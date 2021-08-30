Gamescom 2021: Award Gewinner stehen fest

Die Gamescom 2021 Award Gewinner wurden offiziell verkündet. Der große Gewinner ist Bandai Namco mit Elden Ring. Dazu kann Microsoft mit Halo Infinite und Age of Empires IV absahnen.

Gamescom 2021 – Award Gewinner

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany

Best Action Adventure Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany

Best Action Game

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment Germany

Best Simulation Game

– Park Beyond

Best Sports Game

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft Deutschland

Best Multiplayer Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft Deutschland

Best Ongoing Game

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

Most Original Game

– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

Best Line-up

– Bandai Namco Entertainment



Best Announcement

– Saints Row

Best Trailer

– Saints Row

Die weiteren Award-Gewinner (Cosplayer, Streamer) werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt verkündet.