Forza Motorsport (2023): Update 19 zelebriert Porsche

Game Content and Events [All Platforms]

Spec Division Rivals

Compete for the top of the leaderboard in your favorite car from select divisions while utilizing the same Spec Series (BoP) tune from Featured Multiplayer in this new permanent category of Rivals events!

Spec Division Rivals events will be a great place to set lap times in a wide variety of competitively balanced cars, as well as practice for Featured Multiplayer events, and find tunes – even if that particular series isn’t currently active – on a track that is well-suited for each division of cars.

Early Factory Racecar

Early LMP

Formula 60s

Formula 70s

Formula Mazda

Forza AUS

Forza GT2

Forza GT3

Forza GT4

Forza P1

Forza P2

Forza Proto-H

Forza Touring Cars

Grand Prix Rivals

GTP/C

GTX Sportscars

Modern Factory Racecars

NASCAR

Prototype Group Racing

The Birth of Grand Prix

Vintage Le Mans Prototypes

Vintage Le Mans Sportscars

Spec Division Rivals event leaderboards may occasionally be wiped if significant changes are made to the underlying Spec Series (BoP) tune resulting in lap times that are no longer achievable. This should typically only occur in cases where we are further improving the balance between the cars.

Career Events

Featured Tour: Porsche Tour (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 21 5pm PT | May 22 12am PT) Porsche Motorsport Icons (Starts Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC) Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit Mugello – Full Circuit Hockenheim – Full Circuit Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Porsche Endurance (Starts Apr. 16 5pm PT | Apr. 17 12am UTC) Hockenheim – Full Circuit Watkins Glen – Full Circuit Kyalami – Full Circuit Road America – Full Circuit Mid-Engine Porsche (Starts Apr. 23 5pm PT | Apr. 24 12am UTC) Lime Rock Park – South Chicane Virginia International Raceway – Full Circuit Road Atlanta – Grand Prix Circuit Nürburgring – Nordschleife Rear-Engine Porsche (Starts Apr. 30 5pm PT | May 7 12am UTC) Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Porsche Tour series) Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit



Open Class Tour (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am PT) D Class Series Road America – East Circuit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Yas Marina – North Corkscrew C Class Series Hockenheim – Short Circuit Mugello – Club Circuit Lime Rock Park – Full Circuit B Class Series Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Watkins Glen – Short Circuit Yas Marina – North Circuit A Class Series Kyalami – Grand Prix Circuit Hockenheim – Full Circuit Laguna Seca – Full Circuit S Class Series Brands Hatch – Grand Prix Circuit Daytona International Speedway – Sports Car Circuit Homestead-Miami Speedway – Road Circuit R Class Series Hakone – Grand Prix Circuit Suzuka – Full Circuit Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Grand Prix Circuit Reward Showcase (Complete all Open Tour series) Maple Valley – Full Circuit



Reward Cars

Porsche Tour: 1981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans

Open Class Tour: 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Showroom Cars

The following cars have been added to the Showroom for all Forza Motorsport players:

1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R can also be obtained from the Challenge Hub during Porsche Month by completing 15 laps in the Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge Featured Rivals.

Racing Suits

The following driver suits can be unlocked from the Challenge Hub during Porsche Month:

Earth Day Unlock Prerequisite: Complete a race on a track in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Rewind Unlock Prerequisite: Complete 5 races in any car from the 20th century.



Spotlight Cars

Porsche Month introduces four Spotlight cars to the Showroom, one per week.

Spotlight Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC 1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC 1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78 Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC

These Spotlight cars can be used in the Porsche Tour and Spotlight Rivals, the Porsche Motorsport Series in Featured Multiplayer, as well as to complete Challenge Hub objectives.

VIP Discount Cars

VIP Car Discount Starts Discount Ends 1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78 Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC

New Featured Multiplayer Series

Porsche Multi-Class Series (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – May 7 5pm PT | May 8 12am PT) With over a dozen Le Mans wins and icons like the 911 and 917, Porsche’s impact on motorsport is significant. Buckle in for a limited-time event featuring legendary historic and modern Porsches! Car Restrictions cycle daily

Porsche Mission R Spec Series (Available from Apr. 9 5pm PT | Apr. 10 12am UTC – Apr. 16 5pm PT | Apr. 17 12am UTC) Showcasing the future of electric racing, the 2021 Porsche Mission R combines state-of-the-art technology and sustainable materials to create a machine that pushes the boundaries of innovation and design.



Featured Multiplayer Events Calendar

Featured Series Spec Series Open Series Starts Ends Porsche Motorsport Series + Porsche Mission R Spec Series + Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + S Class Series Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Porsche Motorsport Series + Community Choice Series + MX-5 Cup Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + R Class Series Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Porsche Motorsport Series + BMW Challenge Series + Ginetta Juniors Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT3 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + B Class Series Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC Porsche Motorsport Series + GTX Sportscar Series Lexus RC F Spec Series Endurance Series + NASCAR Series + Forza GT2 Spec Series + Forza Touring Car Spec Series Multi-Class Series (ABCS) + Cycled Class Series (P,D,X,C,E – Changes Daily) + A Class Series Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC

Rivals Events Calendar

Rivals Event Car Track Starts End Peak Performance with Porsche 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R Nürburgring – Grand Prix Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC VIP Rivals: Chase the White Whale 1978 Porsche #43 Porsche Racing 935/78 Silverstone – Full Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC Porsche Front-Engine Drift Any Front Engine Porsche, 968, 944, 928 or 924 Hockenheim – Short Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC Open Class Drift – A Class Any A Class car Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Short Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC Open Class Drift – B Class Any B Class car Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – Full Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC Open Class Drift – C Class Any C Class car Grand Oak – National Reverse Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC Spotlight – Porsche 917/20 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 Le Mans – Old Mulsanne Circuit Apr. 9 5pm PT / Apr. 10 12am UTC Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Spotlight – #203 Porsche 961 1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 Daytona International Speedway Apr. 16 5pm PT / Apr. 17 12am UTC Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Spotlight – Porsche Cayman 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Laguna Seca Apr. 23 5pm PT / Apr. 24 12am UTC Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC Spotlight – Porsche 935/78 1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78 Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Apr. 30 5pm PT / May 1 12am UTC May 7 5pm PT / May 8 12am UTC

Challenge Hub

Featured Challenges

Apr. 9 5:00 PM PT – May 7 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 10 12:00 AM UTC – May 8 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Porsche Challenge Complete all series in the Porsche Tour in Career OR Complete 10 races in the Porsche Motorsport Series in Featured Multiplayer 981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans Open Class Challenge Complete all series in the Open Class Tour OR Complete 10 races in any Open Series in Featured Multiplayer 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge Complete 15 Laps in the ‘Porsche 911 GT3 R Challenge’ Featured Rivals Event 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R Around the World Complete a race on a track in Europe, Asia, and North America Earth Day Suit Time Machine Complete 5 races in any car from the 20th century Rewind Suit

Weekly Challenges

Week 1: Apr. 9 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 16 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 10 12:00 AM UTC – Apr. 17 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Complete 10 laps in the ‘Spotlight – Porsche 917/20’ Rivals Event 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 5 clean laps on Hockenheim – Full Circuit 10,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Peak Performance with Porsche’ Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or Higher on Nürburgring – GP Circuit 10,000 Credits

Week 2: Apr. 16 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 23 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 17 12:00 AM UTC – Apr. 24 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Get on the podium in the 1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 in a race with at least 10 opponents 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Complete 3 clean laps in Qualifying in Featured Multiplayer 10,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Complete 10 clean laps in any Rivals Event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get on the Podium on any Hockenheim layout 10,000 Credits

Week 3: Apr. 23 5:00 PM PT – Apr. 30 5:00 PM PT | Apr. 24 12:00 AM UTC – May 1 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Reach Car Level 5 or higher in the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Get on the Podium in any Featured Multiplayer race OR Get on the Podium 3 times in Career races 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Beat a rival in the 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Complete 10 laps on any Road Atlanta layout 10,000 Credits

Week 4: Apr. 30 5:00 PM PT – May 7 5:00 PM PT | May 1 12:00 AM UTC – May 8 12:00 AM UTC

Title Description Reward Spotlight Challenge Beat 5 Rivals in the ‘Spotlight –Porsche 935/78′ Rivals event 25,000 Credits Weekly Skills Challenge Qualify in Pole Position in any Featured Multiplayer race 25,000 Credits Weekly Safety Challenge Complete 5 races without receiving a penalty in Featured Multiplayer 25,000 Credits Weekly Rivals Challenge Get a Drift Score of 10,000 in any Drift Rivals event 10,000 Credits Weekly Track Challenge Get a Segment Score of 8 or higher on ‘Brooklands –Luffield’ at Silverstone – Grand Prix Circuit 10,000 Credits

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Audio [All Platforms]

Car audio for the 2016 Ford Shelby GT-350R, 2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé, and 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG has been updated based on community feedback.

Cars [All Platforms]

2014 BMW M4 Coupé: Fixed bug where holes appeared in the dashboard when the Race Roll cage was applied. [1935958]

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Updated default track rubbering-in behavior in both Career and Featured Multiplayer: Practice will now always start at 20% rubbered in (previously 33%) Races will now always start at 75% rubbered in (previously 66%)

Updated default track rubbering-in behavior in Featured Rivals events to align with behavior in Open Class Time Attack Rivals events: Track rubbering will remain at 100% along the driveline from the start of ALL Rivals event (existing functionality) To ensure fairness, rubber will no longer build up outside of the driveline over time, regardless of how much the player has driven around the track in ALL Rivals events



Featured Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Added new Porsche Mission R Spec Series to the one-make series rotation

Removed the following cars from the Forza GT3 Series eligible car list with plans for a future release of dedicated series to more accurately reflect their usage in real-world motorsport: 2018 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge



Featured Multiplayer Spec Series Balance Changes:

Minor tweaks have been made to a couple Forza Touring Cars based on player feedback after the Spec/BoP overhaul in Update 17. Additionally, all new cars in Update 19 have been added and tuned within their respective Featured Multiplayer Series.

Car Featured Multiplayer Series Summary of Changes 2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI Forza Touring Car Series Increased HP by 1% 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03 Forza Touring Car Series Increased HP by 2%

Reduced Weight by 1% 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series Added to & tuned within existing series 1964 Ford GT40 MKI Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series +5% HP

+50% downforce 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra Vintage Le Mans Prototypes Series +10% HP 1981 Porsche #1 Porsche System Engineering 924 GTP Le Mans GTX Sportscar Series Added to & tuned within existing series 1987 Porsche #203 Porsche AG 961 GTX Sportscar Series Added to & tuned within existing series 1978 Porsche #78 MOMO 935/78 GTX Sportscar Series Added to & tuned within existing series

Similar to our rebalancing overhaul of the Forza Touring Cars in Update 17, we’re now happy to share a new Spec/BoP overhaul for both the Forza GT2 and Forza GT3 Series in Update 19.

As with the Forza Touring Car Series overhaul, all Forza GT2 and Forza GT3 Series cars were reverted to stock parts – except for tire width to normalize – and re-tuned with feedback from participants in our Forza Insiders Program.

With that in mind, the percentages seen below are in relation to the stock cars.

Forza GT2 BoP Update

Car Horsepower Weight Downforce Drag 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R +4% +2% Stock +2% 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R +5% +4% Stock +2% 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR -1% +1% +1% Front +6% Rear -1% 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans -5% Stock -5% Stock 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM Stock +2% +3% -1% 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR Stock +1% -6% +6% 2018 Aston Martin #97 AMR Vantage GTE -7% Stock -10% -8% 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE -17% Stock -3% -10% 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE -16% Stock +14% -8% 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R Stock Stock -22% +2%

