Forza Motorsport (2023): Update 16 rückt BMW ins Rampenlicht

Image: Xbox Game Studios

Update 16 für Forza Motorsport rückt den bayrischen Autobauer BMW mit zahlreichen Events und fahrzeugen ins Rampenlicht.

Drehten sich die letzten Updates für Forza Motorsport noch um die amerikanische NASCAR-Serie sowie die australischen V8 Supercars rückt das frisch veröffentlichte Update 16 den in Bayern beheimateten Autobauer BMW ins Rampenlicht.

Mit ihren vier verschiedenen Rennserien (Early M, BMW Motorsport GT, Modern M und BMW Motorsport Endurance) lädt die BMW Tour im Karrieremodus zum Erkunden, der von Erfolgen geprägten Motorsportgeschichte des weltweit beliebten Herstellers ein.

Hinter dem Steuer legendärer Fahrzeuge wie dem 1986er BMW M635 CSi , dem 2018er BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE, dem 2019er BMW Z4 Roadster, dem 2014er BMW M4 Coupe oder dem 1999er BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR stellen sich Spieler den verschiedenen Herausforderungen.

Als Belohnung winkt der 2023er BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3, welcher zugleich sein Debüt in der Forza Motorsport-Reihe feiert. Alternativ kann der Rennbolide auch durch die Teilnahme an zehn Rennen der BMW Challenge Series im Multiplayer-Modus freigeschaltet werden.

Zusätzliche Belohnungen umfassen den 1976er #1 BMW 3.0 CSL für den Abschluss aller sechs Open Class-Touren sowie den 2023er BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 und den 2020er Formula Drift #91 BMW M2.

Weitere BMWs werden als Spotlight-Fahrzeuge hervorgehoben oder mit speziellen Rabatten versehen. Wer mit dem 2023er #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 15 Runden auf dem Daytona International Speedway dreht, erhält die Chance, eine Reise nach Le Mans zu gewinnen.

Im vorgestellten Mehrspieler sorgen eine neue Mehrklassenserie mit BMW-Fokus sowie die Lexus RC F Spec Series für Abwechslung. Für die zweite Woche des BMW-Monats können Spieler über eine neu hinzugefügte Serie abstimmen.

Neben neuen Events im Rivalen-Modus, Herausfordeungen im Challenge Hub und weiteren neuen Herausforderungen gibt es auch mit Update 16 wie gewohnt einige Fehlerbehebungen auf und abseits der Rennstrecke.

patch notes

Game Content and Events [All Platforms]

Car Audio

  • Updated car audio for the following vehicles based on community feedback:
    • 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 (Cockpit audio only)
    • 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

Environment Art

  • Reverted the following tracks and locations to their original in-game branding:
    • Homestead-Miami Speedway
    • Hakone
    • Maple Valley
    • Homespace

Livery Gift

  • All players will receive a free Mobil 1 50th Anniversary Gold Livery for the 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R. Look for the in-game popup to confirm your reward and go to the “My Designs” menu to apply it.

Career Events

  • Featured Tour: BMW Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am PT)
    • Early M (Starts Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC)
      • Silverstone – International Circuit
      • Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
      • Hockenheim – National Circuit
      • Mugello – Club Circuit
    • BMW Motorsport GT (Starts Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC)
      • Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
      • Daytona – Sports Car Course
      • Road Atlanta – Full Circuit
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
    • Modern M (Starts Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
      • Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Suzuka – Full Circuit
      • Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
    • BMW Motorsport Endurance (Starts Jan. 29 4pm PT | Jan. 30 12am UTC)
      • Sebring – Full Circuit
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
      • Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
    • Reward Showcase (Complete all BMW Tour series)
      • Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit

 

  • Open Class Tour (Available from Jan. 8 4pm PT | Jan. 9 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT | Feb. 13 12am UTC)
    • D Class Series
      • Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
      • Hockenheim – Short Circuit
      • Hakone – Club Circuit
    • C Class Series
      • Maple Valley – Short Circuit
      • Virginia International Raceway – South Circuit
      • Lime Rock – South Chicane Circuit
    • B Class Series
      • Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Laguna Seca – Short Circuit
      • Catalunya – National Alt Circuit
    • A Class Series
      • Silverstone – International Circuit
      • Indianapolis – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Yas Marina – North Circuit
    • S Class Series
      • Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
      • Suzuka – Full Circuit
      • Maple Valley – Full Circuit
    • R Class Series
      • Le Mans – Full Circuit
      • Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
      • Hockenheim – National Circuit
    • Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
      • Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit

Reward Cars

  • BMW Tour: 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
  • Open Class Tour: 1976 #1 BMW 3.0 CSL

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

  • 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8
  • 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2
  • 2010 BMW M6 Coupe
  • 2009 BMW M5
  • 2008 BMW M3
  • 2003 BMW M5

Two of these cars can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during BMW Month, the new-to-Motorsport 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 and 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2.

Spotlight Cars

BMW Month will showcase five Spotlight cars in the Showroom, one per week. Spotlight cars can be used in the BMW Tour and Spotlight Rivals, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends
1986 BMW M635CSi Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
2014 BMW M4 Coupe

 

 Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
2008 BMW M3 Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

 

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Car Discount Starts Discount Ends
1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
1988 BMW M5 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

 

 Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
1999 BMW #15 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
2010 BMW M6 Coupe Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

 

New Featured Multiplayer Series

  • Lexus RCF Spec Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT | Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT | Jan. 23 12am UTC)
    • Combining Lexus craftsmanship with extensive weight reduction and performance upgrades, the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition is designed for enthusiasts seeking a blend of luxury and track-ready capabilities.
  • Forza GT Multi-Class Series (Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC – Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC)
    • Showcase the unique strengths that each Forza GT class brings to the track in this multi-class re-imagining of the classic Forza GT series.
  • Community Choice Series (Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC – Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC)
    • A series voted on and determined by you, the Forza Community! Head over to aka.ms/forzaforums to make your voice heard in a future update!
      • This month, the winning restrictions were:
        • Modern Sport GT Division
        • Max 800 PI
        • Medium Race Length (~20 minutes)

 

Featured Multiplayer Series Spec Balance Changes:

 

Car Series Change Summary
2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 Forza GT3 Series ·        Added to & tuned within Forza GT3 Series

·        6% decrease in front & rear downforce

·        Ballast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL GTX Sportscar Series ·        Added to & tuned within GTX Sportscar Series

·        Tires upgraded from stock to 325 front and 375 rear.

·        Power increased 22% over stock.
1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Early LMP Series ·        Added to & tuned within Early LMP Series
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Forza Proto-H Series ·        Added to & tuned within Forza Proto-H Series
2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        5% weight increase

·        16% front downforce increase

·        15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #2 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        5% weight increase

·        16% front downforce increase

·        15% rear downforce decrease
2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        5% weight increase

·        16% front downforce increase

·        15% rear downforce decrease
2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-V.R Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        Rear tire width upgraded from 310 to 325
2024 Porsche #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        11% increase in engine torque

·        15% increase in drag

·        Ballast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)
2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        1% increase in engine torque
2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Forza Proto-H Series

 

 ·        12% increase in drag

·        Ballast increased from L0 (0%) to L1 (2.5%)

Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends
BMW Challenge Series + Forza Proto-H Series + BMW M3 Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Community Choice Series + Lexus RC F Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series

 

 Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Daytona Sportscar Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Prototype Group Racing Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
BMW Challenge Series + Forza GT Series (Multi-Class) + BMW Procar Spec Series Endurance Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series

 

 Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts End
Race to Le Mans with BMW M 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
VIP Rivals: German GTX 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #3 2013 McLaren P1 Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Feb. 19 4pm PT / Feb. 20 12am UTC
Open Class Drift – A Class A Class + RWD

 

 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Full Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Open Class Drift – B Class B Class + RWD

 

 Maple Valley – Short Circuit

 

 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Open Class Drift – C Class C Class + RWD Suzuka – East Circuit

 

 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year New Drift 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2 Hockenheim – Full Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M6 ’86 1986 BMW M635CSi Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW #1 M8 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M4 ’14 2014 BMW M4 Coupe

 

 Hockenheim – Full Circuit

 

 Jan. 22 4pm PT / Jan. 23 12am UTC Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC
Spotlight – #16 BMW V12 LMR 1999 BMW #16 BMW Motorsport V12 LMR Road Atlanta – Full Circuit Jan. 29 4pm PT / Jan. 30 12am UTC Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC
Spotlight – BMW M3 ’08 2008 BMW M3 Yas Marina Feb. 5 4pm PT / Feb. 6 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

Title Description Reward Challenge Starts Challenge Ends
BMW Enthusiast Challenge Complete all series in the BMW Tour in Career OR

Complete 10 races in the BMW Series in Featured Multiplayer

 2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 26 4pm PT / Feb. 27 12am UTC
Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 1976 BMW #1 BMW 3.0 CSL Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
New Year, New Drift Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in the ‘New Year, New Drift’ Rivals Event 2020 Formula Drift #91 BMW M2 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Winter Weather Wipeout Complete 5 laps at night and 5 laps in the rain Winter Camo Suit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Ice Slide Challenge Get a Drift Score of 15,000 in any Drift Rivals event Tech Ice Suit Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
BMW M Hybrid V8 Challenge Complete 15 laps in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event 2023 BMW #25 BMW Team RLL M Hybrid V8 Jan. 8 4pm PT / Jan. 9 12am UTC Feb. 12 4pm PT / Feb. 13 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Car Reward Complete 15 laps in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4 Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC
Logitech McLaren G Challenge: Special livery by ‚THE FLG‘ Complete a clean lap in the ‘Logitech McLaren G Challenge Qualifier #2’ Rivals event Logitech McLaren G Challenge Livery Dec. 11 4pm PT / Dec. 12 12am UTC Jan. 15 4pm PT / Jan. 16 12am UTC

 

Weekly Challenges

Week 1: Jan. 8 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 9 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward
Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 1986 BMW M635CSi 10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 laps in Rivals in an BMW 10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track 10,000 Credits

 

Week 2: Jan. 15 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 16 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward
Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in any race in the BMW Motorsport GT series in Career 10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race 25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event 10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge Complete 5 clean laps on Watkins Glen – Full Circuit 10,000 Credits

 

Week 3: Jan. 22 4:00 PM PT – Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 23 12:00 AM UTC – Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward
Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 clean laps in the 2014 BMW M4 Coupe 25,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races 25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the “Race to Le Mans with BMW M” Rivals Event 10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium on any Nürburgring layout 10,000 Credits

 

Week 4: Jan. 29 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT | Jan. 30 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward
Spotlight Challenge Beat a Rival in the weekly Spotlight Rivals event 10,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Career Event 25,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in any Rivals Event 10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on any track 10,000 Credits

 

Week 5: Feb. 5 4:00 PM PT – Feb. 12 4:00 PM PT | Feb. 6 12:00 AM UTC – Feb. 13 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward
Spotlight Challenge Complete 5 races in the 2008 BMW M3 25,000 Credits
Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 10,000 Credits
Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits
Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event 10,000 Credits
Weekly Track Challenge Complete a race in the 2008 BMW M3 at any German track 25,000 Credits

 

 

  1. FaMe 139325 XP Elite-at-Arms Gold | 07.01.2025 - 06:33 Uhr

    BMW = Bei Mercedes weckgeschmissen
    Und jetzt mal im Ernst: Schöne Sache! Aber ich mag Horizon lieber

    0
  4. mAsTeR OuTi 69855 XP Romper Domper Stomper | 07.01.2025 - 06:58 Uhr

    Tatsächlich machte mir Forza Motorsport eine Weile Spaß aber mittlerweile Spiel ich wieder fast nur Horizon 😅🤝

    0
  5. shadow moses 306070 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Gold | 07.01.2025 - 07:15 Uhr

    Sehr cooles Update. Gestern Abend schon geladen.

    Zu Weihnachten habe ich mir ja Gran Turismo 7 schenken lassen und auch begonnen mit der Karriere. Zu Vergleichszwecken dann Forza Motorsport angeschmissen und relativ schnell gemerkt, wie viel besser ich das finde. Seit über 10 Tagen spiele ich praktisch nur noch FM und bin einfach nur begeistert.❤️

    1
  7. Andreas1806 34210 XP Bobby Car Geisterfahrer | 07.01.2025 - 07:26 Uhr

    Ich verstehe nicht, warum man von den Aufgaben für die Belohnungen nicht direkt in ein entsprechendes Scenario einsteigen kann. Man muss es immer manuell einstellen.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort