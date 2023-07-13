Forza Motorsport 8: Jedes winzig kleine Upgrade verändert den Sound

Turn 10 Studios hat noch einmal bekräftigt, dass das Tuning in Forza Motorsport 8 besonders im Fokus steht. Dabei werden eure Boliden aber nicht einfach nur schneller und verändern sich optisch, sondern verhalten sich anders zum Beispiel im Windschatten und verändern jedes Mal den Sound der Motorengeräusche und Auspuffanlage.

For the first time in #ForzaMotorsport each decision on the upgrade path of a car will have a distinct effect on the sounds that car creates, and those choices compound with each other to create a unique note for your car.

What are your favorite sounding cars? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UkqOBn0RUj

— Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) June 28, 2023