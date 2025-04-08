Forza Motorsport (2023): Update 19 zelebriert Porsche

Im neusten, jetzt verfügbaren Update für Forza Motorsport auf Xbox Series X|S und PC, wurde eine Überarbeitung der Fahrzeugbalance der Forza GT2- und GT3-Spec-Serie vorgenommen.
Fans der Automarke Porsche freuen sich auf neu hinzugefügte Fahrzeuge, die sie als Spotlight-Autos im Showroom bzw. als Belohnungsautos im Challenge-Hub finden. Passend dazu wurden Karriere-Events mit mehreren Touren hinzugefügt.
Mit Spec Division Rivals wurde weiterhin eine permanente Kategorie hinzugefügt, die denselben Spec Series (BoP)-Tune aus dem Featured Multiplayer verwenden.
Erfahrt alles Weitere zum neusten Update für Forza Motorsport in den Patch Notes.
Game Content and Events [All Platforms]
Spec Division Rivals
Compete for the top of the leaderboard in your favorite car from select divisions while utilizing the same Spec Series (BoP) tune from Featured Multiplayer in this new permanent category of Rivals events!
Spec Division Rivals events will be a great place to set lap times in a wide variety of competitively balanced cars, as well as practice for Featured Multiplayer events, and find tunes – even if that particular series isn’t currently active – on a track that is well-suited for each division of cars.
- Early Factory Racecar
- Early LMP
- Formula 60s
- Formula 70s
- Formula Mazda
- Forza AUS
- Forza GT2
- Forza GT3
- Forza GT4
- Forza P1
- Forza P2
- Forza Proto-H
- Forza Touring Cars
- Grand Prix Rivals
- GTP/C
- GTX Sportscars
- Modern Factory Racecars
- NASCAR
- Prototype Group Racing
- The Birth of Grand Prix
- Vintage Le Mans Prototypes
- Vintage Le Mans Sportscars
Spec Division Rivals event leaderboards may occasionally be wiped if significant changes are made to the underlying Spec Series (BoP) tune resulting in lap times that are no longer achievable. This should typically only occur in cases where we are further improving the balance between the cars.
Career Events
- Featured Tour: Porsche Tour (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 21 5pm PT | May 22 12am PT)
- Porsche Motorsport Icons (Starts Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC)
- Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit
- Mugello – Full Circuit
- Hockenheim – Full Circuit
- Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
- Porsche Endurance (Starts Apr. 16 5pm PT | Apr. 17 12am UTC)
- Hockenheim – Full Circuit
- Watkins Glen – Full Circuit
- Kyalami – Full Circuit
- Road America – Full Circuit
- Mid-Engine Porsche (Starts Apr. 23 5pm PT | Apr. 24 12am UTC)
- Lime Rock Park – South Chicane
- Virginia International Raceway – Full Circuit
- Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit
- Nürburgring – Nordschleife
- Rear-Engine Porsche (Starts Apr. 30 5pm PT | May 7 12am UTC)
- Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Porsche Tour series)
- Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit
- Porsche Motorsport Icons (Starts Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC)
- Open Class Tour (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am PT)
- D Class Series
- Road America – East Circuit
- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
- Yas Marina – North Corkscrew
- C Class Series
- Hockenheim – Short Circuit
- Mugello – Club Circuit
- Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit
- B Class Series
- Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
- Watkins Glen – Short Circuit
- Yas Marina – North Circuit
- A Class Series
- Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit
- Hockenheim – Full Circuit
- Laguna Seca – Full Circuit
- S Class Series
- Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit
- Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit
- Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit
- R Class Series
- Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit
- Suzuka – Full Circuit
- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit
- Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series)
- Maple Valley – Full Circuit
- D Class Series
Reward Cars
- Porsche Tour: 1981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans
- Open Class Tour: 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Showroom Cars
The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:
- 1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78
- 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Porsche Month by completing 15 laps in the Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge Featured Rivals.
Racing Suits
The following driver suits can be unlocked from the Challenge Hub during Porsche Month:
- Earth Day
- Unlock Prerequisite: Complete a race on a track in Europe, Asia, and North America.
- Rewind
- Unlock Prerequisite: Complete 5 races in any car from the 20th century.
Spotlight Cars
Porsche Month introduces four Spotlight cars to the Showroom, one per week.
|Spotlight Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|1971 Porsche #23 917/20
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
These Spotlight cars can be used in the Porsche Tour and Spotlight Rivals, the Porsche Motorsport Series in Featured Multiplayer, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.
VIP Discount Cars
|VIP Car
|Discount Starts
|Discount Ends
|1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
New Featured Multiplayer Series
- Porsche Multi-Class Series (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am PT)
- With over a dozen Le Mans wins and icons like the 911 and 917, Porsche’s impact on motorsport is significant. Buckle in for a limited-time event featuring legendary historic and modern Porsches! Car Restrictions cycle daily
- Porsche Mission R Spec Series (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – Apr. 16 5pm PT | Apr. 17 12am UTC)
- Showcasing the future of electric racing, the 2021 Porsche Mission R combines state-of-the-art technology and sustainable materials to create a machine that pushes the boundaries of innovation and design.
Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar
|Featured Series
|Spec Series
|Open Series
|Starts
|Ends
|Porsche Motorsport Series + Porsche Mission R Spec Series + Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series
|Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Porsche Motorsport Series + Community Choice Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series
|Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Porsche Motorsport Series + BMW Challenge Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series
|Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|Porsche Motorsport Series + GTX Sportscar Series
Lexus RC F Spec Series
|Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series
|Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
Rivals Events Calendar
|Rivals Event
|Car
|Track
|Starts
|End
|Peak Performance with Porsche
|2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|VIP Rivals: Chase the White Whale
|1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78
|Silverstone – Full Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|Porsche Front-Engine Drift
|Any Front Engine Porsche, 968, 944, 928 or 924
|Hockenheim – Short Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – A Class
|Any A Class car
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – B Class
|Any B Class car
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Full Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|Open Class Drift – C Class
|Any C Class car
|Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Porsche 917/20
|1971 Porsche #23 917/20
|Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit
|Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Spotlight – #203 Porsche 961
|1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961
|Daytona International Speedway
|Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Porsche Cayman
|2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
|Laguna Seca
|Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|Spotlight – Porsche 935/78
|1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC
|May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC
Challenge Hub
Featured Challenges
Apr. 9 5:00 PM PT – May 7 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 10 12:00 AM UTC – May 8 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Porsche Challenge
|Complete all series in the Porsche Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in the Porsche Motorsport Series in Featured Multiplayer
|981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans
|Open Class Challenge
|Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer
|2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S
|Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge
|Complete 15 Laps in the ‘Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge’ Featured Rivals Event
|2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Around the World
|Complete a race on a track in Europe, Asia, and North America
|Earth Day Suit
|Time Machine
|Complete 5 races in any car from the 20th century
|Rewind Suit
Weekly Challenges
Week 1: Apr. 9 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 16 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 10 12:00 AM UTC – Apr. 17 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Complete 10 laps in the ‘Spotlight – Porsche 917/20’ Rivals Event
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 5 clean laps on Hockenheim – Full Circuit
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Peak Performance with Porsche’ Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on Nürburgring – GP Circuit
|10,000 Credits
Week 2: Apr. 16 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 23 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 17 12:00 AM UTC – Apr. 24 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Get on the podium in the 1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 in a race with at least 10 opponents
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get on the Podium on any Hockenheim layout
|10,000 Credits
Week 3: Apr. 23 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 30 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 24 12:00 AM UTC – May 1 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Beat a rival in the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Complete 10 laps on any Road Atlanta layout
|10,000 Credits
Week 4: Apr. 30 5:00 PM PT – May 7 5:00 PM PT | May 1 12:00 AM UTC – May 8 12:00 AM UTC
|Title
|Description
|Reward
|Spotlight Challenge
|Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Spotlight –Porsche 935/78′ Rivals event
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Skills Challenge
|Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Safety Challenge
|Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer
|25,000 Credits
|Weekly Rivals Challenge
|Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event
|10,000 Credits
|Weekly Track Challenge
|Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Brooklands –Luffield’ at Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit
|10,000 Credits
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Audio [All Platforms]
- Car audio for the 2016 Ford Shelby GT-350R, 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé, and 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG has been updated based on community feedback.
Cars [All Platforms]
- 2014 BMW M4 Coupé: Fixed bug where holes appeared in the dashboard when the Race Roll cage was applied. [1935958]
Gameplay [All Platforms]
- Updated default track rubbering-in behavior in both Career and Featured Multiplayer:
- Practice will now always start at 20% rubbered in (previously 33%)
- Races will now always start at 75% rubbered in (previously 66%)
- Updated default track rubbering-in behavior in Featured Rivals events to align with behavior in Open Class Time Attack Rivals events:
- Track rubbering will remain at 100% along the driveline from the start of ALL Rivals event (existing functionality)
- To ensure fairness, rubber will no longer build up outside of the driveline over time, regardless of how much the player has driven around the track in ALL Rivals events
Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]
- Added new Porsche Mission R Spec Series to the one-make series rotation
- Removed the following cars from the Forza GT3 Series eligible car list with plans for a future release of dedicated series to more accurately reflect their usage in real-world motorsport:
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo
- 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
Featured Multiplayer Spec Series Balance Changes:
Minor tweaks have been made to a couple Forza Touring Cars based on player feedback after the Spec/BoP overhaul in Update 17. Additionally, all new cars in Update 19 have been added and tuned within their respective Featured Multiplayer Series.
|Car
|Featured Multiplayer Series
|Summary of Changes
|2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI
|Forza Touring Car Series
|
|2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
|Forza Touring Car Series
|
|1971 Porsche #23 917/20
|Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series
|
|1964 Ford GT40 MKI
|Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series
|
|1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra
|Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series
|
|1981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans
|GTX Sportscar Series
|
|1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961
|GTX Sportscar Series
|
|1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78
|GTX Sportscar Series
|
Similar to our rebalancing overhaul of the Forza Touring Cars in Update 17, we’re now happy to share a new Spec/BoP overhaul for both the Forza GT2 and Forza GT3 Series in Update 19.
As with the Forza Touring Car Series overhaul, all Forza GT2 and Forza GT3 Series cars were reverted to stock parts – except for tire width to normalize – and re-tuned with feedback from participants in our Forza Insiders Program.
With that in mind, the percentages seen below are in relation to the stock cars.
Forza GT2 BoP Update
|Car
|Horsepower
|Weight
|Downforce
|Drag
|2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
|+4%
|+2%
|Stock
|+2%
|2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
|+5%
|+4%
|Stock
|+2%
|2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
|-1%
|+1%
|
+1% Front
+6% Rear
|-1%
|2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
|-5%
|Stock
|-5%
|Stock
|2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
|Stock
|+2%
|+3%
|-1%
|2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
|Stock
|+1%
|-6%
|+6%
|2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE
|-7%
|Stock
|-10%
|-8%
|2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
|-17%
|Stock
|
-3%
|-10%
|2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE
|-16%
|Stock
|+14%
|-8%
|2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
|Stock
|Stock
|-22%
|+2%
Forza GT3 BoP Changes
|Car
|Horsepower
|Weight
|Downforce
|Drag
|2011 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 458 Italia GTC
|+27%
|+6%
|+5%
|+15%
|2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
|-2%
|-4%
|Stock
|-16%
|2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R
|-2%
|-3%
|+10%
|+5%
|2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3
|-2%
|+2%
|Stock
|-15%
|2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3
|+12%
|+6%
|Stock
|Stock
|2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
|+1%
|+5%
|Stock
|-5%
|2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+9%
|Stock
|Stock
|+9%
|2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R
|+20%
|+4%
|+13%
|+18%
|2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3
|+13%
|+1%
|Stock
|-4%
|2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3
|+18%
|-7%
|+10%
|+10%
|2023 BMW #96 Turner Motorsports M4 GT3
|Stock
|+1%
|Stock
|+4%
|2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R (NEW)
|+2%
|+1%
|Stock
|Stock
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Gestern schon geladen. Mal sehen, ob ich dazu komme. South of Midnight hat erstmal Vorrang. Die letzten Lambo-Events habe ich noch nicht beendet.