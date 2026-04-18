Gaming: Das sind die BAFTA Game Awards 2026 Gewinner

16 Autor: , in News / Gaming
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Clair Obscur Expedition 33 dominiert BAFTA Awards und holt Best Game Sieg!

Die BAFTA Games Awards 2026 haben am Freitag, den 17. April, ihre Gewinner bekannt gegeben und Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 als eines der erfolgreichsten Spiele des Abends ausgezeichnet. Der Titel konnte sich mehrere Preise sichern, darunter auch die wichtigste Auszeichnung als Best Game.

Insgesamt gewann Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 drei Awards bei der Veranstaltung in London. Dazu zählen Best Debut sowie Performer in a Leading Role, wobei Jennifer English für ihre Rolle als Maelle ausgezeichnet wurde.

Folgend alle Gewinner in den jeweiligen Kategorien (fett markiert) und deren Nominierte.

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 – Alle Gewinner

Best Game

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Arc Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Animation

  • Dispatch
  • Battlefield 6
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Artistic Achievement

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • South of Midnight

Audio Achievement

  • Dispatch
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

British Game

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Debut Game

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Blue Prince
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • The Midnight Walk

Evolving Game

  • No Man’s Sky
  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Family

  • Lego Party!
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • Mario Kart World
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Despelote
  • And Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Consume Me
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • The Alters

Game Design

  • Blue Prince
  • Ball x Pit
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Lego Party!
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Music

  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Narrative

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • The Alters

New Intellectual Property

  • South of Midnight
  • Arc Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch
  • Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
  • Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch
  • Alex Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies of P: Overture
  • Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take
  • Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Technical Achievement

  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Arc Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

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  1. Rotten 115385 XP Scorpio King Rang 3 | 18.04.2026 - 12:24 Uhr

    Lego Party! Steht och auf meiner Liste 😅 scheint ja recht gut angekommen zu sein ✌🏻

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