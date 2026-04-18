Gaming: Das sind die BAFTA Game Awards 2026 Gewinner

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 dominiert BAFTA Awards und holt Best Game Sieg!

Die BAFTA Games Awards 2026 haben am Freitag, den 17. April, ihre Gewinner bekannt gegeben und Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 als eines der erfolgreichsten Spiele des Abends ausgezeichnet. Der Titel konnte sich mehrere Preise sichern, darunter auch die wichtigste Auszeichnung als Best Game.

Insgesamt gewann Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 drei Awards bei der Veranstaltung in London. Dazu zählen Best Debut sowie Performer in a Leading Role, wobei Jennifer English für ihre Rolle als Maelle ausgezeichnet wurde.

Folgend alle Gewinner in den jeweiligen Kategorien (fett markiert) und deren Nominierte.

BAFTA Games Awards 2026 – Alle Gewinner

Best Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Arc Raiders

Blue Prince

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Animation

Dispatch

Battlefield 6

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Artistic Achievement

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

South of Midnight

Audio Achievement

Dispatch

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

British Game

Atomfall

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Mafia: The Old Country

Monument Valley 3

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Debut Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Blue Prince

Consume Me

Despelote

Dispatch

The Midnight Walk

Evolving Game

No Man’s Sky

Fallout 76

Helldivers 2

Hitman World of Assassination

Vampire Survivors

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Family

Lego Party!

Donkey Kong Bananza

Is This Seat Taken?

Mario Kart World

Powerwash Simulator 2

Two Point Museum

Game Beyond Entertainment

Despelote

And Roger

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Consume Me

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The Alters

Game Design

Blue Prince

Ball x Pit

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Dune: Awakening

Elden Ring Nightreign

Lego Party!

Peak

Split Fiction

Music

Ghost of Yōtei

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Narrative

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Alters

New Intellectual Property

South of Midnight

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Split Fiction

The Alters

Performer in a Leading Role

Jennifer English as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson in Dispatch

Ben Starr as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Performer in a Supporting Role

Jeffrey Wright as Chase in Dispatch

Alex Wilton Regan as Lea Florence Monad in Lies of P: Overture

Charlie Cox as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Jane Perry as Lia Cain in Dead Take

Kirsty Rider as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Technical Achievement

Ghost of Yōtei

Arc Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Doom: The Dark Ages

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction