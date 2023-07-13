Forza Motorsport 8: Jedes winzig kleine Upgrade verändert den Sound

Forza Motorsport 8 macht sich auf die Krone der Rennspiele zurückzuholen und will vordergründig beim Tuning neue Maßstäbe setzen.

Turn 10 Studios hat noch einmal bekräftigt, dass das Tuning in Forza Motorsport 8 besonders im Fokus steht. Dabei werden eure Boliden aber nicht einfach nur schneller und verändern sich optisch, sondern verhalten sich anders zum Beispiel im Windschatten und verändern jedes Mal den Sound der Motorengeräusche und Auspuffanlage.

  1. shadow moses 97740 XP Posting Machine Level 4 | 13.07.2023 - 09:54 Uhr

    Da bin ich mal gespannt, wie komplex das ganze ist. Mit sowas habe ich kaum Erfahrung, bin aber motiviert mich da reinzufuchsen.

  2. Robilein 838190 XP Xboxdynasty All Star Gold | 13.07.2023 - 10:07 Uhr

    Wow, krass wie detailreich Forza Motorsport wird. Da wird auf alles geachtet. Ich finde es war ein guter Schritt die Entwicklung von Grund auf neu anzufangen. Da kommt bei dem Genre die neue Referenz auf uns zu😎😎😎

