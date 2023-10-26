Free Play Days: Kostenlose Spieltage mit Fallout 76 und mehr

3 Autor: , in News / Free Play Days
Spielt bei den Free Play Days an diesem Wochenende kostenlos das Rollenspiel Fallout 76 und weitere Games.

Bei den Free Play Days habt ihr mit Xbox Game Pass (Core) wöchentlich Zugriff auf eine Auswahl an Spielen für Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One.

In dieser Woche besteht die Auswahl an Titeln aus dem postapokalyptischen Online-Rollenspiel Fallout 76, dem Koop-Shooter Deep Rock Galactic, dem Basketballspiel NBA The Show 23 und dem Aufbauspiel Meet Your Maker.

Im Microsoft Store habt ihr die Auswahl aus meist mehreren Editionen, falls euch ein Spiel nach dem Ausprobieren gefallen hat.

Free Play Days KW43/2023

Fallout 76

Meet Your Maker

MLB The Show 23

Deep Rock Galactic

  1. GERxJOHNNY 22425 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 26.10.2023 - 20:21 Uhr

    Danke für den Tipp, auch wenn MLB The Show kein Basketballspiel ist 🙏

    0
  3. Raylan189 3520 XP Beginner Level 2 | 26.10.2023 - 21:04 Uhr

    NBA The Show 23 find ich stark 😂👍 Direkt ein neues Franchise ins Leben gerufen^^
    Aber Meet your Maker wollte ich sowieso Mal ausprobieren.

    0

