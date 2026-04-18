Gaming: Das sind die BAFTA Game Awards 2026 Gewinner

Die BAFTA Games Awards 2026 haben am Freitag, den 17. April, ihre Gewinner bekannt gegeben und Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 als eines der erfolgreichsten Spiele des Abends ausgezeichnet. Der Titel konnte sich mehrere Preise sichern, darunter auch die wichtigste Auszeichnung als Best Game.
Insgesamt gewann Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 drei Awards bei der Veranstaltung in London. Dazu zählen Best Debut sowie Performer in a Leading Role, wobei Jennifer English für ihre Rolle als Maelle ausgezeichnet wurde.
Folgend alle Gewinner in den jeweiligen Kategorien (fett markiert) und deren Nominierte.
BAFTA Games Awards 2026 – Alle Gewinner
Best Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Animation
- Dispatch
- Battlefield 6
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Artistic Achievement
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- South of Midnight
Audio Achievement
- Dispatch
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
British Game
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Debut Game
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- The Midnight Walk
Evolving Game
- No Man’s Sky
- Fallout 76
- Helldivers 2
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Vampire Survivors
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Family
- Lego Party!
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Mario Kart World
- Powerwash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Despelote
- And Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Consume Me
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- The Alters
Game Design
- Blue Prince
- Ball x Pit
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Lego Party!
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Music
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Narrative
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- The Alters
New Intellectual Property
- South of Midnight
- Arc Raiders
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Split Fiction
- The Alters
Performer in a Leading Role
- Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch
- Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
- Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch
- Alex Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies of P: Overture
- Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take
- Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Technical Achievement
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
16 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Lego Party! Steht och auf meiner Liste 😅 scheint ja recht gut angekommen zu sein ✌🏻
Glückwunsch an die Nominierten und besonders die Gewinner =)