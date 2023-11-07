Forza Motorsport 2023: Update 2 bringt Yas Marina und mehr

In der gestern abgehaltenen Episode von Forza Monthly gab es jede Menge Informationen zu den kommenden Inhalten von Update 2, das am 14. November für Forza Motorsport erscheinen wird.
Enthalten ist die in Abu Dhabi gelegene Strecke Yas Marina Circuit, deren vier Streckenvariationen direkt zur Veröffentlichung in Karriere-Events, Rivalen und Online-Multiplayer enthalten sein werden.
Karriere-Fahrer erwarten mit der Prestige Tour und der Italian Open Tour zwei Serien voller wöchentlichen Events. Bei erfolgreichem Abschluss winkt der 2011er Lamborghini Sesto Elemento sowie der 2015er Ferrari 488 GTB als Belohnung.
Auch im vorgestellten Multiplayer stehen neue Events vor der Tür. Vintage Le Mans Sportscars (16. – 22. November), Subaru BRZ Spec Series (23. – 29. November), The Birth of Grand Prix (9. November -6. Dezember) und Forza P2 Series (7. – 13. Dezember) bieten für jeden Geschmack etwas.
Wer lieber allein auf der Strecke unterwegs ist, darf in fünf neuen Rivalen-Herausforderungen mit leistungsstarken Boliden auf Bestzeitenjagd gehen. Für VIPs gibt es ein Spezial-Event mit dem 2019er Veloster N Forza Edition auf der Strecke Lime Rock Full Circuit Alternative.
Fahrzeugenthusiasten mit Car Pass erhalten über die kommenden Wochen folgende vier Fahrzeuge: 1965 Lotus #1 Team Lotus Type 40 (16. November), 2019 McLaren #03 720S GT3 (23. November), 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (30. November) und 2019 Peugeot #7 DG Sport Compétition 308 (7. Dezember).
Die wöchentlich wechselnden Showroom-Angeboten bieten eine weitere Möglichkeit, die Garage aufzustocken. Hochkarätigen Fahrzeuge sind mit einem Rabatt von 30 Prozent verfügbar, VIP-Mitglieder erhalten zusätzliche 15 Prozent Vergünstigung für den 2019er Ferrari Monza SP2.
Natürlich bleibt auch die Spielqualität bei Update 2 nicht außen vor. Basierend auf Spieler-Feedback wurden zahlreiche Verbesserungen und Fehlerbehebungen hinzugefügt.
Stability
- Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.
- Livery Editor
- Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.
- Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.
- Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.
PC
- Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.
- Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.
Multiplayer
- Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.
- Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.
- Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.
- Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.
- Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.
- Fixed issue in the Featured Multiplayer menu where countdown timer would appear on Series that had not yet started.
- Adjusted event schedule to provide more variation in Event start times.
- Fixed issue where Race End timer did not appear for players who had already finished the race.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where players could encounter an infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup Career Mode.
- Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.
- Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.
- Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.
- Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.
- Fixed a number of Builders Cup Exploit allowing high class cars into lower class series and events.
- Fixed issues related to loss of progression or save data.
- Fixed a number of visual scene transitions
- Fixed a bug where replaying a series with a high standing didn’t replace the series trophy with the improved trophy.
Cars
- Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.
- Fixed tuning stat comparison indicators within the car upgrades menu
Wheels
- Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.
Ich bin mal gespannt wie das Spiel im Dezember, wenn ich über den Urlaub wieder anfangen werde zu spielen, da steht. Ich hoffe besser, sonst wirds ein kurzes „Vergnügen“. 😥