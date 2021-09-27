Frostpunk: Absturzursachen auf Xbox One behoben

Für das Strategiespiel Frostpunk hat 11 Bit Studios heute ein kleines Update für Xbox One und PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht.
Neue Inhalte wurden dem Spiel zwar nicht hinzugefügt, doch dürften sich Fans auf die Behebung einiger Absturzfehler freuen, die den Spielspaß nun nicht mehr trüben dürften.
Patch Notes
- Fixed problem with crashing saves;
- Fixed crash when the player moves the cursor while aborting technology;
- Fixed crash when player was opening Hot Springs communication screen;
- Fixed some crashes with Transport Depot;
- Fixed some crashes with strikes;
- Fixed crash while inspecting a citizen;
- Fixed hiding UI elements upon applying Generator Overview overlay;
- Fixed wobbing camera during rotation in On The Edge scenario;
- Fixed „Back” button in settlement communication screen.
Falls ihr Frostpunk ausprobieren möchtet, das Spiel ist im Xbox Game Pass für Konsole enthalten.