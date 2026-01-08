Gaming: GLAAD-Award Nominierungen für Assassin’s Creed Shadows und Hades II

GLAAD hat die Nominierten für die 37. GLAAD Media Awards bekanntgegeben. Insgesamt werden 291 Beiträge in 32 Kategorien ausgezeichnet, die herausragende und inklusive Darstellungen von LGBTQ‑Personen und Themen in Bereichen wie Film, TV, Gaming, Musik, Podcasts, Journalismus und spanischsprachigen Medien hervorheben.
GLAAD‑Präsidentin Sarah Kate Ellis betont, dass LGBTQ‑Geschichten weltweit erfolgreich seien und sich zunehmend auch in Gaming, lokalen Nachrichten und Podcasts etablieren. Gleichzeitig verweist sie auf die Bedeutung fairer und akkurater Berichterstattung angesichts wachsender Desinformation.
Die Preisverleihung findet am 5. März in Los Angeles statt. Seit 1990 gelten die GLAAD Media Awards als sichtbarste jährliche LGBTQ‑Awardshow, deren Nominierungen diesmal Medieninhalte aus dem Zeitraum vom 1. Januar bis 31. Dezember 2025 umfassen.
37TH ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS – NOMINIERUNGEN (Auszug)
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
- Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Christy (Black Bear Pictures)
- Clown in a Cornfield (RLJE Films/Shudder)
- Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Focus Features)
- The History of Sound (Mubi)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment)
- On Swift Horses (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Twinless (Roadside Attractions)
- The Wedding Banquet (Bleecker Street)
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
- Cactus Pears (Strand Releasing)
- Fairyland (Lionsgate/WILLA)
- Griffin in Summer (Vertical)
- I Wish You All the Best (Lionsgate)
- A Nice Indian Boy (Blue Harbor Entertainment)
- Plainclothes (Magnolia Pictures)
- Ponyboi (Fox Entertainment Studios)
- The Queen of My Dreams (Product of Culture/WILLA)
- Sorry, Baby (A24)
- Young Hearts (Strand Releasing)
Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV
- 10Dance (Netflix)
- The Christmas Baby (Hallmark Channel)
- Echo Valley (Apple TV)
- Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
- A Keller Christmas Vacation (Hallmark Channel)
- Noah’s Arc: The Movie (Paramount+)
- Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)
- The Old Guard 2 (Netflix)
- The Parenting (HBO Max)
- Queen of Coal (Netflix)
Outstanding Documentary
- Amy Bradley is Missing (Netflix)
- Come See Me in the Good Light (Apple TV)
- Enigma (HBO)
- Heightened Scrutiny (Fourth Act Film)
- I’m Your Venus (Netflix)
- In Transit (Prime Video)
- Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf (Peacock)
- “A Mother Apart” POV (PBS)
- Pee-Wee as Himself (HBO)
- Sally (National Geographic)
Outstanding New TV Series
- Boots (Netflix)
- Chad Powers (Hulu)
- Clean Slate (Prime Video)
- The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Heated Rivalry (Crave/HBO Max (US))
- The Hunting Wives (Netflix)
- I Love LA (HBO)
- Long Story Short (Netflix)
- Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)
- Overcompensating (Prime Video)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Big Boys (Hulu)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO)
- Hazbin Hotel (Prime Video)
- Loot (Apple TV)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
- Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)
- The Upshaws (Netflix)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Brilliant Minds (NBC)
- The Buccaneers (Apple TV)
- Doctor Who (Disney+)
- The Gilded Age (HBO)
- The Last of Us (HBO)
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)
- The Sandman (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Chief of War (Apple TV)
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Hal & Harper (Mubi)
- “Hotel Reverie” Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Lost Boys and Fairies (Britbox)
- Mr Loverman (Britbox)
- Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
- Prime Target (Apple TV)
- Wayward (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality Program
- Back to the Frontier (Magnolia Network)
- House on Fire (BET+)
- Jay & Pamela (TLC)
- June Farms (Prime Video)
- Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
- Next Gen NYC (Bravo)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
- Southern Charm (Bravo)
- Southern Hospitality (Bravo)
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans (AMC+/Shudder)
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)
- I Kissed a Boy (Hulu)
- I Kissed a Girl (Hulu)
- Project Runway (Freeform)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Children’s Programming
- Be@rbrick (Apple TV)
- Firebuds (Disney Jr.)
- “Ghost Town” Mermicorno: Starfall (HBO Max)
- “No Wrong Way to Be You” Sesame Street (HBO Max)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney Jr./Disney+)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney+/Hulu)
- Jane (Apple TV)
- School Spirits (Paramount+)
- “Selamiut” Washington Black (Hulu)
- XO, Kitty (Netflix)
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (HBO Max)
- The Bravest Knight (Hulu)
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Outstanding Music Artist
- Conan Gray, Wishbone (Republic Records)
- Durand Bernarr, BLOOM (Durand Bernarr / DSING RECORDS / Create Music Group Inc.)
- Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Who Believes in Angels (Interscope Records)
- Ethel Cain, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You (Daughters of Cain)
- G Flip, Dream Ride (G Flip / AWAL Recordings)
- Lady Gaga, MAYHEM (Streamline / Interscope Records)
- Maren Morris, DREAMSICLE (Columbia Records)
- Reneé Rapp, Bite Me (Interscope Records)
- Ty Herndon, THIRTY, Vol. 1 (Club44 Records)
- Young Miko, Do Not Disturb (The Wave Music Group / Capitol Records)
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
- Amaarae (Golden Angel LLC / Interscope Records)
- Chris Housman (Chris Housman)
- Destin Conrad (Above Ground Ent / EMPIRE)
- Eli (Zelig Music & RCA Records)
- Frankie Grande (Casablanca Records)
- Guitarricadelafuente (Sony Music Entertainment)
- KATSEYE (HYBE x Geffen Records)
- Shygirl (NUXXE / Because Music)
- Snow Wife (SNOWGLOBE)
- Wet Leg (Domino Recording Co)
Outstanding Broadway Production
- Liberation, by Bess Wohl
- Oedipus, by Robert Icke
- Purpose, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
- Redwood, book by Tina Landau, music by Kate Diaz
- Smash, book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Outstanding Podcast
- Bald & The Beautiful (Studio 71)
- Las Culturistas (iHeart)
- The Daily Beans Podcast (MSW Media)
- Handsome Podcast (Headgum)
- Outlaws with TS Madison (iHeart)
- The Read (Loud Speakers Network)
- Shut Up Evan (Acast)
- So True with Caleb Hearon (Wave)
- Tactful Pettiness (PodcastOne)
- We Can Do Hard Things (Audacy)
Outstanding Podcast Episode
- “All-American Grift: We Investigated Trump’s Favorite Sports Troll” Pablo Torre Finds Out (Meadowlark Media)
- “Carl Nassib” The Pivot Podcast (Shots Studio)
- “Chappell Roan: Are People Scared of Me?” Call Her Daddy (The Unwell Network / SiriusXM)
- “Dispatches From the Living Memory of Trans People of Color” Code Switch (NPR)
- “Matthew, Daniel, & Islan” Crime Junkie (Audiochuck)
- “Niecy Nash-Betts Opens Up About the Love That Changed Everything” House Guest (Scott Evans/Spotify)
- “The Paper Doll: Dylan Mulvaney” Between Us with Heather and Terry Dubrow (iHeartPodcasts)
- “Rachel Maddow: Trump’s Alaska Summit With Putin Is an ‘Abject Humiliation’” Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway (New York Magazine / Vox Media)
- “Reneé Rapp” Good Hang with Amy Poehler (The Ringer / Spotify)
- “Straight Panic, Gay Excellence” I’ve Had It (PodcastOne)
Outstanding Video Game
- Ambrosia Sky: Act One (Soft Rains)
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- The August Before (Silly Little Games/Catoptric Games)
- Cabernet (Party for Introverts/Akupara Games)
- The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily (One or Eight/Alliance Arts)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (DON’T NOD)
- Old Skies (Wadjet Eye Games)
- Road to Empress (New One Studio)
- The Roottrees are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.)
Mittlerweile finde ich dieses ganze Gehabe nur noch nervig. Das Thema wird meiner Meinung nach einfach nur noch überdimensioniert. Nicht falsch verstehen, kann jeder sein und sein Leben leben wie er will. Aber ich komme mir schon unnormal vor, wenn ich heute Netflix schaue oder sowas wie das letzte Life is Strange spiele.
„Das Thema wird meiner Meinung nach einfach nur noch überdimensioniert.“
Ich sehe das anders. Meiner Wahrnemung nach ist das Thema weniger stark präsent wie noch vor zwei Jahren