Gamescom 2021: Award Gewinner stehen fest

Die Gamescom 2021 Award Gewinner wurden offiziell verkündet. Der große Gewinner ist Bandai Namco mit Elden Ring. Dazu kann Microsoft mit Halo Infinite und Age of Empires IV absahnen.
Gamescom 2021 – Award Gewinner
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland
Best Nintendo Switch Game
– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft
Best PC Game
– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany
Best Action Adventure Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany
Best Action Game
– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft
Best Family Game
– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay
Best Indie Game
– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts
Best Role Playing Game
– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany
Best Simulation Game
– Park Beyond
Best Sports Game
– Riders Republic, Ubisoft
Best Strategy Game
– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Deutschland
Best Multiplayer Game
– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland
Best Ongoing Game
– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts
Most Original Game
– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit
Best Line-up
– Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Announcement
– Saints Row
Best Trailer
– Saints Row
Die weiteren Award-Gewinner (Cosplayer, Streamer) werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt verkündet.
Also sollte ich mir Elden einfach mal wohl doch mal anschauen
Gebe nichts mehr auf Awards für Titel, die noch nicht erschienen sind. Die Cyberenttäuschung 2077 sitzt mir noch immer in den Knochen.