport Touring + Modern Sport Compact)
Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar
|Featured Series
|Spec Series
|Open Series
|Starts
|Ends
|Daily Racers Series (Modern Hot Hatch) + 6 Cylinder Series + Lotus 3-Eleven Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Daily Racers Series (Modern Sport Touring) + Mid-Engine Series + Subaru BRZ Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Daily Racers Series (Modern Sport Compact) + Community Choice Series + Mazda Miata Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Daily Racers Series (Multi-Class) + NASCAR Series + VW Golf GTI Spec Series
|Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
Rivals Events Calendar
|Rivals Event
|Car
|Track
|Starts
|End
|Italian Date Night
|1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
|Mugello – Full Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|VIP Rivals: Veloster Valentine
|2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition
|Catalunya – National Alt Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3
|2013 McLaren P1
|Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
|Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage
|1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
|Sebring International Raceway – Full Circuit
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Mar. 26 4pm PT / Mar. 27 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – A Class
|A Class + RWD
|Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – B Class
|B Class + RWD
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – C Class
|C Class + RWD
|Yas Marina – South Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Star-Crossed Drifters
|2022 SUBARU BRZ or 2022 Toyota GR86
|Suzuka – East Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Hyundai i30 N
|2020 Hyundai i30 N
|Hakone – Club Circuit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Cadillac CT5 ’22
|2022 Cadillac CT5V Blackwing
|Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Mazda MX-5 RF
|2022 Mazda MX-5 RF
|Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
|Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Elantra N ’22
|2022 Hyundai Elantra N
|Brands Hatch – Indy Circuit
|Mar. 5 4pm PT / Mar. 6 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
Challenge Hub
Featured Challenges
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Challenge Starts
|Challenge Ends
|Daily Racers Challenge
|Complete all series in the Daily Racers Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer
|2021 Toyota Yaris GR
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Open Class Challenge
|Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer
|2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Drift Your Heart Out
|Get a Drift Score of 15,000 or higher in the ‘Star-Crossed Drifters’ Drift Rivals event
|2022 Toyota GR86
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Touring Car Expert
|Complete 25 laps in any Forza Touring Car
|2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Dreaming of Mugello
|Complete 3 clean laps in the ‚Italian Date Night‘ Rivals event
|Dreamwave Suit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Master of the Road
|Get on the Podium in the Daily Racers Series in Featured Multiplayer OR Get on the Podium in the Modern Hot Hatch Series in the Daily Racers Tour in Career
|Weekend Warrior Suit
|Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
|Mar. 12 4pm PT / Mar. 13 12am UTC
|Logitech McLaren G Challenge
|Complete a clean lap in the ‚Logitech McLaren G Challenge Bonus Stage‘ Rivals event
|Logitech G Challenge II Suit
|Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
|Mar. 26 4pm PT / Mar. 27 12am UTC
Weekly Challenges
Week 1: Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 19 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 20 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2020 Hyundai i30 N
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps in the rain
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Division Challenge
|Complete 3 races in any car in the Modern Hot Hatch division
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‚Sunset Bend‘ at Sebring Short Circuit
|25,000 Credits
Week 2: Feb. 19 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 26 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 20 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 27 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Complete 3 laps in the ‚Spotlight – Cadillac CT5 ‘22’ Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Beat 3 Rivals
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Division Challenge
|Get on the podium in any Modern Sport Touring car in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Crowthorne’ at Kyalami GP Circuit
|25,000 Credits
Week 3: Feb. 26 4:00 PM PT – Mar. 5 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 27 12:00 AM UTC – Mar. 6 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Get on the podium in the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Division Challenge
|Complete 15 laps in any car in the Modern Sport Compact division
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‚Chicane RACC‘ at Catalunya National Circuit
|25,000 Credits
Week 4: Mar. 5 4:00 PM PT – Mar. 12 4:00 PM PT | Mar. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Mar. 13 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Qualify in pole position in any Featured Multiplayer race
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Division Challenge
|Complete a race in each of the following Divisions: Modern Hot Hatch, Modern Sport Touring, Modern Sport Compact
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 9 or higher on any track
|25,000 Credits
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Stability and Performance [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue where the game could restart when using the Quick Resume suspend feature on Xbox Series X|S consoles. [1773305]
- Fixed an issue where disconnects could happen during a fixed start at the beginning of a race. [1955275]
- Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck in a loading screen after losing connection in a multiplayer race. [1934075]
- Fixed an issue where the game could softlock during the sign-in flow before reaching the Homespace. [1898693]
- Fixed an issue where the game could softlock in the post-race results screen. [1936503]
- Fixed an issue where liveries would be reloaded even if they were currently applied to the given car. [1681330]
Audio [All Platforms]
- Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- Fixed a bug in the updated 2019 Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 exhaust sound.
- Fixed a bug in the updated 2021 Porsche GT3 cockpit audio.
- Fixed a bug where opponent cars were not being attenuated correctly in cockpit view. [1909391]
Gameplay [All Platforms]
- Rivals events can now be switched quickly without causing game instability. [1945817]
- An improved Rival select system changes how friends and random players are prioritized as your Next Rival when there are no more friends to beat on the event’s leaderboard or when your next friend’s best lap time is exceedingly faster than yours, while ensuring each new Rival presents a decent challenge.
- Fixed an issue where the crowd sizes could be incorrect for some races. [1887293]
Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue in both Featured Multiplayer and Private Multiplayer during the Grid Preview before each race where the driver character and cars would flicker when players are adjusting Fuel or Tire settings. [1800311]
- Fixed an issue where the 1988 #77 Beretta Trans Am was incorrectly eligible for the BMW Challenge Series. [1960071]
- Fixed an issue where selecting a driver suit would cause the player’s driver to flicker during a multiplayer race. [1800311]
- Fixed an issue where the game would become unstable when trying to enter an event for A Class cars in Featured Multiplayer. [1956418]
- Fixed an issue that could occur when retrieving the Featured Multiplayer schedule while receiving an update. [1792306]
- Fixed a crash present when attempting to enter certain events without an applicable car in Featured Multiplayer. [1956362]
- Updated the track rotation in the Forza GT2 Spec Series based on player feedback.
Featured Multiplayer Car Balancing Changes [All Platforms]
The main Series Spec / BoP changes in Update 17 are focused on the Forza Touring Car Series, alongside the addition of the 2021 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N.
As part of this re-tuning process, all Forza Touring Cars were reverted to stock parts (except for tire width to normalize) and re-tuned with feedback from Insiders. With that in mind, the percentages seen below are in relation to the stock cars.
|Car
|Power
|Weight
|Drag
|Front Downforce
|Rear Downforce
|#1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT
|-5%
|-4%
|-12%
|Stock
|Stock
|#1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS
|+4%
|+2%
|+6%
|Stock
|Stock
|#100 Cyan Racing 03
|+3%
|Stock
|+5%
|Stock
|Stock
|#17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC
|+7%
|+9%
|+13%
|Stock
|Stock
|#20 MG6 Xpower
|-9%
|+1%
|-6%
|Stock
|Stock
|#22 Experion Racing Golf GTI
|-9%
|+4%
|-19%
|Stock
|Stock
|#33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsports A-Class (A45)
|-5%
|Stock
|-4%
|Stock
|Stock
|#66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra
|-1%
|Stock
|+2%
|Stock
|Stock
|#7 DG Sport Compétition 308
|-7%
|+6%
|-19%
|Stock
|Stock
|#73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
|-1%
|-0.25%
|-4%
|-3%
|-3%
|#98 Bryan Herta Autosport Elantra N
|+1%
|-12%
|+5%
|Stock
|Stock
|#98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
|Stock
|-3%
|+3%
|-3%
|-3%
Private Multiplayer [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue where having the first player cross the finish line would trigger the race’s end in private multiplayer. [1957535]
Livery Editor [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when searching for car designs. [1797253]
- Fixed an issue on the 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI where paint does not fully apply to all of the vehicle parts when attempting to change the paint color. [1829546]
Cars [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue with rim dimensions on the 2004 Audi S4. [1850392]
Tracks [All Platforms]
- Fixed an issue that caused flickering on leaves and vegetation in some scenarios. [1928279]
Die perfekte Überbrückung bis Avowed.🙌 Ich finde es genial, dass FM monatlich neue Karriere Rennen hinzufügt. Das Gameplay macht einfach Spaß und dazu sieht das Spiel grandios aus. Eines der besten MS Spiele dieser Generation.❤️👏