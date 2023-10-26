Free Play Days: Kostenlose Spieltage mit Fallout 76 und mehr

Bei den Free Play Days habt ihr mit Xbox Game Pass (Core) wöchentlich Zugriff auf eine Auswahl an Spielen für Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One.
In dieser Woche besteht die Auswahl an Titeln aus dem postapokalyptischen Online-Rollenspiel Fallout 76, dem Koop-Shooter Deep Rock Galactic, dem Basketballspiel NBA The Show 23 und dem Aufbauspiel Meet Your Maker.
Im Microsoft Store habt ihr die Auswahl aus meist mehreren Editionen, falls euch ein Spiel nach dem Ausprobieren gefallen hat.
Free Play Days KW43/2023
Fallout 76
- Fallout 76 Standard Edition – 7,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Fallout 76 The Pitt Deluxe Edition – 23,09 statt 69,99 Euro
- Fallout 76 The Pitt Recruitment Bundle –14,99 statt 29,99 Euro
Meet Your Maker
- Meet Your Maker Standard Edition– 19,49 statt 29,99 Euro
MLB The Show 23
- MLB The Show 23 Standard Edition Xbox One – 8,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 17,49 statt 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 23 Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One – 34,49 statt 99,99 Euro
Deep Rock Galactic
- Deep Rock Galactic Standard Edition – 9,89 statt 29,99 Euro
- Deep Rock Galactic Deluxe Edition – 13,19 statt 39,99 Euro
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition – 16,49 statt 49,99 Euro
